POEM: There are no Australians

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.
There are no Australians
There are no Australians
only ways of seeing people
as Australians
All Australians came here
from some other place
By boat
plane
On foot
or via genetic trace
We all bleed the same colour
All have life issues to face
This country has offered so much
But unequally between first and last
A fair go is not absolutely elusive
It requires effort and political guts
Independence and
a touch of humanity and caring
To be a worthy country
it must be worth sharing
What is an Australian?
That’s what I’d like to know
Is it a club?
Can anyone Join?
If so
How does it go?
Who was the first Australian?
Who right now is the last?
And who are those in between?
The variety must be vast.
What are the rewards for membership?
What must be done in return?
Who hands out the benefits
Members’ badges
And
more importantly
Who does actually know?
We know who stands for office
They say they’re one of us
But we elect the one
we detest the least
Saying democracy is done
What then is un-Australian?
Perhaps that’s a better test.
Perhaps we all have
Our frailties
Shortcomings
Just like the rest
Can anyone become Australian?
How much does it cost?
Are there degrees of Aussieness?
Enough humanity to share?
Can we stick together
Identify as Australians
To improve this worldly place?
Can we extend a welcoming hand
Or
Are we so uncertain
that we fear
an unfamiliar face?
What is an Australian
That’s what I’d like to know
I seek a fair and honest place
Where social values reign
Where a Fair Go rules
not just personal gain.
Dr Michael Davis majored in zoology and genetics at Sydney University before entering teaching. He has a Master of Asian Studies and a PhD from Griffith University.
