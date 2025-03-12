AI power consumption demands a rethink for energy infrastructure

As AI grows in popularity, data centres struggle to keep up with the energy needed to power their servers (Screenshot via YouTube)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, but its rapid adoption comes with a significant challenge: energy consumption.

The surge in AI-driven computing is placing immense pressure on power grids worldwide, demanding a fundamental rethink of energy supply, efficiency and infrastructure planning. Nowhere is this challenge more evident than in data centres — the backbone of AI, cloud computing and telecommunication.

The energy demands of AI and data centres

AI's ability to process vast amounts of data in real-time relies heavily on graphics processing units (GPUs). These GPUs perform billions of simultaneous calculations, making AI breakthroughs possible. However, this computational power requires vast amounts of electricity.

Goldman Sachs Research estimates that data centre power usage will increase by 160% by 2030, a surge that current energy grids are not equipped to handle.

Globally, data centres account for about 1% of electricity consumption, with variations across different regions. For instance, in 2021, data centres consumed 14% of Ireland's electricity, a figure that rose to 20.7% in 2023.

As AI models grow in complexity, their energy demands are expected to outpace the development of new electrical supply and transmission infrastructure. This situation has brought utilities, regulators and technology companies to a critical juncture: how to balance the soaring energy needs of AI while ensuring grid reliability and fairness in power allocation.

The role of grid resilience in telecommunications

The importance of grid resilience extends beyond AI and data centres — it is also critical for the telecommunications sector. As recent extreme weather events, such as Cyclone Alfred in Australia, have demonstrated, disruptions to the power grid have immediate and severe consequences for phone and internet services.

When electricity infrastructure is damaged, entire regions can be left without connectivity, hindering disaster response and communication efforts.

As I commented to the ABC, ensuring energy security is paramount for maintaining reliable telecom services. In countries like Australia, where much of the electricity network is above ground, power infrastructure is highly vulnerable to storms and other climate-related events.

In contrast, Western Europe has largely undergrounded its electricity infrastructure, improving resilience and reducing disruptions.

A smarter, more resilient grid would enhance telecommunications reliability by incorporating better fault detection, automated response systems and localised backup power solutions. As AI continues to expand, telecom networks will rely even more on high-powered data centres, making the integration of energy and digital infrastructure essential for long-term stability.

Closing the gap between supply and demand

Currently, utility companies are required to serve demand as it arises, which can lead to inefficiencies and unfair burdens on local communities. Data centres, often backed by speculative developers, may request large amounts of power before projects materialise. This forces utilities to invest in infrastructure that might not yield returns, leaving ratepayers to cover the costs if projects fail. This system needs an overhaul.

One potential solution is for data centres to assume a greater share of the financial risk for building new power infrastructure. Currently, utilities are cautious about allowing large energy users to offload costs onto the broader consumer base.

By restructuring regulatory frameworks, data centres – given their significant capital resources – could co-invest in grid enhancements, such as transmission lines and substations. This approach would relieve stress on utilities and ensure more sustainable expansion.

Microgrids: A solution for resilience and efficiency

Another promising approach is the implementation of microgrids. These localised energy systems enable data centres to generate their own electricity and even return excess power to the grid during peak demand periods. This shift could transform data centres into grid resources rather than energy drains.

Microgrids, supported by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, could help reduce dependency on traditional grid power. Additionally, advancements in fuel cells and biofuels could replace the heavy reliance on diesel generators for backup power.

Although battery storage alone is not yet sufficient for large-scale data centre needs, hybrid energy solutions could significantly reduce carbon footprints and enhance grid stability.

For telecommunications infrastructure, microgrids and distributed energy solutions could also help ensure continued service during power outages. Medium-sized batteries at substations or mobile network towers could provide essential backup power, reducing the risk of widespread outages affecting critical communication networks.

AI-driven grid optimisation

AI itself can be a key part of the solution. Smarter energy management using AI can help optimise electricity distribution by predicting demand fluctuations and adjusting supply dynamically.

AI-enabled grid technologies can also improve energy efficiency through more effective routing of power from generation sources to consumption sites. This approach could enhance overall grid utilisation, particularly in balancing intermittent renewable energy sources with AI-powered demand forecasting.

Emerging technologies such as dynamic line rating and reconductoring – where lighter carbon fibre materials replace traditional steel conductors to increase power capacity – can further improve grid efficiency. However, regulatory and financial incentives must align with these advancements to encourage adoption.

The global implications of AI power consumption

The AI-driven energy challenge extends beyond any single country. Global data centres are expanding rapidly and countries like China are making significant advancements in AI infrastructure. The recent development of autonomous AI agents, such as Manus in China, highlights the growing need for computing power that operates independently and continuously.

As AI systems become more autonomous, their energy consumption will only rise, exacerbating power grid challenges worldwide.

To remain competitive in the AI revolution, governments must invest in forward-thinking energy policies. The transition to AI-powered economies requires international cooperation on grid modernisation, sustainable energy investment and the development of next-generation infrastructure.

The path forward

AI represents an opportunity for economic growth and scientific advancement, but its success hinges on a sustainable and resilient energy strategy. By fostering collaboration between utilities, regulators and technology companies, a balanced approach can be achieved, one that supports AI’s growth without overburdening power grids or communities.

Investments in microgrids, AI-driven energy optimisation and fairer cost-sharing mechanisms for infrastructure development will be essential. The power grid of the future must be as intelligent as the AI systems it supports, ensuring that technology continues to advance without compromising energy stability.

The AI era demands a rethinking of how we generate, distribute and consume power. By embracing innovation and collaboration, we can turn this challenge into an opportunity for a smarter, more efficient and sustainable energy future — one that also ensures the resilience of telecommunications infrastructure in the face of growing climate risks and energy demands.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

