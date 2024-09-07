POEM: There are no Australians

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

There are no Australians

There are no Australians

only ways of seeing people

as Australians

All Australians came here

from some other place

By boat

plane

On foot

or via genetic trace

We all bleed the same colour

All have life issues to face

This country has offered so much

But unequally between first and last

A fair go is not absolutely elusive

It requires effort and political guts

Independence and

a touch of humanity and caring

To be a worthy country

it must be worth sharing

What is an Australian?

That’s what I’d like to know

Is it a club?

Can anyone Join?

If so

How does it go?

Who was the first Australian?

Who right now is the last?

And who are those in between?

The variety must be vast.

What are the rewards for membership?

What must be done in return?

Who hands out the benefits

Members’ badges

And

more importantly

Who does actually know?

We know who stands for office

They say they’re one of us

But we elect the one

we detest the least

Saying democracy is done

What then is un-Australian?

Perhaps that’s a better test.

Perhaps we all have

Our frailties

Shortcomings

Just like the rest

Can anyone become Australian?

How much does it cost?

Are there degrees of Aussieness?

Enough humanity to share?

Can we stick together

Identify as Australians

To improve this worldly place?

Can we extend a welcoming hand

Or

Are we so uncertain

that we fear

an unfamiliar face?

What is an Australian

That’s what I’d like to know

I seek a fair and honest place

Where social values reign

Where a Fair Go rules

not just personal gain.

Dr Michael Davis majored in zoology and genetics at Sydney University before entering teaching. He has a Master of Asian Studies and a PhD from Griffith University.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

