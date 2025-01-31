Being Australian isn't all bad news

What does it mean to be Australian? Are we still living in the luckiest country? And where did we go wrong with Raygun? Zayda Dollie has all the answers.

I’D LIKE TO preface this by saying my toxic traits are pattern recognition and using my words.

It’s an illness. Idioms, for example, are my bread and butter.

When I first moved to South Australia a little over two years ago, I had to get used to how people here talk. There were a few terms of expression I would hear fairly frequently.

“It’s not terrible.”

“I don’t hate it.”

“It’s not all bad news.”

I found them confusing. Not because I couldn’t understand the words.

I could see the pattern. I understood negation. (And not for nothing, either.)

What I couldn’t work out was why people used it that way.

If something is “not terrible”, then is it good or is it bad?

Tell me.

Seriously — I still don’t know.

The nuances in language here and elsewhere in Australia take some getting used to.

In my opinion, they are symptomatic of a nation still trying to find its voice (no, not that one).

A country of people unafraid to say it like it is, known globally for our liberal use of profanity and applauded for the informality we bring to any occasion (see: Paris Olympics) — it’s hard to understand at first that this is not a paradox.

Australia is a place where the local pub will tell you to get schnit-faced on a Tuesday night and people are referred to as “this c***” unless otherwise stated.

“This c*** right here” if we need to specify.

It is difficult to imagine anyone finding it hard to be direct.

Look at Raygun. How freely she expressed herself with the whole world watching.

Australia must have seemed like the most encouraging nation on Earth after that. As though we would give a fair go to literally anyone who asked.

There was definitely a winner that day and that winner was freedom of expression.

Yes, we will let anyone be themselves. Even this c*** right here.

And yet for a country with no fear of offensive language (“fuckin’ oath” means “yes”), we still fear being offensive.

We aren’t shy but we shy away from extremes. We find good and bad too polarising.

We aren’t repressed but repress things like love and hate. We have feelings, we just don’t say them like that.

We won’t raise our voices for anything except sport. Your outside voice is for the cricket oval. Your inside voice is for referendums.

We are fair people but won’t label anything right or wrong. We won’t agree on a definition at either end.

We don’t love, we don’t hate. We don’t assign values like good and bad.

We ask, “Are you right?” but it doesn’t mean, “Are you correct?” here. It doesn’t mean, “Are you politically right-leaning?” either.

We ask “Are you right?” because it’s easier than asking, “Are you alright?” It’s shorter.

Australians will shorten a word that needs no shortening anywhere else in the world.

And what does it mean?

It means something akin to, “Are you okay?” with the subtext, “If you aren’t, then can I help you?” because Australians will abbreviate words but will take no short-cuts helping a stranger out — backpacker, criminal, defector, even this c*** right here.

Just be yourself. We let literally everyone do it.

I enjoy telling people who ask that the worst thing you can call someone in this country is “un-Australian”. For a media outlet, it is the most damning adjective in the toolkit.

There is defamation, there is slander and then there is being branded “un-Australian” on the news.

It is a condemnation. The equivalent of a public lynching without the violence.

In it lies the shame and disappointment you would expect from a population built on the unbinding tenets of mateship, fair play and doing the right thing.

In other parts of the world, those tenets are better known as social harmony, justice and civil obedience. They are legislated in constitutions. And rarely upheld.

But Australians will make anything sound easy. And some things just come easier to them than to most.

Like being a good person.

Not a law-abiding citizen. Not a God-fearing one. Just a decent human being, who wants to be one for the sake of it.

It’s rare to find them these days. Little wonder — they’re all in Australia.

It’s a country that’s got good vibes. With good people in it, who make it that way.

When the world said, “Give us your best”, Australia answered that call with Raygun. Proudly. It was an honest mistake.

You can’t hold much against people who will swear for emphasis but to no one and nothing. Where I come from, your mother is a whore and the Lord’s name is taken in vain on all other occasions.

In Australia, “It’s hot as fuck”, “Fuckin’ oath it is” can be an entire conversation. Australians are emphatic but take no prisoners.

To me, it’s emphasis for the sake of it — I get it but I don’t get the point of using it. To what end?

For all the comradery that exists in Australia, people are reluctant to step on each other’s toes. Are the ties of friendship so weak they can’t sustain an argument about politics?

We can talk about a Bondi tan but we can’t talk about being brown?

We can say skin tone but we can’t say skin colour?

We can barrack for our nation’s soccer team but not for our nation’s people?

We can talk about a sports code culture (soccer culture, footy culture) that relies on having a history of it in this country but we can’t talk about the culture of a people while referencing their history in said country?

For the love of God.

Use your fucking words. Use the freedom of expression granted to you.

It comes with the passport. And the passport’s the only thing that expires here. The freedom to express yourself has a lifetime warranty if it’s Australian-made (see: Raygun).

Censorship exists, just elsewhere. Not here.

Australia is the lucky country, with boundless plains to share and endless room to grow.

You can be exactly who you are in this country and you can cuss your motherfucking head off while doing so. It’s barely invoked as a constitutional right here because that’s how seldom it needs protecting.

Be yourself. No one will stop you. No one will tell you to shut up.

Unless that shit gets un-Australian and then you’ll know. Poor Raygun. Took the world by storm but then took herself a little too seriously after that. That’s not on. She knows what she did.

But look at Pauline Hanson. She made it back into Parliament for a second time, which is astounding considering she had no business being there the first time.

It says a lot about tolerance and the democratic integrity of this country that it will let a woman like Pauline Hanson speak her mind in Parliament. A woman, who shouldn’t be speaking to people at all and would best serve her nation if she didn’t.

But hers is one of many voices — one that gets to be heard. I have nothing against this c*** nor any, I just wish more people would use their voice the way she uses hers.

Uninhibited, unafraid and uncompromising. That isn’t un-Australian. In fact, nothing could be more alright.

This isn’t a country finding its voice. It’s a country with many voices, unsure how to use all of them at once and still find peace.

Respectfully, though, she’ll be ‘right. I would wager that peace in this country isn’t so fragile.

It’s a tough land with tougher constitutions.

Heads will not roll if Aussie battlers battle for what they stand for. We’ve a lot more than just golden soil. We have laws from this century and a system that works.

And the system is working just fine. It’s the spirit of a small few that is broken.

If we can call something un-Australian, then what is it that we are calling Australian? What does it mean to be Australian?

My answer, adjusted to the climate of my current environment, would be:

It’s not terrible. I don’t hate it. And it’s not all bad news.

Zayda Dollie is a sports journalist who believes in athlete story-telling, the redemptive power of sport and having female voices heard.

