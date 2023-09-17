This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

POEM: Exploitation

the No's are alarmist who engender our fear

they sow seeds of disquiet

that could well cost us dear

because all that’s being asked

is to offer advice

on Indigenous culture and their way of life

but the No camp has chosen to cynically distort

the words and the reasons

with no rational thought

thy just highlight the bigotry

so our nation is bought

the No camp's determined we all should reject

First Nations' request that we finally accept

their right to be recognised and included at last

in our Constitution, if Referendum is passed

but the weeks leading up to October 14

may get ever more ugly, and with tactics more mean

like the text from Jacinta that spammed me today

never mind I don't know her or care what she says

the No's have a nerve when they think they can pry

with their misinformation and sickening lies

it's hard to stay upbeat and remain hopeful of change

that Australians will see that the No’s are deranged

staying positive is hard I have to confess

when the No’s negativity hardly pauses for breath

but I’m backing our youth and those Voices of reason

to vote for our future

and that know it’s not treason

I want to wake to a morning on October 15

In a country that’s chosen to start again, clean

and prepared to move forward

no more anxiety and stress

because so many Australians ticked the box that said

Yes!

Anne Layton-Bennett is a writer based in Tasmania.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

