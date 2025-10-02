Your complete guide to a Graduate Certificate in Global Health Leadership

A graduate certificate in global health leadership is the perfect course to kickstart your postgraduate studies and take your career in a new direction.

But what will you learn in the course and what will you do after it? We are here to answer all the questions you have with our complete guide on a graduate certificate in global health leadership!

What is a Graduate Certificate in Global Health Leadership?

A Graduate Certificate in Global Health Leadership is a postgraduate course that gives you the knowledge and skills needed for health leadership roles. The course is the perfect foundation if you are making a change in your career and will provide you with everything you need to make a change in global health. The course teaches you about global health challenges and the skills and strategies that you need to combat them.

A graduate certificate features four units, which are typically around seven weeks each. You can choose to complete your global health leadership course full-time, part-time, or online. Flexible studying options allow you to fit the course around your schedule, meaning you can progress in your career without needing to stop working.

What do I need to apply for a Graduate Certificate in Global Health Leadership?

To qualify for the course, you will need an Australian Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline. You can also be accepted to the course without a degree, providing you have five years of approved work experience. What counts as approved work experience can vary depending on the course provider, so be sure to reach out to them directly for more information. The entry requirements generally can vary depending on the provider, so we recommend speaking to an enrollment advisor before completing an application.

What will I learn in a Graduate Certificate in Global Health Leadership?

What you will learn in a Graduate Certificate in Global Health Leadership varies depending on the course provider, but most courses will have overlapping content. The course is broken into four units, but many providers will give you three core units and two electives, allowing you to pick the elective that better aligns with your interests and career goals. You should speak to the course provider for more details about these electives, as they can vary from provider to provider.

You can expect to see the following unit titles and content on your global health leadership course:

Global health systems and decision making (core)

The unit shows you how to make informed decisions in healthcare settings. You will use current systems and evidence to influence decision-making and learn how to become an effective leader. This involves setting goals, influencing others and understanding your environment. The unit gives you the opportunity to practice communicating important information and decide what health resources and programs should be prioritised.

Global health economics and finance (core)

Global health economics and finance teaches you about the money and resources in global health and how they are used. You will learn about the difference between finance and economics and the influence they have on public health. The unit also covers public health programs and their local and national funding. You will learn more about planning and managing budgets, too, on a national and local level.

Global health leadership (core)

Here you learn about the skills required to run global health projects. The unit teaches you how to set goals, guide others to reach these goals and the challenges facing global health projects. You will learn how to work with people across different organisations for successful global health leadership, looking at the skills needed on a global, national and local level.

Epidemiology and biostatistics 1 (elective)

Here you will gain foundational knowledge of epidemiology and biostatistics. You will learn how to analyse and collect health information, learning how to use different software to aid research and present your findings clearly. The unit provides you with the chance to evaluate health studies and how to use data analysis to answer public health questions.

Public health program management (elective)

This elective unit focuses on the methods and principles of implementing, planning, and evaluating public health programs and projects. The unit covers the difference between programs and projects and how you can create these to support community participation and human rights, improving public health.

What can I do with a graduate certificate in global health leadership?

After completing your graduate certificate, you can choose to continue with your studies, gain a master’s degree, or enter the health sector and enjoy one of many roles. Graduates typically find themselves in the following roles across the health sector:

Advocacy director

Community organiser

Community health worker

General manager

Health manager

Health educator

Humanitarian rights advocate

Policy analyst

Start your postgraduate global health leadership course

A graduate certificate in global health leadership is the perfect way to enhance your career or move into the health sector. The short course is packed full of helpful knowledge to give you the skills you need to succeed. When choosing your course, consider Victoria University, where you can study flexibly, drawing on expert professors for knowledge and assistance. Contact Victoria University to start your graduate certificate in healthcare leadership today.