SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
War Analysis

HELEN CALDICOTT: Russia's war could spell worldwide nuclear disaster

By | | comments |
Putin's attack on Ukraine has led to an increased worldwide fear of nuclear war (Image by Dan Jensen)

Boasting the world's biggest nuclear arsenal, Russia's aggression towards Ukraine could spell catastrophe on a global scale, writes Dr Helen Caldicott.

“The unleashed power of the atom has changed everything save our modes of thinking and we thus drift toward unparalleled catastrophe” ~ Albert Einstein

How right he was. Now laced with thousands of nuclear weapons, some on hair-trigger alert, with a demonic leader invading a neighbouring country and threatening to use his nuclear arsenal, planetary life is hovering on the edge of obliteration.

The U.S., as always, standing on its self-righteous dignity, is retaliating with economic sanctions and arming NATO neighbours with murderous weapons.  It has rejected outright Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plea to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to remove the missiles pointed at Russia in NATO countries that were liberated from the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War after Secretary of State James Baker promised that the U.S. would not enlarge NATO one inch to the east.

HELEN CALDICOTT: If man cannot overcome his desire to kill, we are doomed
HELEN CALDICOTT: If man cannot overcome his desire to kill, we are doomed

We are racing with great speed towards a nuclear holocaust unless man can conquer his fatal disposition for war.

After Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world witnessed the dreadful human tragedy of atomic bombs:

‘People exposed within half a mile of the Little Boy fireball, that is, were seared to bundles of smoking black char in a fraction of a second as their internal organs boiled away. The small black bundles now stuck to the streets and bridges and sidewalks of Hiroshima numbered in the thousands.’

Knowing man’s propensity to fight, why in God’s name did the U.S. Government and Soviet Union authorise the brilliant scientists and weapons makers to construct thousands of nuclear weapons during and after the Cold War, culminating in more than 70,000 nuclear weapons during the '70s and '80s?

About 40 per cent of all U.S. scientists, engineers and technical professionals are engaged in weapons construction and design. And currently, Russia has 6,255 nuclear weapons, the U.S. has 5,550 and China, 350.

I am a physician, so let me describe the medical effects of a single bomb dropping on a city, be it New York or Boston. A Russian 20-megaton bomb would enter at 20 times the speed of sound exploding with the heat of the sun, digging a hole three-quarters of a mile (1.27 kilometres) wide and 88 feet (26.8 metres) deep, converting all buildings, people and earth shot up into the air as a mushroom cloud.

HELEN CALDICOTT: Time to learn lessons of the past on nuclear
HELEN CALDICOTT: Time to learn lessons of the past on nuclear

The threat of nuclear warfare is ever-present despite the horrors of the past, writes Dr Helen Caldicott.

Twenty miles (32.2 kilometres) from the epicentre, all humans would be killed or lethally injured, some converted to charcoal statues. Winds of 500 mph (804 km/h) turn people into missiles travelling at 100 mph (161 km/h). A massive conflagration would follow covering 300 square miles (776.9 km2) and the fires would coalesce across the nation.

As cities burn across the world, a massive cloud of toxic black smoke will elevate into the stratosphere blocking out the sun for ten years inducing a short ice age nuclear winter when all humans and most plants and animals will perish.

But the war in Ukraine is more than dangerous, hosting Chernobyl which contaminated 40 per cent of the European land mass with radioactive isotopes, together with 15 nuclear reactors and which could suffer meltdowns during wartime activities, causing unbelievable injury and death to people across Europe.

And a plant with six reactors was recently under attack.

God help us all.

You can follow Dr Caldicott on Twitter @DrHCaldicott. Click here for Dr Caldicott’s complete curriculum vitae.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY
NUCLEAR WEAPONS Russia Vladimir Putin Ukraine nuclear war Volodymy Zelenskyy Chernobyl invasion Hiroshima Nagasaki
Recent articles by Helen Caldicott
HELEN CALDICOTT: Russia's war could spell worldwide nuclear disaster

Boasting the world's biggest nuclear arsenal, Russia's aggression towards Ukraine ...  
HELEN CALDICOTT: If man cannot overcome his desire to kill, we are doomed

We are racing with great speed towards a nuclear holocaust unless man can conquer ...  
HELEN CALDICOTT: With all its wisdom, the human race is killing itself

From a historical perspective, Homo sapiens are an evolutionary aberrant.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate