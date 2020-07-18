Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
PODCAST: Dave Donovan joins Tom Ballard on 'Like I'm A Six-Year-Old'

By

 

...I for one find it refreshing to read explicitly progressive takes on the news in IA.

~ Tom Ballard

Comedian and broadcaster Tom Ballard chatted with Independent Australia's founder and director Dave Donovan on his incisive and entertaining podcastLike I'm a Six-Year-Old.

Topics covered included the release of the Palace letters and their significance for the republican movement, neoliberalism, the media landscape, the future of the ABC, the need for a Federal ICAC and more. 

Dave Donovan shared his thoughts on trickle-down economics:

Neoliberalism is now effectively the dominant paradigm ... I believe there should be a mix between social welfare policies like a free health care system, free education, including university, and also a degree of incentive ... Capitalism in the sense that people can still aspire ... and you can still have essential personal freedoms, property ownership and so on. That was the general principle in Australia until quite recently.

Listen to the podcast here:

PODCAST: Dave Donovan joins Tom Ballard on 'Like I'm A Six-Year-Old'

