What is an LEI code and when do Australian businesses need one?

For many Australian businesses, an LEI only becomes visible when a transaction is delayed, an intermediary asks for it, or onboarding stalls because the company cannot be identified in the required format.

Australia LEI is an LEI registration agent working with EQS Group GmbH, a GLEIF-accredited LEI issuer and helps Australian businesses register, renew, and manage their LEIs. Before looking at whether your company needs one, it helps to understand what an LEI is and why it exists.

What is an LEI code?

An LEI, or Legal Entity Identifier, is a 20-character alphanumeric code used to identify legal entities involved in financial transactions. It can apply to companies, funds, trusts, associations, public-sector bodies and other legal entities, depending on the regulatory or commercial context.

The LEI system was introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, when regulators saw how difficult it could be to track which entities were involved in a transaction. Large financial groups often operated through multiple legal entities across jurisdictions, with no consistent identifier connecting them. LEIs were created to solve that problem.

LEIs are based on the ISO 17442 standard and managed through the Global LEI System. The Global LEI Foundation, or GLEIF, maintains the system and makes LEI data available through the public Global LEI Index.

Each LEI record contains two layers of information. Level 1 identifies the entity itself: legal name, registered address, jurisdiction and registration authority details where available. Level 2 shows direct and ultimate parent relationships, where reported. An LEI is not a beneficial ownership register and should not be used as a replacement for AML/CTF, KYB, or UBO checks.

Who needs an LEI?

Originally, LEIs were associated with financial regulation and market reporting. Over time, they have become relevant to a wider range of businesses because banks, brokers, investors and international counterparties increasingly expect a standard way to verify legal entities.

In Australia, the clearest use case is OTC derivative reporting. Under ASIC's Derivative Transaction Rules (Reporting) 2024, LEIs are central to reporting obligations. The reporting party must use the current LEI for Counterparty 1, and if the trade is cleared, the central counterparty is identified by its LEI. The 2024 Rules came into effect on 21 October 2024, with additional amendments starting from 20 October 2025.

Australian businesses may also be asked for an LEI when working with overseas brokers, investment firms, banks, or trading platforms, especially when transactions connect to markets in the EU, the UK, or other jurisdictions where LEIs are mandatory.

You may need an LEI if your company:

is a Reporting Entity or Counterparty 1 in OTC derivative transactions reportable under the ASIC Derivative Transaction Rules (Reporting) 2024;

trades financial instruments through a broker, investment firm, or offshore platform that requires an LEI;

is a managed investment scheme, super fund, or other regulated financial entity supervised by ASIC or APRA;

works with foreign brokers, investment platforms, or trading venues in jurisdictions where LEIs are mandatory; or

is asked to provide an LEI by a bank, financial intermediary, investor, regulator, or foreign counterparty.

If your business sells goods or services locally and does not interact with financial markets, you may not need an LEI today. Even so, as more institutions rely on verified entity data, having one ready can reduce friction later.

Why an LEI matters beyond compliance

It is easy to think of the LEI as just another regulatory requirement. In practice, it can also make a company easier to identify, verify and onboard in financial workflows.

When a counterparty, investor, or financial institution searches your LEI in the GLEIF database, they can see verified reference data linked to your entity and where relevant, parent relationship information. That consistency can reduce onboarding delays, support due diligence and strengthen trust in cross-border dealings.

How to get an LEI

LEIs are issued by GLEIF-accredited LEI issuers, also known as Local Operating Units, or LOUs. The process is straightforward: the company submits its registration details, the issuer verifies them against official records and the LEI is issued, often within one to two business days.

An LEI must be renewed every year. If the renewal is missed, the status in the GLEIF database becomes "Lapsed." The identifier itself does not change, but the reference data is no longer current and some reporting, trading, or onboarding processes may not accept a lapsed LEI.

Australia LEI supports LEI registration and renewal for businesses in Australia, with processing often completed within 24 hours on business days when verification is successful. Australian businesses can apply for LEI registration or renewal through australialei.com.