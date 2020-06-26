Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Media

Dave Donovan discusses 10 years of truth-telling with Steve Austin

By | | comments

 

For ten years, a local independent news website has been running on the whiff of a hint of a smell of an oily rag.

~ Steve Austin

On Independent Australia's tenth birthday, managing editor Dave Donovan chatted about a decade of truth-telling, career highlights and the future of media with Steve Austin on ABC Brisbane Drive.

IA's breaking of important stories – including the Barnaby Joyce affair, "Ashbygate" and "Jacksonville" – and whether its pared-down business model is the "model of the future" were discussed.

Asked about the future of the national broadcasts, Dave Donovan said:

"The ABC, by presenting unbiased news – it's not Left, it's not Right – it's more essential than ever in our democracy."

Listen to the interview here:

You can follow managing editor Dave Donovan on Twitter @DavroszFollow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus and on Facebook HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
MEDIA QUEENSLAND
David Donovan Steve Austin ABC Drive ABC Independent Australia Barnaby Joyce job cuts mainstream media MSM Cathy Jackson
Recent articles by David Donovan
Dave Donovan discusses 10 years of truth-telling with Steve Austin

For ten years, a local independent news website has been running on the whiff of a ...  
VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 15: The Josh Friedandburnt edition

After months of trying to stay safe from idiots, we're back! And so are the ...  
Morrison's magical money tree

The Coalition, who for years have told us there was “no magic money tree”, now ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
Daily news
Get FREE daily updates from IA to your inbox.
Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate