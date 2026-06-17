Australia joins EU's innovation powerhouse: Why Horizon Europe matters

The EU and Australia have successfully concluded negotiations for Australia's association with Horizon Europe. (Guillaume Périgois | Unsplash)

In an era where technological capability increasingly underpins economic prosperity, national security and geopolitical influence, innovation partnerships are becoming as important as trade agreements and defence alliances, writes Paul Budde.

WHILE MUCH ATTENTION is focused on defence agreements, trade negotiations and geopolitical tensions, one of the most significant developments for Australia's future may have occurred with far less fanfare. I am currently in Europe and saw the news on TV. This is what the European Union published.

The European Union (EU) and Australia have successfully concluded negotiations for Australia's association with Horizon Europe, the EU's €93.5 billion research and innovation programme. Beginning in 2027, Australian organisations will gain direct access to parts of what is widely regarded as the world's largest multinational research and innovation initiative.

At first glance, this may appear to be another research funding arrangement primarily benefiting universities and scientists. In reality, it has potentially far-reaching implications for Australia's technology sector, economic development and digital future.

Horizon Europe is not simply a grant programme. It is one of the key mechanisms through which Europe is shaping its future in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, telecommunications, renewable energy, biotechnology and space technologies.

For decades, Australia has faced a familiar criticism. We produce excellent research, but we often struggle to translate that research into commercial outcomes, new industries and global technology leadership. Too often, Australian discoveries are commercialised elsewhere, with the economic benefits flowing overseas.

The Horizon Europe agreement offers an opportunity to change that equation.

Under the new arrangement, Australian organisations will no longer participate merely as external partners. They will be treated as eligible entities from an associated country, giving them access to funding opportunities on similar terms to European participants. In many cases, Australian organisations will be able to lead international research consortia rather than simply contribute to them.

This represents a significant step forward in Australia's integration into global innovation networks.

The timing is particularly important.

For most of the digital age, Australia's technology relationships have largely been shaped by developments in the United States. American companies dominate the global digital ecosystem. Our smartphones, cloud services, social media platforms, operating systems and much of our software infrastructure are overwhelmingly sourced from the United States.

At the same time, China has developed its own increasingly powerful technology sphere, particularly in telecommunications equipment, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

Europe has pursued a different path. Rather than competing directly with American platform giants or Chinese state-backed technology champions, the European Union has focused on building strengths in trusted technologies, digital regulation, cybersecurity, climate technologies and industrial innovation.

Central to this approach is the concept of digital sovereignty — the ability of nations and regions to retain meaningful control over critical digital infrastructure, data, standards and technological development.

This is where the Horizon Europe agreement becomes especially relevant for Australia.

As I have argued previously, Australia faces growing challenges in maintaining sovereignty over critical digital systems. Increasingly, communications networks, cloud services, satellites, mobile applications, artificial intelligence systems and connected devices operate beyond the reach of traditional national regulatory frameworks.

Participation in European research ecosystems provides Australia with an additional pathway. Rather than relying exclusively on technology developed elsewhere, Australian organisations can contribute directly to the development of future technologies and standards.

The implications for the ICT sector are substantial.

The programme covers areas that will shape the next generation of digital infrastructure, including AI, cybersecurity, advanced communications networks, semiconductors, quantum computing, smart energy systems and space technologies.

For Australia's telecommunications sector in particular, the opportunities are significant. Europe remains a global leader in telecommunications research and standards development. Much of the work that will underpin future 6G networks, satellite communications, network resilience and AI-driven telecommunications systems is already underway within European research programmes.

Australian companies, researchers and technology start-ups now have a clearer pathway into these networks.

However, access alone does not guarantee success.

Australia has a long history of generating excellent research without fully capturing its economic value. To realise the benefits of Horizon Europe, governments, universities and industry will need to work more effectively together. Stronger commercialisation pathways, increased private-sector research investment and better support for small and medium-sized enterprises will all be essential.

Otherwise, the agreement risks becoming another opportunity that looks impressive on paper but delivers limited practical outcomes.

The broader significance of Horizon Europe lies in what it says about Australia's place in the world.

In an era where technological capability increasingly underpins economic prosperity, national security and geopolitical influence, innovation partnerships are becoming as important as trade agreements and defence alliances.

Australia's association with Horizon Europe signals a recognition that our future competitiveness will depend not only on importing technology but also on helping to create it.

Whether this opportunity becomes a turning point for Australia's innovation economy will depend on what happens next. The door has now been opened. The challenge is whether Australia has the ambition and the capability to walk through it.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.