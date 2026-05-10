What is car insurance excess and how does it affect your premium?

Many drivers focus on monthly premiums when comparing policies. Excess often receives far less attention. Over the years reviewing policies, our team noticed drivers frequently misunderstand how excess influences claim costs and annual premiums.

Insurance providers use excess as a shared-risk system. Drivers contribute a certain amount toward repairs while the insurer covers the remaining balance. Because of that structure, excess choice directly affects policy price.

Throughout this guide, we explain how excess works, when payments apply, plus how different levels influence premiums. Practical examples help clarify decisions before choosing policy settings.

What is car insurance excess?

Car insurance excess refers to the amount drivers contribute toward claim costs before the insurer covers remaining repair or replacement expenses. Think of excess as financial participation during claim resolution. Rather than the insurer covering the entire bill, the policyholder shares a portion of the repair cost.

From our experience reviewing claims, many motorists first encounter excess only after submitting a claim. Understanding how car insurance excess works helps prevent surprises.

Consider a simple example:

repair invoice totals $3,000;

policy includes $500 excess.

Payment breakdown:

driver contribution: $500;

insurer payment: $2,500.

Another scenario shows the same principle.

Damage repair cost reaches $1,200 while excess equals $500.

The outcome becomes:

driver pays $500;

Insurer contributes $700.

Costs below the excess threshold normally remain the driver’s responsibility. Because of that rule, small repairs sometimes proceed without an insurance claim.

How car insurance excess works

Car insurance claims follow a structured process once an accident or damage occurs. Understanding each stage clarifies where excess enters the calculation.

A typical claim pathway includes several steps:

The driver reports the incident through the insurer portal or phone support. Claims teams review circumstances surrounding the damage. An assessor estimates repair costs or replacement value. Policy conditions determine the applicable excess. Payment is split between driver contribution and insurer payout.

Depending on insurer procedures, excess payment may occur through several methods:

payment sent directly to the insurer before repairs begin;

deduction from the claim settlement amount; or

contribution paid to an authorised repairer.

Confusion sometimes arises when multiple excess types apply simultaneously. Policies may include additional charges linked to driver age or unlisted drivers. Combined excess totals can therefore increase the final payment.

Careful reading of the policy schedule helps drivers anticipate possible charges before lodging a claim.

Different types of car insurance excess

Australian car insurance policies commonly include several excess categories. Each applies under specific circumstances. Understanding these variations helps drivers estimate potential claim costs.

Standard excess

Standard excess represents the base contribution listed within the policy schedule. Most claims trigger this amount. Insurers allow customers to adjust the standard excess during policy purchase. A higher level generally reduces the premium, while a lower level increases yearly cost.

Voluntary excess

Voluntary excess refers to an additional amount drivers choose beyond the standard contribution. Many policyholders increase voluntary excess to reduce premium costs. This selection reflects a willingness to absorb a larger payment during a claim.

Example structure:

Standard excess: $500.

Voluntary excess: $500.

Total excess payable during the claim becomes $1,000. Our experience shows drivers with strong emergency savings often prefer higher voluntary levels to lower annual premiums.

Age excess

Age excess usually applies when a driver involved in an incident falls under a specific age threshold, commonly under 25. Young drivers statistically face higher accident risk. Insurers therefore apply extra excess when such drivers operate insured vehicles.

Inexperienced driver excess

Inexperienced driver excess applies when licence history remains short. Many insurers define inexperienced status as less than two years holding a licence. This additional charge reflects elevated risk associated with limited driving experience.

Unlisted driver excess

Unlisted driver excess applies when the person operating the vehicle during the incident does not appear on the policy. Policies encourage listing regular drivers to avoid this additional charge. Failure to do so can significantly increase total excess.

Windscreen or glass excess

Some insurers offer specialised glass excess arrangements.

Benefits often include:

reduced excess for windscreen repairs;

waived excess for minor glass damage;

faster repair processing through partner repair networks.

Quick repairs help prevent small cracks from spreading across the entire windscreen.

When drivers must pay excess

Many circumstances trigger excess payments following claim approval.

Common scenarios include:

at-fault collisions with another vehicle;

single-vehicle accidents involving objects or roadside barriers;

storm damage claims such as hail or fallen branches;

theft claims when a vehicle disappears;

vandalism incidents;

situations where the responsible driver remains unidentified.

