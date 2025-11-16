Why modern families need to rethink how they write their wills

When most people think about a will, they picture something old-fashioned. Maybe a few handwritten pages in a drawer somewhere. But modern families are a whole different story and the way we handle our legacies needs to catch up.

If you’re based in Queensland, it’s worth talking to experienced Wills and Estates Lawyers in Brisbane. They understand how families, laws and relationships are changing in ways that older templates just don’t reflect anymore.

The changing shape of the modern family

Families today look nothing like they did thirty years ago. Blended households, second marriages, stepchildren, same-sex partnerships, even friends living together as family. It’s all part of modern life in Australia now.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, about one in three marriages ends in divorce and around eleven per cent of families are blended. That means a traditional “simple will” often fails to protect everyone who should be protected.

Turns out, it’s not just about who gets what. When relationships overlap and assets are shared, things get complicated. Without clear wording, stepchildren, ex-partners, or even online assets can create major legal confusion.

The risks of not updating your will

Here’s the uncomfortable truth. Almost half of Australian adults don’t have a valid will. A Finder 2023 survey showed that nearly 50 per cent of us haven’t gotten around to it.

That’s a big risk. If you die without a will, your estate gets divided by state law under the Succession Act 1981 (Qld). Not your wishes. Not what you told your partner. The law decides.

I’ve seen families break apart over something as small as an unsigned page. It’s not really about money. It’s about trust and the peace that comes from knowing everything is clear.

Why “template” wills don’t work anymore

Online templates are everywhere. They’re fast, cheap and they look good enough. To be fair, they can work for really simple cases. But for most families, they just don’t cut it.

A one-size-fits-all document can’t understand your story. It doesn’t know that you’ve got kids from a previous marriage, a shared property, or a superannuation fund sitting in your name. It can’t adapt when real life gets messy.

That’s where proper legal guidance helps. A professional estate lawyer can map everything out so your will actually protects what matters, not just ticks a box.

What a modern will should include

A modern will isn’t just a piece of paper. It’s a guide for your family, written in a way that reflects who you really are.

It should cover things like:

digital assets – emails, crypto, social media accounts, even cloud storage;

guardianship plans for children in blended families;

superannuation nominations and life insurance details;

enduring power of attorney, in case you can’t make decisions later; and

clear, plain language, so there’s no confusion down the line.

Lawyers now help make these documents future-proof. They’ll review your wording, make sure it’s valid and ensure your wishes are fully enforceable. It’s not just a will anymore. It’s a plan.

How to start the conversation

Let’s be honest. Talking about wills feels awkward. No one wants to chat about death over a flat white. But it’s a conversation that saves a lot of heartache later on.

Here’s how to start. Write down what you own. Think about who depends on you. Talk with your partner about what would really happen if something changed tomorrow. Then, take that list to a local wills and estates lawyer.

It’s not being paranoid. Well, maybe a bit. But it’s the kind of paranoia that protects your family.

The emotional side of legacy

Writing a will is more emotional than people expect. You’re putting into words what you value most.

Maybe that’s what peace of mind really is — knowing you’ve thought about the people who’ll still be here when you’re not. I reckon there’s a kind of calm that comes from getting it done. No drama. No fuss. Just sorted.

Feels better that way.

FAQs

Q1: Do I need a lawyer to write a will in Australia?

You can write one yourself, but a lawyer makes sure it’s valid and reflects your family’s real situation.

Q2: How often should I update my will?

Every three to five years, or whenever something major changes — a marriage, a new child, a divorce, or a big purchase.

Q3: What happens if I die without a will in Queensland?

Your estate will be divided under the Succession Act 1981 (Qld). It’s a fixed formula that often leaves out partners or stepchildren.

Q4: Can stepchildren inherit under my will?

Only if they’re named. Stepchildren aren’t automatically included under Queensland intestacy laws.

Q5: Can I include digital assets in my will?

Yes. Just make sure they’re clearly listed and accessible. Things like online banking, emails and crypto need special instructions.