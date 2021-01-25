Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Video News

Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 20: QAnon revealed

By | | comments |
(Image by Dan Jensen)

Our idiot experts have certainly had their hands full with idiots this week!

Vying for supreme idiot accolades are former U.S. President Donald Trump, two members of the POTUS' immediate family – Donny Jnr and partner Kimberley Guilfoyle – a fascinating array of Trump supporters including a standout Trumpster sprinkled with a little QAnon conspiracy magic, plus our very own Prime Minister and carry-over champion, Scott "Smug Face" Morrison. 

All very worthy contenders, indeed!

Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Written and presented by David Donovan. Produced by Dan JensenYou can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SATIRE
Video Scott Morrison Donald Trump QAnon Donald Trump Jnr Kimberley Guilfoyle Prime Minister #ScottyFromMarketing #ScottyFromPhotoOps David Donovan
Recent articles by David Donovan
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 20: QAnon revealed

Our idiot experts have certainly had their hands full with idiots this week!  
IA Special Podcasts: 'Seven Dollars Thirty' with Gorge Crispychickenson

ABC Seven Dollars Thirty’s political editor Tara Lingual interviews outspoken ...  
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 19: Gold standard edition

Rolled gold standards abound in our final idiot edition for 2020.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate