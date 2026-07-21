Why equipment procurement has become one of the biggest risks on major mining projects

A billion-dollar mining project can be delayed by a single unavailable excavator.

When Australia's mining industry discusses project risk, attention usually turns to labour shortages, environmental approvals, commodity prices, financing and regulatory uncertainty. These are all substantial challenges. Yet another source of delay often receives far less attention until a project is already under pressure: equipment procurement.

Before a single tonne of ore is extracted or the first haul road is constructed, contractors must secure a large and often highly specialised fleet. Excavators, dozers, articulated dump trucks, wheel loaders, graders, water carts, compactors and support equipment must all be available, transported to site and ready to operate at precisely the right stage of the project.

Mining projects are built around carefully planned sequences of work. Bulk earthworks rely on excavators, dozers and articulated dump trucks. Haul road construction requires graders, rollers and water carts. Material handling depends on wheel loaders, while drainage, rehabilitation and site preparation each require their own combination of specialised machinery.

Because these activities are interconnected, a delay involving just one critical machine can quickly affect every stage that follows.

Mining companies have invested heavily in engineering systems, surveying technology, automation, remote operations and project management. Equipment procurement, however, remains comparatively fragmented and manual.

A fragmented equipment market

Australia has a large and diverse construction equipment hire industry. Major national companies operate alongside regional fleets, specialist contractors and smaller suppliers with only a limited number of machines.

This diversity gives contractors more choice, but it also creates complexity.

Construction equipment is spread across thousands of businesses, depots and project locations. Some suppliers publish detailed fleet information online, while others show only part of their available machinery. Equipment may be listed without any indication of current availability, mobilisation time or the regions in which it can be supplied.

There is still no comprehensive, real-time source showing every suitable machine, its location and whether it can be mobilised when required.

Contractors therefore rely heavily on existing relationships, phone calls, emails and repeated enquiries to individual suppliers. Online resources such as Quotor's construction equipment directory can make it easier to identify relevant equipment types and suppliers across Australia, but much of the procurement process still depends on manual sourcing and direct confirmation.

For an experienced procurement manager with a strong supplier network, this may be manageable. For smaller contractors, new market entrants or businesses working outside their usual region, every project can involve rebuilding that supplier search from the beginning.

Availability can matter more than price

Equipment procurement is often treated primarily as a commercial exercise: obtain several quotes, compare hire rates and select the most competitive option.

In practice, price is only one part of the decision.

A supplier may offer an attractive rate for a large excavator, only for the machine to be committed to another project for the next six weeks. Another supplier may have an equivalent model available immediately, but it could be located more than a thousand kilometres away.

The question quickly changes from:

"Who has the best rate?"

to

"Who can actually supply the machine when it is needed?"

This distinction becomes particularly important when mining, civil infrastructure, renewable energy and major road projects are active at the same time. Several projects may be competing for the same classes of excavators, dump trucks, dozers and graders.

Specialised equipment creates an even greater challenge. A common machine may be available from multiple suppliers, while a particular size, mine specification, guarding package or safety configuration may exist in only a small number of fleets.

As demand tightens, procurement becomes less about negotiating the lowest hourly rate and more about securing the right capacity before it is committed elsewhere.

Small delays can become expensive delays

Mining projects are built around carefully planned sequences of work.

When one critical machine arrives several days late, operators may be left waiting. Subcontractors may be unable to commence. Transport bookings may need to be changed and subsequent stages of work may be pushed back.

The financial impact is rarely limited to the cost of the delayed machine.

Idle labour, site overheads, contractor extensions, rescheduling and lost productivity can quickly exceed any saving achieved through a lower hire rate. A modest procurement delay can therefore create a much larger project cost.

Equipment availability should therefore be viewed as a project risk rather than simply a procurement issue.

Geography changes the calculation

Australia's size adds another layer of difficulty.

