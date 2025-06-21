SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Humour Opinion

The Clyde Mountain rocking horse conspiracy

By | | comments |
MISSING: The Clyde Mountain rocking horses have been a stable part of drivers’ journeys along the Kings Highway for years (Screenshot via YouTube)

When the rocking horses vanished from Clyde Mountain, the theories galloped faster than the facts, writes John Longhurst.

TIMELESS TOM took a measured sip and leaned in.

I reckon it’s the Council. My cousin’s neighbour overheard a conversation in the pub the other week. Mind you, it was muffled, but it was between a couple of council workers. There were whispered tones, but he swears he heard the words ‘rocking horses’, ‘Kings Highway’ and ‘Clyde Mountain’ in that order. Anyhow, my cousin’s neighbour relayed these details to my wife’s best friend at the checkout in Woolies last week, so it is as good as an admission.

Murmurs of agreement before Know-All Ron cleared his throat:

“The Council flatly denies removing the rocking horses from the Clyde Mountain, Tom. I reckon they are pretty tuned into public sentiment. The kids love them and it breaks up the boredom on the drive back over the mountain.”

One man’s ballad is another man’s exit cue
One man’s ballad is another man’s exit cue

As Mick reads his poetry, Bazza drifts somewhere between a schooner and the seasons, writes John Longhurst.

Ron paused for effect:

I reckon it was a well-planned police raid. In fact, I would go even further and say it was a joint NSW Police Force's Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command and Australian Defence Force's Special Operations Command units based in NSW operation. I spotted two fully armed officers in regulation black uniforms having coffee in Batemans Bay, poring over a map. On this map, there was a big red kill target about 18 kilometres up the Kings Highway from Batemans Bay.

All eyes on Ron and in unison:

“But why, Ron?”

Ron straightened his shoulders and lowered his voice:

Well... I did a bit of digging around. The cleaner at Special Operations Command is an old mate. He said the term ‘Operation Rocking Horses’ has been widely used in drills over the past month. I rang the Commissioner at Special Operations Command, but he was quite circumspect in his response, and I quote: ‘Operational security is paramount to conducting effective strategic and tactical operations. I cannot confirm or deny ‘Operation Rocking Horse’ exists. I have nothing further to add.’

Shaking of heads and conversations splintered into the likelihood of the rocking horses being held in the Batemans Bay Police Station lock-up. Another theory was the mass kidnapping of the rocking horses and a ransom demand being circulated to parents and carers via the Parents and Citizens Associations of the various primary schools in the Eurobodalla Shire.

Degrees, debt and denial: The starter pack for modern adulthood
Degrees, debt and denial: The starter pack for modern adulthood

Interest rates, education fees and the cost of housing are among problems faced by the current generation who have it much tougher than ever before.

There was much nodding of heads as another patron disclosed plans to open a toy store in Batemans Bay, specialising in rocking horses.

After much tut-tutting, the chat fell silent and Mick stepped forward:

Let’s not rule out National Parks and Wildlife Service’s possible involvement. NPWS has been conducting a cull of brumbies in the Snowy Mountains with aerial shooting. Now, it is entirely possible one of the helicopters got a bit lost in recent fogs and took out the rocking horses by mistake. Of course, they would have to land and take away the evidence. It is better for the kids to see no rocking horses as opposed to  upturned rocking horses, well... riddled with bullet holes.

Bazza joined the group and sighed at the flat schooner:

“Apologies for my lateness. You blokes all seem to be very serious… no doubt discussing the bloodbath in Gaza, Putin’s continued attacks on Ukraine, or is it the latest Trumponomics?”

Mick sipped his schooner:

“No Bazza, the missing rocking horses on the Clyde Mountain. Now, the kids are all upset, but without doubt, you would have a contrarian view.”

Bazza half-smiled:

“Well, Mick, let's just say if I went to a toy store to buy a rocking horse and found it stocked with native forests, I would be a bit annoyed.”

Dutton dressed up as Angus
Dutton dressed up as Angus

Do you think the faces we see in the mirror reflect modern Australia?

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW. 

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
AUSTRALIA SATIRE
CLYDE MOUNTAIN rocking horses Kings Highway theft conspiracy ADF terrorism Batemans Bay Eurobodalla Shire National Parks and Wildlife
Share Article
Recent articles by John Longhurst
The Clyde Mountain rocking horse conspiracy

When the rocking horses vanished from Clyde Mountain, the theories galloped faster ...  
One man’s ballad is another man’s exit cue

As Mick reads his poetry, Bazza drifts somewhere between a schooner and the seas ...  
Degrees, debt and denial: The starter pack for modern adulthood

Interest rates, education fees and the cost of housing are among problems faced by ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate