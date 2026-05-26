What NSW's stamp duty rules really mean for first home buyers in 2026

A recent study by LJ Hooker found that 74 per cent of Aussies want to eventually buy their own home. For many, this requires saving up for a deposit, which would be around 20 per cent of the purchase price if they want to secure a mortgage from a big bank.

However, the deposit is only part of the challenge. There are various other costs that need to be accounted for. They include government charges, legal fees, moving costs and perhaps most pertinently, stamp duty.

In New South Wales, stamp duty can represent a sizable additional cost for buyers. Thankfully, for first home buyers, at least, they may be eligible for exemptions or concessions that can save them thousands of dollars. That said, the eligibility rules can be confusing for those entering the market for the first time. At the same time, property value thresholds and residency requirements can also be complicated.

For this reason, if you are serious about purchasing your first property in the not-too-distant future, it's worth taking the time to understand exactly how these rules could impact you. Here’s our guide to what NSW’s stamp duty rules really mean for first home buyers in 2026. Hopefully, you’ll find it useful.

Why stamp duty?

Stamp duty is a tax charged by state and territory governments whenever someone buys an asset in Australia. Most commonly, it is applied to a house, apartment, townhouse, vacant land, or an investment property.

Inherited by the British Empire, this colonial tax was initially intended as a small record-keeping and handling fee. It was first introduced in New South Wales in 1865. But by 1923, all states had enacted their own set of laws around it.

As Australia is a federation, stamp duty laws all remain within the jurisdiction of the country’s six states and two territories. Rather than under direct federal control. This means the amount payable varies, depending on the property's value and where it is located. Generally speaking, expensive properties attract higher rates of duty.

For many buyers, stamp duty is one of the largest upfront costs involved in purchasing a home.

What are the current NSW stamp duty rules for first home buyers?

The rules around NSW stamp duty can be complicated. That’s why it is a good idea to read resources such as AFMS Group's NSW stamp duty guide, which helps to explain them in a more easy-to-understand way.

For first-time buyers, the NSW Government offers assistance through the First Home Buyers Assistance Scheme. This initiative aims to make homeownership more accessible to people who have never owned a home.

Depending on the property's value and the buyer's circumstances, eligible applicants may receive a full exemption or a reduced stamp duty rate.

Who qualifies for the NSW first home buyer stamp duty exemption?

While the NSW first-home buyer stamp duty exemption can save buyers a significant amount of money, it is important to understand that not everyone automatically qualifies for it. Indeed, several conditions must be met before an exemption or concession is granted.

One of the main requirements is that applicants must be genuine first-home buyers. In most cases, this means they cannot have previously owned or co-owned residential property in Australia. Any buyers who have already owned a home, investment property, or residential land may not be eligible for assistance.

Additionally, the property's value is an important determinant because the NSW Government sets purchase price thresholds. This determines whether a buyer qualifies for a full exemption, a partial concession, or is not eligible to receive any assistance at all.

The property itself must also generally be intended to be the buyer's principal place of residence. In other words, the purchaser is expected to move into the home within a specified period after settlement and to live there for a minimum length of time.

How much can first-home buyers save on stamp duty in NSW?

The First Home Buyers Assistance Scheme is a valuable form of support for people entering the property market. It can potentially save eligible individuals as much as $30,412.

For homes valued at up to $800,000, eligible buyers receive a full stamp duty exemption. This means they pay $0 in stamp duty, which delivers the maximum saving for them of over $30,000.

For properties valued between $800,000 and $1 million, NSW buyers may qualify for a concessional rate. The discount gradually reduces as the purchase price approaches $1 million. This effectively means buyers still receive some assistance, just not the full exemption.

You should be aware that the scheme also applies to vacant land. Therefore, eligible buyers purchasing vacant land worth up to $350,000 can receive a full exemption. Those who want to procure land valued between $350,000 and $450,000 may qualify for a partial concession.

How does stamp duty affect your overall home-buying budget?

When most people think about buying their first home, their attention often focuses on saving a deposit. However, stamp duty can have a major impact on the total amount they need to complete a purchase. In some cases, it can add tens of thousands of dollars to the upfront costs. As a result, it may delay a buyer's ability to enter the market or reduce the amount they have available for other expenses.

For buyers who do not qualify for a full exemption, stamp duty is generally paid in addition to the deposit. This means it cannot be overlooked when you are budgeting for a property purchase. This is why understanding the NSW first home buyer stamp duty exemption and available concessions is so important.

Essentially, the money saved through these schemes can often be redirected towards a larger deposit. This, in turn, reduces the amount that needs to be borrowed and, therefore, potentially lowers future mortgage repayments.

It is important to recognise that stamp duty is also only one part of the overall cost of buying a home.

Buyers should budget for a range of other expenses, including:

conveyancing fees;

building and pest inspections;

mortgage registration fees;

lender charges;

home Insurance;

moving expenses; and

any immediate repairs or improvements that may be required after settlement.

These costs can quickly add up. Especially for first-time buyers who are already stretching their finances. So, it is important to be ready for them.