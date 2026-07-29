AusAlert test exposes the need for a fully integrated national warning system

Millions of compatible Australian mobile phones received the AusAlert test warning on Monday afternoon. (Screenshot via YouTube)

The real measure of AusAlert will be whether Australia can demonstrate that warnings are timely, consistent, understandable and available through several channels, writes Paul Budde.

AUSTRALIA'S FIRST NATIONWIDE AusAlert test demonstrated both the potential of the new emergency warning system and the work still required before its official launch in October 2026.

Millions of compatible mobile phones received the warning through cell-broadcast technology. Unlike an SMS, cell broadcast allows mobile towers to transmit a message simultaneously to every compatible device within a defined geographical area.

It is fast, does not depend on knowing individual telephone numbers and is less vulnerable to network congestion.

However, a significant number of Australians reported that their phones did not receive the alert, while others received only a short sound, a silent notification or a more generic message.

Some failures can be explained by older phones, outdated operating systems, imported handsets configured for overseas markets, weak mobile coverage or devices that were not connected to an active 4G or 5G tower at the time.

This does not mean AusAlert is fundamentally flawed. Cell broadcast is proven technology used in more than 30 countries. But the test highlights a larger question: what should constitute the gold standard for a national emergency warning system?

The answer is not simply an alert delivered to mobile phones. No single technology will reach everyone under all circumstances.

The gold standard is a nationally coordinated, multi-channel system capable of distributing exactly the same authoritative message simultaneously across mobile phones, radio, television, emergency apps, websites, landlines, public sirens, road signs and, where necessary, satellite services.

Consistency is critical. If a mobile alert tells people to evacuate, while a state website or radio report provides different instructions, confusion may become as dangerous as the emergency itself. Ideally, one authorised warning should be created using the internationally recognised Common Alerting Protocol and automatically distributed across every participating platform.

Japan provides a strong example. Its J-Alert system connects national warnings with municipal loudspeakers, local government systems and broadcasters.

Japan conducts nationwide operational tests several times a year and requires local authorities to correct identified failures. Its warning capability forms part of a much broader national culture of disaster preparation and resilience.

Finland offers another useful lesson. Its approach links warnings with broader civil preparedness. Emergency messages can be carried through radio, television, the 112 Suomi application, public sirens and other official channels.

Just as importantly, Finnish citizens receive practical information about preparing for disruptions and crises. The alert is therefore not treated as a stand-alone piece of technology but as part of a national resilience framework.

Interestingly, these countries also scored high in my article on network resilience.

Iceland also demonstrates the value of visible public infrastructure. During my own travels there, I was impressed by the large electronic road signs positioned across the country. These billboard-sized displays can provide motorists with immediate information about dangerous weather and road conditions.

They illustrate how warnings can reach people who may not hear a phone, are driving through an unfamiliar area or have no local mobile service. The system is also linked to a mobile phone app that visitors automatically receive with every car rental.

New Zealand has been particularly effective in measuring performance. It conducts annual nationwide mobile-alert tests, collects thousands of public responses and uses independent surveys to estimate population reach. Its 2025 survey found that 92 per cent of people either received the test or were with someone who did. That is a far more meaningful performance measure than simply confirming that mobile towers transmitted a message.

Australia’s federal structure adds another layer of complexity. Emergency management is primarily a state and territory responsibility.

Consequently, Australians face a collection of separate services, including Hazards Near Me, VicEmergency, Alert SA, Emergency WA, TasALERT and other jurisdictional websites and applications.

Local control is important because state emergency authorities understand local conditions. But local control should not mean fragmented public communications. AusAlert can provide the national backbone while state and territory agencies continue to originate and manage warnings. The essential requirement is that every channel uses common terminology, geographical information and instructions.

Australia has already moved towards nationally consistent warning levels through the Australian Warning System. AusAlert provides an opportunity to go further and establish a genuinely integrated national architecture.

That should include mandatory AusAlert compatibility standards for phones sold in Australia, transparent disclosure for imported devices, backup power and transmission routes for mobile towers, coverage for regional and remote communities, accessible multilingual warnings, and published results following every major test.

Authorities will not know precisely which individual phones missed the alert because cell broadcast is a one-way, privacy-protecting transmission.

They can, however, combine telecommunications data, controlled testing, public feedback and independent surveys to identify patterns and measure actual population reach.

The real measure of AusAlert will therefore not be how many messages were transmitted. It will be whether Australia can demonstrate that warnings are timely, consistent, understandable and available through several channels — even when one of those channels fails.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.