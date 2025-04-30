Bridging continents: How Amsterdam's vision can power Australia’s future

Australian states could have green, urban and citizen-centred cities just like Amsterdam in future, writes Paul Budde.

OPEN INNOVATION PLATFORM Amsterdam InChange is a leading not-for-profit that brings together governments, businesses, researchers and citizens to co-create future-ready cities.

In August last year, I reported on my discussion with Frans Anton Vermast. A frequent representative at international smart city conferences, he is currently in Australia under the banner Amsterdam InChange. The name evolved from Amsterdam Smart City, as it was previously known.

This change reflects a broader shift — smart city thinking is no longer a niche; it is becoming central to mainstream urban development.

Our discussion focused on the city’s transition toward a “smart, sustainable, and citizen-first” model — an approach that integrates innovation, environmental responsibility and people-centred governance.

This collaborative and inclusive model offers valuable lessons for Australian state investment agencies such as Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), Investment NSW, WA Investments, Invest NT, and Invest Victoria, as well as local and regional governments seeking to create more liveable, resilient and sustainable communities.

Sustainability: Circular thinking for a healthier planet

Amsterdam’s ambition to become a fully circular economy by 2050, inspired by Doughnut Economics, offers a practical pathway for Australian cities facing climate and waste challenges.

Opportunities exist for collaboration on sustainable construction, waste minimisation and green job creation — particularly in Queensland and New South Wales, where these principles could help launch new industries and protect local ecosystems.

Mobility: Reducing emissions, increasing access

Amsterdam’s push for electric mobility and world-class cycling infrastructure shows how cities can thrive without relying on cars.

This is a promising model for WA Investments and Invest NT to consider for cities like Perth and Darwin. E-bike sharing schemes, integrated mobility apps and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure could transform these urban areas into healthier, less congested and more accessible places.

Urban development: Putting people at the heart

Through its Green Infrastructure Vision 2050, Amsterdam leads in designing climate-proof, liveable neighbourhoods — green corridors, biodiversity hubs and mixed-use zones that support wellbeing and social connection.

Invest Victoria, for instance, could apply these principles to Melbourne’s evolving suburbs, turning underused land into vibrant, human-centred precincts.

Digital services: empowering through technology

Amsterdam’s citizen-focused digital strategy – emphasising trust, privacy and inclusion – demonstrates how digital tools can enable, rather than overwhelm. From secure digital identities to participatory online platforms, Amsterdam gives citizens a real voice in decision-making.

Similar initiatives could be championed by Investment NSW and TIQ to foster civic trust and improve service delivery, especially in regional or marginalised communities.

Key lessons for investment

Some key lessons from Amsterdam InChange for Australian investment agencies include:

fostering open innovation ecosystems by supporting regional “living labs” that bring councils, universities, startups and citizens together;

embedding circular economy principles in pilot projects across housing, construction and waste management;

investing in low-emission, people-first mobility models suited to Australia’s unique geographies;

designing urban spaces with climate resilience and community in mind, beyond real estate returns;

building digital services that prioritise privacy, trust and access, especially for those in remote areas; and

letting citizens lead through co-creation, experience panels and participatory budgeting.

Why this matters: Tangible benefits for citizens

This is not just about visionary policy.

The real-world outcomes of such collaboration include:

cleaner air and reduced emissions from sustainable transport;

greener, more connected cities with stronger communities;

easier, safer access to services through digital inclusion;

growth in green jobs and innovation sectors; and

healthier lifestyles supported by walkable, well-designed neighbourhoods.

By embracing the best and next practices and lessons of Amsterdam InChange, Australia’s state investment agencies can become drivers of globally relevant, locally tailored change. The result? Cities that aren’t just smart — they’re also fair, green and deeply human.

Amsterdam’s model shows us that true innovation happens when everyone is invited to shape it, and when progress is measured not just in GDP, but in well-being.

Frans Anton will be back in August this year when he will continue to present this vision to several organisations in Australia.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter/X @PaulBudde.

