Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Video News

Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 19: Gold standard edition

By | | comments |
(Image by Dan Jensen)

Rolled gold standards abound in our final idiot edition for 2020.

And in a jam-packed final rolled gold idiot tournament, contenders include NSW "gold standard" Premier Gladys Berejiklian, One Nation's Pauline Hanson, soon-to-be-ex-POTUS Donald Trump complete with members of his entourage, such as his personal legal eagle Rudy Giuliani and star witness Melissa Carone, and last but not least, gold standard trendsetter Prime Minister for NSW Scott Morrison.,

Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Written and presented by David Donovan. Produced by Dan JensenYou can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SATIRE
Video Gladys Berejiklian Scott Morrison NSW gold standard COVID Premier Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Melissa Carone Pauline Hanson
Recent articles by David Donovan
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 19: Gold standard edition

Rolled gold standards abound in our final idiot edition for 2020.  
Vale Mungo MacCallum — a true progressive voice gone

Independent Australia founder and director David Donovan pays tribute to one of ...  
Scott Morrison is not a prick

Many people seem to think Morrison is a good leader. Others think he is a prick. ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate