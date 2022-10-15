SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Humour Opinion

Stage three tax cuts abandon the working-class

By | | comments |
Cartoon by Mark David/@markdavidcartoons

A debate ensues about the outstanding stage three tax cuts, writes John Longhurst.

THE TWO schooners landed with a plonk in front of Bazza and he looked up at a red-faced Mick:

“I’m bloody cranky, Bazza, bloody cranky.”

Mick took a generous sip and Bazza’s mouth half opened and his eyes widened.

Mick raised his index finger: “it’s just not on, Bazza. They reckon electricity prices will be up by 35per cent next year, I can’t get an appointment to see the doctor for ages and to top it all off, I hit another bloody pothole this week, and that’s cost me a fortune.”

Bazza motioned to speak.

“Now, don’t try and justify any of this, Bazza. I’ve given your mates in the government a decent go and, and now they are also trying to sneak around these promised tax cuts. I tell you, its just not on.”

Mick finally took a seat.

A long pause.

“Opportunity cost, Mick, opportunity cost. My economics teacher at school was big on opportunity cost.”

Mick took another generous sip:

“What the bloody hell are you on about, Bazza. It’s just been an opportunity for your mates to cost me time and money.”

Bazza took a sip and rubbed his chin:

Well, Mick, just as there is a cost in doing something, there is often a greater cost in doing nothing. Take electricity prices. For decades now, we have been moving away from fossil fuels in terms of power generation. Anyone that can afford solar panels is investing in the future. The major power companies won’t invest in new coal fired power stations and the existing ones are being run down.

 

Apart from the environmental benefits, it’s really the economics of cheaper renewables that is driving the change. Now, I am no expert on power generation and supply but there is a whole lot of new technology and infrastructure that is now needed to facilitate the transition.

“Yeah, yeah, but, Bazza.”

He replied:

“No bloody buts, Mick, it seems to me the last ones to come on board has been the government. Such a transition needs leadership. Instead of leading the way over the past decades and preparing for the change, we are now playing catch up. The opportunity cost of doing nothing is what we are going to now pay for.”

Another long pause.

“Crikey, Bazza, you’re stressing me out, no wonder I need to see a doctor, if only I could get an appointment.”

They both took sips.

“Well, Mick, on that note, the same principle applies.”

Mick screwed up his face.

There is an opportunity cost with the promised tax cuts and government expenditure in general. Reducing taxation and spending up big on things like submarines means there is less money for the very services that everyone wants more of, health is a good example. And by the way, the opportunity cost of not fixing the roads is you paying for car repairs. All pretty simple, Mick.

Mick shook his head, finished his schooner and waved it in front of Bazza.

“Well, Mick, there is an opportunity cost in me shouting another beer. Let me explain.”

Mick joined friends at another bar table.

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
LIFE & ARTS
TAX CUTS Labor electricity prices Coalition humorous #auspol stage three tax cuts cost of living opportunity cost neoliberalism
Recent articles by John Longhurst
Stage three tax cuts abandon the working-class

A debate ensues about the outstanding stage three tax cuts.  
A conversation between a monarchist and republican on the Queen

The Queen's legacy is complex, John Longhurst writes.  
Cutting costs in a sky-high economy

As inflation hits us all, Mick explains to Bazza how to cut costs over a few ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate