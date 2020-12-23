Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 19: Gold standard edition

Rolled gold standards abound in our final idiot edition for 2020.

And in a jam-packed final rolled gold idiot tournament, contenders include NSW "gold standard" Premier Gladys Berejiklian, One Nation's Pauline Hanson, soon-to-be-ex-POTUS Donald Trump complete with members of his entourage, such as his personal legal eagle Rudy Giuliani and star witness Melissa Carone, and last but not least, gold standard trendsetter Prime Minister for NSW Scott Morrison.,

Written and presented by David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

