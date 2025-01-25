Black Monday: When money talked in Melbourne and said 'goodbye'

I took this candid image of stockbroker Roger Trevaskis literally counting his losses on the floor of the Melbourne Stock Exchange on "Black Monday". (Photo, 1987.)

Later earning the moniker "Black Monday", 19 October 1987 was the day the world experienced a massive and largely unforeseen stock market crash. Global losses were estimated at US$1.71 billion (AU$2.73 billion).

The Melbourne Stock Exchange wasn't electronic at that stage, but it was incorporated by the Australian Stock Exchange almost immediately after the crash.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Related Articles