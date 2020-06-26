Dave Donovan discusses 10 years of truth-telling with Steve Austin

For ten years, a local independent news website has been running on the whiff of a hint of a smell of an oily rag. ~ Steve Austin

On Independent Australia's tenth birthday, managing editor Dave Donovan chatted about a decade of truth-telling, career highlights and the future of media with Steve Austin on ABC Brisbane Drive.

IA's breaking of important stories – including the Barnaby Joyce affair, "Ashbygate" and "Jacksonville" – and whether its pared-down business model is the "model of the future" were discussed.

Asked about the future of the national broadcasts, Dave Donovan said:

"The ABC, by presenting unbiased news – it's not Left, it's not Right – it's more essential than ever in our democracy."

Listen to the interview here:

