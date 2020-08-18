Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 17: COVIDiots unmasked

Well, it's all about unmasking the idiots and COVIDiots this week.

As usual, it's a tight race but leading the pack are the PM/Palmer alliance, Health Minister and Chief Maskman Greg Hunt, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazard, Hydroxychloroquine Enthusiast Craig Kelly, Chief Robodebt Lady Kathryn Campbell, plus a famous Karen and a mowing enthusiast named Jim.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan, Michelle Pini and Xavier Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz, managing editor Michelle Pini @vmp9 and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.