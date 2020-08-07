Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
PODCAST: IA founder David Donovan joins Denise Shrivell on #AusPol LIVE

IA founder and director Dave Donovan chats with Denise Shrivell on her topical and astute live AusPol podcast.

Topics covered include Peter Dutton, Donald Trump, media bias and the role of public interest journalism, neoliberalism, the art of gaslighting, the ABC and more. 

Listen to the interview here:

 

...Our job is to speak truth to power, but our job is also to speak truth to all power, not just one side.

You can follow managing editor Dave Donovan on Twitter @Davrosz. Follow Denise Shrivell on Twitter @DeniseShrivell.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus and on Facebook HERE.

