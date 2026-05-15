​​What actually goes wrong in commercial construction projects, according to Carlyon Ward

Most construction disputes don’t start on-site. They start in the contract.

The biggest risks in commercial construction aren’t accidents, they’re paperwork. Bad contracts. Vague scopes. Misunderstood payment rights. Risk pushed onto the wrong party. Having advised clients through multi-million dollar construction disputes across NSW and Queensland, legal expert Carlyon Ward has seen the same failure patterns emerge time and again.

Not because parties aren’t experienced. But because the foundations weren’t right from the start.

Here’s what actually goes wrong.

1. The contract was never fit for purpose

A bad contract isn’t just unhelpful, it’s a liability.

Poorly drafted contracts are the root cause of most construction disputes. Yet too many projects still kick off with cobbled-together templates, outdated agreements borrowed from a previous job, or verbal understandings that carry no legal weight.

The contract is the foundation of risk management on any project. When it fails, everything built on top of it is exposed.

A contract that doesn’t clearly define:

obligations and responsibilities;

payment mechanisms and timeframes;

variation procedures; and

dispute resolution pathways,

...isn’t just incomplete, it’s a dispute waiting to happen.

Carlyon Ward’s advice is simple — getting proper legal input at the contracting stage isn’t a luxury. It’s the most cost-effective investment you can make on any commercial project.

2. The scope of works was left open to interpretation

If poorly drafted contracts are the root cause, vague scope is the most common trigger.

Time and again, projects unravel not because something went wrong on site, but because two parties had fundamentally different understandings of what had been agreed.

Phrases like “complete fit-out” or “turnkey solution” sound straightforward. They’re not. Carlyon Ward has seen a single dispute over the word “complete” in a hotel refurbishment result in a six-figure claim. A word that seemed self-evident to both parties at signing meant something entirely different when it came to payment.

Ambiguity is the enemy in construction contracts.

The scope of works should be exhaustive, specific and reviewed by someone who will actively test it for gaps before a single shovel hits the ground.

3. Security of payment obligations are misunderstood

Cash flow is the lifeblood of any construction project. Get the legislation wrong and it’s gone.

Security of Payment obligations are routinely misunderstood, sometimes wilfully, often through genuine unfamiliarity with the applicable legislation.

Carlyon Ward works with clients across both NSW and Queensland and each jurisdiction has its own rules:

NSW: Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 QLD: Building Industry Fairness Act 2017

Each has specific requirements around reference dates, payment claim obligations and adjudication timeframes. These aren’t formalities, they’re rights that can be permanently lost if not exercised correctly.

The problem is compounded when contract clauses conflict with statutory rights, creating dangerous gaps. Parties assume their contract controls everything. It doesn’t. Understanding the interaction between your contract and the applicable legislation isn’t optional, it’s essential.

4. Risk is pushed onto the party least able to manage it

Unfair risk allocation is endemic in construction contracts and it’s predictably where disputes cluster.

Principals and head contractors routinely push exposure downstream onto subcontractors: design risk, weather delays, latent conditions, regulatory hold-ups, unforeseen costs, regardless of who is actually in a position to manage those risks.

Courts are increasingly prepared to intervene when terms are found to be unfair or unconscionable. But waiting for a court to fix a bad contract is an expensive and uncertain strategy.

Sound risk allocation follows a simple principle Carlyon Ward applies in every contract review:

Risk should sit with the party best placed to manage it.

A subcontractor with no say over design shouldn’t bear design risk. A contractor who can’t control local government approval timelines shouldn’t bear unlimited delay liability for regulatory decisions.

Getting this right at the drafting stage protects relationships, keeps projects moving and reduces the likelihood of disputes that benefit nobody except the lawyers.

5. Legal input always comes too late

By the time lawyers are called in, the damage is usually already done.

Too often, legal advice is sought reactively after a dispute has crystallised, after rights have been lost, after the relationship has broken down. In disputes involving multi-million dollar projects, the cost of that delay is almost always greater than the cost of early advice would have been.

Carlyon's approach is to be part of the commercial toolkit from day one.

That means:

Reviewing contracts before signing, not after a problem emerges.

Helping clients document all instructions, delays and variations in writing at the time they occur.

Ensuring contractual notice procedures are followed exactly — failure to comply can result in rights being permanently waived, regardless of the underlying merits of a claim.

The bottom line

Every failure pattern Carlyon Ward sees in commercial construction has one thing in common: it was avoidable.

Bad contracts. Vague scopes. Misunderstood payment obligations. Unfair risk allocation. Late legal advice. None of these are inevitable features of complex projects. They are the result of decisions made or not made before work begins.

The cost of a construction dispute isn’t just legal fees. It’s the project delay, the damaged relationship, the cash tied up in adjudication and the next contract you don’t win because of the reputation that follows.

The right legal foundations don’t just protect you when things go wrong. They reduce the likelihood of things going wrong in the first place and that’s an outcome worth investing in before a single line of work begins.