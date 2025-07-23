Understanding your credit health: From scores to counselling

A powerful indicator of your financial well-being in today’s world is your credit health; it’s not just a number.

When it comes to managing credit, this year has offered opportunities to many; however, there are some challenges for some, including those building their financial portfolio, professionals who have just started out, as well as those planning on borrowing for the first time.

First of all, it’s important to understand what credit health is before you can build a stable financial future and then get to know what steps to take to ensure a good credit score.

It’s only reasonable that your credit history plays a big part when you apply for any type of finance, be it a home loan or negotiating a good rate on your credit cards or other accounts.

Is it important for you to know what constitutes a good credit score in Australia and how to make sure your choices strengthen your score?

Plus, it’s a good idea to find out when to make use of a credit expert, so let’s break down the process.

Why credit health matters in 2025

Credit health in 2025 is more important than ever, especially with the cost of living on the rise and lending requirements tightening across Australia.

A strong credit profile can make the difference between securing a loan or facing rejection, which means lenders are becoming increasingly risk-averse.

On top of that, when evaluating candidates and tenants, more employers and landlords are taking creditworthiness into account.

To increase your financial options and ensure you have the freedom to make significant life decisions with confidence, it’s important to maintain a healthy credit record.

It’s a vital part of one’s personal financial literacy in 2025 to understand the ins and outs of your credit report; it’s no longer optional.

What is a good credit score in Australia?

It is of great importance to first have an idea of your credit standing and what it needs to be before you start working on your credit score.

In Australia, the credit score usually ranges between zero and 2200, but this also depends on which credit reporting agency you decide to work with.

Broadly speaking, the ratings work this way:

Excellent: 800–1200

Very Good: 700–799

Good: 625–699

Fair: 550–624

Low: Below 550

Your repayment history, credit limits, the number of credit inquiries and even how long you’ve been managing credit are taken into consideration when calculating your score.

To get the answer to “What is a good credit score in Australia?”, it’s important to establish who you are borrowing from and what exactly you are applying for.

When and why to seek help: The role of a credit consultant

If you're still trying to recover from financial setbacks, managing credit can be overwhelming.

A credit consultant can play a major role in understanding your credit report, developing a clear action plan, and identifying areas for improvement.

The following list can identify when it’s a good idea to speak to a credit consultant:

when your loan applications are being rejected without a clear explanation;

when you’re dealing with default notices or collections;

when you are unsure how to dispute a credit report that contains errors;

when a life event, such as job loss, divorce, or illness, has impacted your finances; and

when you want to improve your repayment strategy and consolidate your debts.

Credit consultants are able to help you build up a good credit score over months or years if required, in a professional way, which will in turn help you to reach your goals of having a healthy credit record.

Practical steps to improve your credit standing

Good credit records, or even bad ones for that matter, are created over time, but when it comes to a good credit record, consistent effort on your part plus input from your advisor will be valuable, especially if you have experienced some financial mishaps in the past.

Here are some practical steps you can take.

Check your credit report regularly

Review any inaccuracies on your credit report, which you can obtain from Equifax, Experian, or illion.

It’s important to dispute errors immediately, as your score can be unnecessarily lowered.

Make timely payments

It is crucial to keep any repayment history in good standing because of how it can affect your credit score.

The bottom line is, pay your debt, your cards, and your bills to create a positive history.

Lower your credit utilisation

Thirty per cent of your credit should preferably be unused at all times.

Even if you are paying off your credit cards, it can negatively impact your score if they are maxed out.

Avoid unnecessary credit applications

Keep in mind that a “hard inquiry” is recorded each time you apply for a credit product.

It can appear risky to lenders if multiple inquiries are made over a short period.

Consider debt consolidation

Loans can be consolidated to make things easier, and it would simplify the process of keeping payments up to date; it might even reduce interest on your loan accounts.

Seek debt relief

Debt Busters are professionals when it comes to providing structured solutions, for example, negotiating payments, budgeting, and arranging agreements with your creditors, which is extra helpful when things start going pear-shaped.

It’s best to act before your records are affected and cause long-term damage to your credibility.

Your next steps toward better financial literacy

Improving your overall financial credit score is not just about numbers; it’s all about cultivating good habits and fully understanding how to accomplish it.

Whether it’s buying a home, starting a business, or simply having the confidence that your finances are in order, as a young professional or someone rebuilding your credit, your efforts today will shape your opportunities tomorrow.

Here’s how you can take the next step:

Review your credit report this week.

Set reminders for all payment due dates.

Unless absolutely necessary, avoid new credit applications.

If you’re feeling stuck or unsure, speak to a financial professional.

Services like Debt Busters are designed to help Australians navigate complex credit challenges without judgment or pressure, and remember, credit counselling and tools are more accessible than ever before.

Based on your habits, decisions and circumstances, your credit score can change.

The good news is, you have control over most of it.

You can take charge of your credit health and create a stronger financial foundation for your future with knowledge, discipline, and the right support.

You can fix your credit report; it’s essential for your financial freedom.