Based on claims data we reviewed over the years, single-vehicle accidents represent one of the most frequent causes of excess payments. Drivers sometimes assume weather or theft claims automatically waive excess. Policy conditions often still require a contribution.

Each insurer outlines precise rules within policy documentation. Checking those details avoids confusion during stressful situations.

When drivers may avoid paying excess

Certain situations allow an excess waiver when evidence clearly identifies the responsible third party.

Common conditions include:

another driver admitted fault;

the responsible motorist provided their name, registration number, plus contact information;

the insurer successfully recovered costs from the at-fault driver or their insurer.

Once the recovery process completes, policyholders may receive a refund if excess initially applied. Real-world experience shows collecting details at accident scenes plays a crucial role. Without identifying information, insurers struggle to pursue recovery.

Helpful information includes:

driver name;

vehicle registration;

Contact number;

photos showing vehicle damage plus surroundings.

Accurate documentation strengthens the claim outcome.

How excess affects insurance premiums

Premium pricing reflects a balance between risk and contribution. Higher excess levels reduce insurer exposure during claims. Because drivers accept greater financial responsibility, insurers often lower premium prices. Lower excess options produce the opposite outcome. Insurers carry more risk, therefore premiums increase.

A typical comparison may look like this:

Excess Level | Estimated Annual Premium

$500 $1,200

$1,000 $1,050

$1,500 $950

Savings vary based on vehicle value, location, driving history, plus claim record. Our team often recommends running premium comparisons across several excess levels. Small premium differences sometimes fail to justify significantly larger claim contributions. Balancing affordability against risk tolerance helps determine suitable levels.

Example: How excess changes claim outcome

Consider two Sydney car owners holding identical policies except for the excess level.

The accident caused a $4,000 repair cost.

Driver One selected $500 excess.

Payment breakdown:

Driver contribution: $500

Insurer payment: $3,500

Driver Two selected $1,500 excess.

Payment breakdown becomes:

Driver contribution: $1,500

Insurer payment: $2,500

The lower premium likely benefited Driver Two throughout the policy year. However, larger claim contributions created higher out-of-pocket expenses. That comparison highlights the core trade-off every policyholder faces.

Choosing the right excess level

Selecting an appropriate excess requires balancing premium savings against possible claim expenses. From years of analysing policies, several factors influence smart decisions.

Budget

Drivers should select an amount comfortably affordable during an unexpected accident. A large excess may reduce premiums yet cause financial stress during a claim.

Driving risk

Consider typical driving conditions.

Higher exposure exists when:

commuting long distances;

parking in busy streets;

travelling through heavy traffic daily.

A lower excess may suit high-exposure drivers.

Premium difference

Sometimes increasing excess reduces the premium only slightly. In such cases, savings may not justify the higher claim cost. Compare several quotes before making a decision.

Emergency savings

Drivers holding strong savings often choose a higher excess. Available cash reserves reduce financial pressure following accidents.

Common questions about car insurance excess

Do drivers pay excess when not at fault?

Many insurers waive excess once the responsible driver becomes identifiable and the insurer recovers costs. Driver details must usually be provided.

Does theft require excess payment?

Most theft claims involve the standard excess unless the insurer later recovers the vehicle or associated costs.

What happens when repair cost falls below excess?

Drivers normally cover the entire repair bill themselves. Insurance claims usually become unnecessary.

Can several excess charges apply together?

Yes. Combined excess sometimes includes:

standard excess;

young driver excess;

unlisted driver excess.

Total payment equals the sum of all applicable charges.

Key takeaways

Car insurance excess influences both claim costs and premium pricing. Understanding the structure helps drivers choose policy settings with confidence.

Important points include:

Excess represents driver contribution toward claim expenses.

Standard excess appears within every car insurance policy.

Additional excess types may apply depending on driver circumstances.

Higher excess usually reduces premium price.

Lower excess increases yearly premium yet reduces claim cost.

Careful comparison helps identify a suitable balance between affordability and protection.

Reviewing policy details before selecting excess levels prevents surprises during future claims. Thoughtful planning today often saves considerable stress after accidents occur.