Mining and infrastructure projects are often located hundreds of kilometres from major cities and established equipment depots. A suitable machine may exist, but not necessarily within a practical distance of the site.

Large construction equipment cannot simply be driven across the country. Excavators, dozers and haulage equipment often require low-loader transport, permits, route planning, escorts and careful scheduling before they can be mobilised.

A machine located in another state may technically be available, but the cost and time required to mobilise it can make the option commercially unattractive.

The lowest hire rate does not always represent the lowest total cost.

A more expensive machine located closer to the project may ultimately prove to be the better commercial decision once transport, delays and mobilisation risk are taken into account.

Procurement teams must therefore balance three competing priorities:

machine suitability;

availability and timing; and

total delivered cost.

Optimising one often requires compromising another.

Finding the machine is only the first step

Even after a suitable machine has been identified, procurement is far from complete.

Contractors must still confirm that the machine meets mine specifications, complies with site safety standards and has the appropriate maintenance history, attachments, tyre or track configuration and operator requirements.

Two machines carrying the same model number may not be equally suitable. One may include fire suppression, guarding, communications systems or site-specific safety modifications, while another may not.

Hire terms also vary. Equipment may be offered on a wet or dry hire basis, with different responsibilities for servicing, maintenance, fuel, breakdowns, mobilisation and minimum hire commitments.

Finding equipment is therefore not simply a matter of locating a machine. It is about matching operational, commercial and logistical requirements at the same time.

The more specialised the project, the smaller the genuine pool of suitable equipment becomes.

Information remains difficult to verify

Digital technology has transformed many parts of the mining industry, but equipment availability remains difficult to verify online.

Supplier websites are useful for understanding general fleet capability, but they do not always reflect where an individual machine is currently located or when it will return from an existing project.

Availability can also change rapidly. A machine shown online may already be reserved, undergoing maintenance or awaiting transport. Conversely, a suitable machine may exist within a supplier's fleet without appearing on its website at all.

For contractors, this creates an unavoidable verification process. Each potential supplier must still be contacted, and every relevant detail must be confirmed directly.

Having spent several years analysing Australia's construction equipment hire market through Quotor, I've repeatedly observed that the industry's biggest challenge is not always a shortage of machinery. More often, it is discovering where suitable equipment is located and identifying suppliers capable of servicing a particular project.

The machinery often exists. The information needed to find it is what remains fragmented across separate websites, fleet listings and personal networks.

Better visibility would benefit suppliers as well

Improved transparency would not benefit contractors alone.

Equipment owners also lose opportunities when potential customers cannot easily find their fleets. Suitable machines may sit underutilised in one region while contractors search unsuccessfully for the same equipment elsewhere.

Better visibility could help regional and specialist suppliers compete for work beyond their established networks, improve fleet utilisation and reduce unnecessary equipment movements across long distances.

This is not about replacing direct relationships between contractors and suppliers. Those relationships remain essential, particularly for complex or long-term projects.

The opportunity is to make the initial discovery process faster and more informed. Contractors should be able to identify likely suppliers before beginning the detailed work of confirming availability, specifications and commercial terms.

Procurement deserves greater strategic attention

Australia continues to invest heavily in mining, critical minerals, renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, roads, rail and defence projects.

All of these sectors compete for construction equipment, transport capacity, skilled operators and specialist contractors.

As the project pipeline grows, procurement pressure is likely to become more visible. Businesses that treat equipment sourcing as a last-minute administrative task may face higher costs and avoidable delays.

Earlier planning can help, but planning alone cannot overcome a lack of market visibility.

Procurement teams need better information about fleet capability, supplier locations and the realistic options available within each region. Project managers also need to recognise that equipment risk begins well before machinery arrives on site.

Australia's mining industry has embraced advanced technology in almost every area of production. It uses automation to move material, remote systems to operate machinery and digital platforms to manage complex projects.

The process of finding and securing that machinery deserves the same attention.

Finding the right machine at the right time may appear straightforward.