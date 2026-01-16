What patients should know about podiatry services in hospital

Podiatry plays a bigger role in hospital care than most patients realise. Learn how podiatrists support recovery, prevent complications and help keep people mobile during inpatient treatment.

Key highlights:

Podiatrists often play a key role in preventing foot-related complications during hospital stays

They manage wounds, circulation, mobility and pressure-related injuries

Inpatients with diabetes, circulatory issues or reduced mobility benefit most

Local podiatrists also assist with long-term recovery planning after discharge

Hospital podiatry isn’t just for foot pain

Most people associate podiatry with routine foot care — corns, calluses, orthotics, or maybe managing long-term issues like plantar fasciitis. But in hospitals, the scope is much broader. Podiatrists work as part of multidisciplinary teams to manage serious health risks that often start – or escalate – in the feet.

Circulatory problems, diabetes complications and pressure injuries are all common concerns in hospital patients. These issues can worsen quickly during bed rest or after surgery. Hospital podiatrists step in early to prevent bigger problems and support recovery in ways that aren’t always visible from the outside.

Preventing pressure injuries in at-risk patients

One of the most critical roles for podiatry in hospitals is the prevention and management of pressure injuries — wounds that can develop when someone lies or sits in one position for too long. The heels are particularly vulnerable, especially in patients who are immobile, frail or recovering from major procedures.

Podiatrists help by identifying pressure points early, recommending protective padding and adjusting foot positioning to improve offloading. These small adjustments can prevent painful complications that would otherwise prolong recovery time and increase the risk of infection.

Managing foot ulcers and wound care

For patients with diabetes, vascular disease or neuropathy, hospitalisation often brings additional foot care challenges. Even a small cut or blister can become serious without proper circulation or sensation.

Podiatrists assess and treat foot ulcers, provide wound care advice to the broader medical team and help determine when a patient might need surgical input or vascular review. Their role is especially important when multiple conditions – like poor circulation and immobility – overlap.

In some cases, podiatrists are the first to detect early signs of complications like infection or ischaemia, helping avoid amputation or further deterioration.

Supporting mobility and safe discharge

Another essential part of hospital-based podiatry is preparing patients for discharge. If someone can’t walk safely because of foot pain, instability or unaddressed biomechanical issues, they’re more likely to return to the hospital sooner than expected.

Podiatrists assess gait and foot function before discharge and recommend supports like orthotics, offloading boots or temporary footwear to help bridge the gap between recovery and everyday movement. They also educate patients about how to care for their feet post-discharge to prevent re-admission.

This is especially helpful for patients recovering from orthopaedic surgery, strokes, or prolonged bed rest. Maintaining foot function can make the difference between regaining independence and needing ongoing care.

High-risk foot clinics within hospital settings

Some hospitals offer high-risk foot clinics on-site or through referral, which podiatrists often help run. These clinics focus on patients with complex foot problems — especially those with diabetes, long-term vascular disease or post-surgical needs.

Here, podiatrists work closely with vascular surgeons, endocrinologists and infectious disease teams to coordinate care. The aim is to preserve mobility and avoid serious complications, particularly in patients with previous foot wounds, ulcers or amputations.

Local services such as Cheltenham podiatrists often provide follow-up care once patients return home or move into community rehab. That continuity matters when trying to manage long-term conditions with multiple moving parts.

Coordination with allied health and nursing teams

Podiatrists don’t work in isolation. In hospital settings, they’re part of a larger allied health team that includes physiotherapists, occupational therapists, dietitians and nursing staff. Collaboration is essential—especially when foot issues affect how a patient moves, eats or rests.

For example, a podiatrist may work with physios to develop safe walking plans, or liaise with nurses about how best to dress and monitor wounds. They also contribute to discharge summaries, ensuring community health providers know what to monitor post-release.

When to ask for a podiatry referral in the hospital?

If you're a patient – or supporting someone in hospital – and notice foot swelling, changes in colour, new pain or signs of skin breakdown, it’s worth asking whether podiatry input is available. In some settings, a podiatrist may already be part of the care team. In others, a referral from the attending doctor or nurse may be needed.

Podiatry referrals are particularly important for:

Diabetic patients, even without current ulcers

Anyone who’s been bedbound for more than 48 hours

Patients with poor circulation or a history of foot wounds

People who struggle with walking or stability

Being proactive often prevents small issues from becoming bigger ones.

Foot health is linked to whole-body recovery

In the hospital, feet are often overlooked until there’s a problem. But podiatry helps support whole-body recovery. From reducing pressure injuries to improving mobility, the role of a podiatrist in hospitals is ultimately about helping people move better, heal faster and avoid preventable setbacks.