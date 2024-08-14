Amsterdam: Leading the world in digital sovereignty and ethical AI

When it comes to "smart cities", Amsterdam's intelligence is much more than mere artifice. Tech expert Paul Budde reports.

WHEN I caught up with my colleague Frans Anton Vermast during his visit to Australia last week, it wasn’t long before the conversation turned to Amsterdam.

I have written many articles over the years following the "smart city" developments of the City of Amsterdam. Frans Anton, who frequently represents Amsterdam Smart City at international conferences, has been a close observer of the City's innovative journey. His insights painted a vivid picture of a city not just embracing technology, but doing so with an unwavering commitment to its citizens.

For over two decades, Amsterdam has stood at the forefront of digital and social innovation. The City’s reputation as a leader in these fields is well-deserved, and it continues to evolve, adding new layers of complexity and responsibility. Now, as AI becomes an integral part of modern life, Amsterdam is taking bold steps to ensure that this technology serves the people — not the other way around.

The concept of digital rights has become central to Amsterdam’s approach. In this city, digital rights are seen as an extension of human rights. Its Government is keenly aware of the importance of transparency, especially when it comes to personal data. Residents are not just passive recipients of digital services; they are informed participants.

By making it clear who is using their data and how, the City is fostering a level of trust that many other European cities are struggling to achieve. A recent survey by IDC (International Data Corporation) revealed that nearly one-third of European governments face challenges in this area — a gap Amsterdam is working hard to bridge.

But Amsterdam’s ambitions don’t stop at transparency. The City is pioneering ethical AI through initiatives like the Amsterdam Algorithm Register. This register is more than just a technical tool; it’s a statement of principles. By ensuring that the algorithms powering public services are non-discriminatory, transparent, and subject to democratic control, Amsterdam is empowering its citizens in ways that few other cities have managed. The City’s belief is clear: technology should be a servant of the people, not a master.

Inclusivity is another cornerstone of Amsterdam’s AI strategy. The City’s approach to technology is not just about high-level policy; it’s about making sure that every resident, regardless of their background, can benefit from the digital revolution. This is evident in efforts to ensure that the City’s mobility system is accessible to all and that socio-economic security is enhanced through inclusive City services. Education plays a crucial role here too. By raising awareness about AI and its various forms, Amsterdam is not only informing its citizens but also equipping them to engage with these new technologies.

The City’s AI agenda is methodically structured around three critical areas: mobility, energy, and digital services. In each of these, the focus remains on the people. Whether it’s making transport more inclusive, scaling up smart energy systems, or designing digital services that adapt to the needs of residents, rather than forcing residents to adapt to the systems, Amsterdam is putting human needs at the centre of its digital policies.

Digital sovereignty is another key focus for Amsterdam. In an era where reliance on non-EU technology providers can pose significant risks, the City is taking steps to build and control its own digital infrastructure. This isn’t just about technology for technology’s sake. It’s about creating a sustainable, resilient urban environment that prioritizes the well-being of its residents.

Through these initiatives, Amsterdam is setting a new standard for cities around the world. As it continues to innovate, the City demonstrates that technology can indeed be a force for good, provided it is guided by ethical principles and a commitment to inclusivity. The Amsterdam model is one of balancing the immense potential of digital transformation with the equally important need to protect and empower the people who live there.

Paul Budde will be in the Netherlands next month and aims to report back on some of the other innovative new developments in this historically progressive nation. Find out more about Paul at paulbudde.com and follow him Twitter/X @paulbudde.

