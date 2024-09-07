SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Australia Fiction

POEM: There are no Australians

By | | comments |
(Image by Beate Vogl | Pexels)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

There are no Australians

There are no Australians
only ways of seeing people
as Australians

All Australians came here
from some other place
By boat
plane
On foot
or via genetic trace

We all bleed the same colour
All have life issues to face
This country has offered so much
But unequally between first and last

A fair go is not absolutely elusive
It requires effort and political guts
Independence and
a touch of humanity and caring
To be a worthy country
it must be worth sharing

What is an Australian?
That’s what I’d like to know
Is it a club?
Can anyone Join?
If so
How does it go?

Who was the first Australian?
Who right now is the last?
And who are those in between?
The variety must be vast.
What are the rewards for membership?
What must be done in return?

Who hands out the benefits
Members’ badges
And
more importantly
Who does actually know?

We know who stands for office
They say they’re one of us
But we elect the one
we detest the least
Saying democracy is done

What then is un-Australian?
Perhaps that’s a better test.
Perhaps we all have
Our frailties
Shortcomings
Just like the rest

Can anyone become Australian?
How much does it cost?
Are there degrees of Aussieness?
Enough humanity to share?

Can we stick together
Identify as Australians
To improve this worldly place?
Can we extend a welcoming hand
Or
Are we so uncertain
that we fear
an unfamiliar face?

What is an Australian
That’s what I’d like to know
I seek a fair and honest place
Where social values reign
Where a Fair Go rules
not just personal gain.

Dr Michael Davis majored in zoology and genetics at Sydney University before entering teaching. He has a Master of Asian Studies and a PhD from Griffith University.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS AUSTRALIA ARTS POETRY AND VERSE LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem fair go election refugee Indigenous democracy identity ancestry asylum seeker
Share Article
Recent articles by Michael Davis
POEM: There are no Australians

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: What is labour about Labor?

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
'AUKUS! AUKUS!': Beware the cry of the cuckoo

Nature's cuckoo displaces its hosts' needs with its own narrow interests. Australia ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate