Independent Australia needs you

When you're a small organisation battling against a shrinking media landscape in which multi-nationals dominate, staying afloat is difficult.

When you're trying to maintain independence and still speaking truth to power, it's doubly so.

Add the not so small matter of a pandemic into the equation and suddenly the lifeboat is shaky, to say the least.

The effects of the coronavirus have impacted Independent Australia. People are hurting and our revenue is down considerably.

IA has a talented editorial team and a brilliant group of regular columnists with whom we continue to stand and look injustice and corruption in the eye. We also have an amazing community of supporters.

As well, we have a proud tradition of publishing a wide array of storytellers and viewpoints and paying all contributors when their articles exceed 5,000 unique page views. We wish we could pay everybody who contributes to our publication.

In recent days, the number of writers being paid for their stories has continued to increase as IA's reach and readership has also increased. However, we now must suspend this hits-based payment for article contributions until further notice.



Truly Independent media is more important than ever and we are committed to bringing you fearless journalism for as long as we are able. But we already operate on a shoestring budget.

In order to continue to pay our staff and regular columnists, we ask that you support us if you can. If you are in a position to do so, we ask that you subscribe or donate so others can read IA too.

On behalf of the team at Independent Australia, we thank you in advance for all your support.

Michelle Pini

Executive editor

