Where Americans are heading: Top five countries 

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of people leaving America to move to another country compared to previous years. Nowadays, people want to escape high living costs, expensive healthcare and work stress. For many Americans, living abroad is no longer a dream, but a sensible financial plan. Here are the top five countries Americans choose to move to and ways to make the process easier.

Italy: Vibrant culture

Italy has always been a favourite among Americans, but in recent years, the number of people settling here has reached record levels. It is possible to find a different lifestyle in every region of Italy. Italian cuisine and quality of life are the biggest motivators for those tired of American fast-paced consumer culture. Furthermore, healthcare services here are also of a high standard and readily accessible.

Italy, like other countries, has a Golden Visa programme. Italy Golden Visa is preferred by many people for lifestyle purposes. It provides fast-track residency permits to those who make a certain contribution to the Italian economy. The "Elective Residence Visa" is also quite popular for those with a certain passive income (pension, rental income, etc.). Undoubtedly, the tax incentives offered by Italy also make it financially viable for high-income Americans to relocate here. The cost of living in Italy is considerably lower, especially when compared to places like New York or Los Angeles.

Greece: Mediterranean charm

Greece offers one of the most economical living options in Europe. Living in major cities such as Athens or on popular islands is much more affordable than in an average city in the United States. The low cost of living is a great opportunity, especially for Americans who want to take advantage of the strength of the dollar. The Greek people are very hospitable towards Americans, and English is widely spoken in many places. Therefore, Americans who want to live in Greece may find the language barrier much easier.

Among relocation options, Greece Golden Visa is recognised as one of the most advantageous programmes in Europe, offering residency through property purchase. It is possible to obtain a residence permit with lower investment thresholds compared to other EU countries. Americans who obtain this visa not only get to live in Greece but also gain the right to travel visa-free within the Schengen area. Being able to include their families in this process is a major advantage. For those seeking a low-cost and safe life by the sea, Greece is currently at the top of the list.

Portugal: Still the favourite

Portugal undoubtedly tops the list of these countries. Portugal is currently the number one destination in Europe for Americans. One of the main reasons for this is that the cost of living is much lower than in the United States. Living in cities such as Lisbon or Porto is easier than living in large cities in America. People can enjoy a very comfortable life in these cities. Furthermore, Portugal consistently ranks among the safest countries in the world. This is a major advantage, especially for families and retirees seeking a peaceful environment.

For those looking for a residency program, the Portugal Golden Visa is among the most popular. Through this Golden Visa, people can obtain a residency permit by making a certain amount of investment. Buying property used to be very popular, however it was removed. Now options such as fund investment are more prominent for capital preservation. Those wishing to apply for citizenship in Portugal can complete the process according to the conditions of the period in which they apply and obtain a passport that grants them the right to live throughout the EU. On the other hand, there are other visa options for remote workers and retirees, too. Portugal Digital Nomad Visa grants residency for remote workers on condition that they prove they have a monthly budget of €3,480, while the D7 Visa is open for retirees through a €920 budget per month.

Spain: Lifestyle appeal

Spain is one of the countries favoured by Americans, particularly for its vibrant social life and high-quality healthcare system. Healthcare services do not require high insurance premiums or hospital bills like those in the United States. The pace of life in Spain is much slower. People place greater importance on social relationships and leisure time than on work. This makes it a magnet for American workers experiencing burnout syndrome.

For those looking to settle in Spain, there are excellent residency pathways available. The Spain Digital Nomad Visa is the most preferred choice for remote workers. It allows them to live in Spain while working for companies which are not located in Spain. For retirees or people with stable passive income, the Spain Non-Lucrative Visa provides a straightforward route to residency without the need for local employment.

Mexico: Geographical closeness

Mexico is one of the most popular countries due to its geographical proximity to the United States. Many Americans choose Mexico because they can reach their families in just a few hours by plane. The cost of living in Mexico is so affordable that someone who struggles to make ends meet in the U.S. can live quite comfortably here.

Obtaining residency in Mexico is much simpler than in other countries. The income requirements for temporary or permanent residency visas are easily met by many American workers or retirees. Investing in real estate in Mexico is also very common among Americans. Many people sell their homes in the U.S. and buy much larger and more luxurious properties here. The well-developed health tourism sector also provides access to high-quality healthcare at low cost. For those who want to live in a sunny climate without severing their ties to the U.S., Mexico remains the most practical option.

In summary, Americans are now seeking not only a better climate but also a higher quality and more economical life. Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy and Mexico are the countries that stand out most in this search. If you have savings, Golden Visa programs can help you manage this transition professionally.