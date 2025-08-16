From Hiroshima to Trump: The power and peril of language

A single mistranslation helped trigger two atomic bombs — and its warning still matters today, writes John Longhurst.

MICK TAPPED his glass for silence as Know-All Ron cleared his throat:

“Thanks, Mick. Now, dates are important. This week marks the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII. Whilst Japan unconditionally surrendered on 14 August 1945, the formal surrender did not take place until 2 September on board the USS Missouri. In fact, the same USA flag used by Commodore Perry with the opening of Japan to the west through ‘gunboat diplomacy’ in 1853 was on display at the surrender.”

Mick’s eyes were saucers and his open mouth oscillated like a sideshow alley laughing clown:

“By gee, Ron, you never cease to amaze me. You really should be on the ABC’s Hard Quiz, but take us to the lead-up to the surrender. I mean, the Japanese have a fighting mentality of return home victorious or die in battle.”

Ron took a sip of his schooner, paused deliberately and sucked in a deep breath:

“That’s right, Mick. You are referring to ‘Bushido’ or ‘the way of the warrior’. Japan’s refusal of the Potsdam Declaration, which defined the terms of its surrender to the Allies on 28 July, led to the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima on 6 August and another on Nagasaki on 9 August 1945. Japan then surrenders unconditionally.”

Bazza leaned in:

“Ahhh, a little bit more to it, I reckon, Ron. Why drop a second nuclear bomb when the destruction from the first one on Hiroshima was pretty obvious? I think it had more to do with sending a signal to the Soviet Union, as the world was about to enter the Cold War. But the response to the Potsdam Declaration by the Japanese Prime Minister, Kantarō Suzuki, has always fascinated me.”

Mick groaned:

“Don’t start rewriting history, Bazza. There is one history and Ron is across the detail.”

Bazza chuckled:

I am not sure about that, Mick. Anyhow, the Potsdam Declaration pledged that Japan would not be ‘enslaved’ or ‘destroyed’ and warned that a negative response would result in ‘prompt and utter destruction’. Speaking off the cuff to reporters and before the government had formally decided on its response, Prime Minister Suzuki used the word ‘mokusatsu’, which has a number of meanings. It can mean ‘to withhold comment’ and, given the context, it may have been what he meant, as in ‘no comment’ at this stage. It’s pretty common pollie speak to allow time for consideration.

Bazza took a measured sip:

“But here’s the key — ‘mokusatsu’ can also be translated ‘to ignore’ or ‘treat with silent contempt’, which is what the international press ran with. The Allies, particularly the USA, interpreted the response as a rude rejection, contributing to the decision to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Linguists have called it the world’s most tragic translation.”

Mick rubbed his chin:

“What’s your point, Bazza?”

Bazza finished his schooner:

“The future of the world can turn on one word, Mick. Let’s be thankful Donald Trump has such command over the English language in these volatile times.”

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

