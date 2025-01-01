3 TOP IA STORY OF 2024: 3G shutdown highlights issues facing Australia and world

His second in our 2024 top ten, Paul Budde's November story tapped into the frustration felt by many following Australia's shambolic 3G network shutdown.

*****

The recent shutdown of the 3G network that caused a nightmare for consumers should serve as a lesson for future service upgrades, writes Paul Budde.

THE GLOBAL TRANSITION away from 3G networks marks a pivotal moment in telecommunications, as resources are reallocated to support advanced 4G and 5G technologies. This is not the first time this has happened after the previous generation of 2G was also phased out. A big difference now is that more people are connected to the 3G service and also the critical importance of mobile telephony has significantly grown.

While this shift is again essential for modern connectivity, the current process – with more people connected – has revealed significant challenges, as seen in Australia’s recent shutdown but also in similar transitions in other parts of the world. These experiences highlight both the opportunities and pitfalls of moving to a more connected future.

In Australia, the 3G shutdown has been anything but seamless. Announced as early as 2019, the process gained momentum in 2024 with phased shutdowns by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. However, the transition left many consumers unprepared, particularly those with 4G and 5G devices – often bought overseas, often over the internet – that lacked Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) capability — an essential technology for connection to the 000 network.

For these users, 3G was still critical for making such calls. When the network was finally decommissioned, 258,000 4G devices (less than 1 per cent of all mobile phones) were left unable to perform basic functions. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) attempted to address this by mandating carriers to block devices that could not make emergency calls over 4G. Telecom companies also handed out new handsets to some of these customers.

While all well-intentioned, this approach still resulted in abrupt service blackouts for many users.

The consumer impact of the shutdown was compounded by short notice and mixed messaging. Some users received conflicting information about whether their devices were compatible, while others learned of the shutdown only days before it took effect. The public consultation process for regulatory changes was rushed, lasting just two weeks instead of the usual four to five. This left many feeling that their concerns were overlooked. Critics also pointed out that telecommunications companies prioritised profits over preparedness, leaving consumers to bear the brunt of the disruptions.

Internationally, the story has played out differently in countries that have already phased out 3G or are planning to do so. While similar issues arose, these were mitigated by extensive consumer outreach programs.

Countries have adopted several strategies to maintain service for 3G handsets during network shutdowns. Many, such as the UK and Germany, have chosen to keep their 2G networks active, ensuring basic voice and SMS services remain available for older devices and emergency access. In places like France and Canada, extended timelines for the 3G shutdown provide users with more time to transition to newer devices, reducing immediate disruptions.

Device upgrade programs have been a key approach, with countries like the U.S. and Singapore offering subsidies, trade-ins, and free VoLTE-capable phones to ease the financial burden on consumers. In some regions, minimal 3G infrastructure has been retained solely for emergency communications, as seen in Japan. Support for vulnerable populations has also been prioritised, with initiatives like personalised assistance and home visits in New Zealand helping to ensure no one is left disconnected.

Network sharing has played a role in India, where dual-SIM options and shared infrastructure allow users to continue accessing 2G or 3G services alongside upgraded 4G/5G capabilities. Hybrid solutions, such as software updates in China, enable limited compatibility of 3G devices with modern networks. These approaches collectively focus on maintaining accessibility, safeguarding public safety and minimising consumer disruption during the transition to advanced technologies.

Australia’s experience highlights the critical need for a much better strategy. There were already many examples and solutions available to them from overseas, but they reacted rather late, creating lots of confusion.

It is very clear that consumers must receive consistent and timely information to prepare adequately over a longer period of time (France allows for five years). Support mechanisms, such as device upgrade programs and technical assistance, are equally vital in easing the transition. Regulatory oversight also plays a crucial role in ensuring that carriers prioritise public interests over corporate convenience, especially when public safety and accessibility are at stake. It appears that the regulators in Australia were insufficiently aware of the potential problems.

Looking ahead, the 3G shutdown serves as a cautionary tale for the next shutdowns when eventually 4G and 5G will be phased out — 6G is on the agenda for release around 2030. While the shift to 4G and 5G is necessary to meet the demands of modern connectivity, it must be better managed in a way that balances technological progress with consumer protection.

By learning from its own as well as global successes and failures, future network upgrades can be executed more smoothly, ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of accessibility, safety, or public trust. As the world moves toward a more connected future, these lessons are more important than ever.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

Related Articles