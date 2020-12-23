Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 19: Gold standard edition

Rolled gold standards abound in our final idiot edition for 2020.
And in a jam-packed final rolled gold idiot tournament, contenders include NSW "gold standard" Premier Gladys Berejiklian, One Nation's Pauline Hanson, soon-to-be-ex-POTUS Donald Trump complete with members of his entourage, such as his personal legal eagle Rudy Giuliani and star witness Melissa Carone, and last but not least, gold standard trendsetter Prime Minister
for NSW Scott Morrison.,
Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.
Written and presented by David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.
Related Articles
- Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 18: Elections Special
- Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 17: COVIDiots unmasked
- Jumping on the Australian video streaming boom
- Screen Themes: Assassins Creed: Syndicate vs WWE 2K16
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.