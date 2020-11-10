Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 18: Elections Special

Wherever there are elections, idiots abound and this election packed episode is no exception.

Vying for Election Idiot of the Week are one-seat One Nation's Pauline Hanson, her one adviser James Ashby and the soon-to-be-ex-POTUS Donald Trump accompanied by members of his theatrical entourage, including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and official presidential spiritual advisor (no, really) Paula White, plus a couple of infamous surprise cameos. 

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 18: Elections Special

