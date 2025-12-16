Top activities for first-time visitors to Turkey (Türkiye)

So you're thinking about visiting Turkey for the first time? Smart choice. This country sits right where Europe meets Asia, and honestly, that location alone tells you everything about what makes it special. You'll find ancient ruins older than Rome, beaches that rival the Greek islands, and food that'll ruin every other cuisine for you. I'm not exaggerating.

Turkey welcomed over 47 million foreign visitors in the first ten months of 2025, and there's a good reason why it keeps breaking tourism records. Whether you're into history, adventure, spirituality, or just lying on a beach with a cold drink, Turkey delivers. Let me walk you through the activities that should absolutely be on your first-time itinerary.

Explore Istanbul's historic heart

Istanbul isn't just Turkey's largest city. It's where 2,000 years of history smack you in the face the moment you step outside. Start with Hagia Sophia, which has been a church, a mosque and a museum throughout its lifetime. The dome will make you crane your neck and the Byzantine mosaics alongside Islamic calligraphy show you exactly what happens when empires leave their marks.

Right next door, the Blue Mosque earned its nickname from the 20,000 blue tiles covering its interior. Yes, you can go inside (just remember to dress modestly and remove your shoes). The six minarets make it impossible to miss from anywhere in the old city.

Then there's the Grand Bazaar. This place has 4,000 shops spread across 61 streets and it's been operating since 1461. You'll get lost. Everyone does. Haggling is expected, so don't pay the first price anyone throws at you. Start at about 50% of what they're asking and work from there. The vendors have been doing this longer than you've been alive, but that's part of the fun.

Before you leave Istanbul, take a Bosphorus cruise. Watching the city from the water as you glide between two continents gives you perspective you can't get from land. The Ottoman palaces, waterside mansions, and the bridges connecting Europe to Asia make for photos that'll dominate your Instagram for weeks.

Float above cappadocia at sunrise

Here's something you need to know about Cappadocia: the hot air balloon rides are worth every penny, but you need to book way ahead. As of 2025, Turkey reduced the number of daily balloon flights from 300 to 150 to protect the environment and improve safety. During peak season (April through November), you're looking at booking 2-3 months in advance.

Why bother? Because floating over those fairy chimneys at sunrise is genuinely one of the best experiences on Earth. The volcanic rock formations look like something from another planet and when you see dozens of other balloons drifting across the sky while the sun turns everything gold, you'll understand why this made the bucket list.

After you land (and yes, they serve champagne), explore the underground cities. The Derinkuyu underground city goes down 85 meters and could house 20,000 people. Early Christians carved these cities into the soft volcanic rock to hide from persecution. Walking through the tunnels gives you chills when you think about entire communities living down there.

Oh, and one more thing: balloon flights don't happen on Wednesdays anymore. That's the new "silent day" policy to give the environment a break. Plan accordingly.

Walk through ancient Ephesus

Ephesus is hands-down the best-preserved Roman city in the eastern Mediterranean. When you walk down the marble streets where Mark Antony and Cleopatra once strolled, you're not just looking at ruins. You're stepping into a functioning city frozen in time.

The Library of Celsus is the showstopper. The restored facade with its columns and statues looks so good that you'll forget earthquakes destroyed it centuries ago. The massive theater held 25,000 people and still has incredible acoustics. Stand at the bottom and speak normally. Your voice carries all the way to the top rows.

The Terrace Houses show how the wealthy lived. These multi-story residences have intricate mosaics and frescoes that have survived remarkably well. They cost extra to visit, but spending a few more dollars to see ancient Roman interior design is absolutely worth it.

Relax at Pamukkale's thermal pools

Pamukkale means "cotton castle" in Turkish and when you see those brilliant white travertine terraces cascading down the hillside, you'll get it. Thousands of years of mineral-rich water flowing down the slope created these formations, and they look surreal in person.

You have to take your shoes off to walk on the terraces. They're protecting the delicate calcium deposits. The water is warm (around 35°C), and walking through the pools with that view is something you won't forget. Go early morning or late afternoon to avoid the crowds and get better light for photos.

At the top sits ancient Hierapolis, a Roman spa city built specifically so people could bathe in these thermal waters. The necropolis (ancient cemetery) is massive, with over 1,200 tombs. You can also swim in the Antique Pool, where submerged Roman columns create the most unusual swimming experience you'll ever have. Swimming among 2,000-year-old ruins? That's peak Turkey.

Discover Turkey's biblical heritage

Turkey holds more biblical history than most people realize. More than 60% of the places mentioned in the Bible are located in modern-day Turkey, which is why it's often called the "Second Holy Land."

If you're interested in Christian history, the Seven Churches Tour at guidedistanbultours.com is one of the most meaningful journeys you can take. These are the seven churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation: Ephesus, Smyrna (modern Izmir), Pergamon, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea. The Apostle John wrote letters to each of these communities and you can visit all of them in a multi-day tour across western Turkey.

Each site tells a different story. Pergamon sits atop a windswept mountain with stunning views. Laodicea is actively being excavated, revealing incredible mosaics and giving you that rare feeling of watching history emerge from the ground. Even if you're not particularly religious, these sites connect you to some of the earliest Christian communities and show how faith spread through the ancient world.

The House of the Virgin Mary near Ephesus is another significant pilgrimage site. Catholics believe Mary spent her final years here with St John and the small stone house tucked into the hillside on Mount Koressos has a peaceful atmosphere that draws visitors from all faiths.

Cruise the Turquoise Coast

The stretch of Mediterranean coastline from Fethiye to Antalya is called the Turquoise Coast, and the name doesn't lie. The water really is that blue. A traditional gulet cruise (a wooden Turkish sailing vessel) is the best way to experience it.

These boats cruise from bay to bay, dropping anchor at secluded coves where you can swim, snorkel, or just float in impossibly clear water. Most trips include meals prepared onboard, and watching the sun set from the deck with a glass of rakı (Turkish anise spirit) is the definition of Mediterranean living.

Don't skip the ancient ruins along this coast. The ghost village of Kayaköy tells a haunting story of population exchanges between Greece and Turkey in the 1920s. The abandoned stone houses climbing the hillside create an eerie but beautiful landscape. And the Lycian rock tombs carved into cliffsides at various points along the coast show how ancient civilizations buried their dead with both grandeur and permanence.

For adventure seekers, paragliding from Babadağ Mountain in Ölüdeniz gives you 30 minutes of soaring over turquoise water and the famous Blue Lagoon. At 1,969 meters, it's one of the highest commercial paragliding spots in the world.

A few practical things worth knowing

Before you go, here's some current information that'll help your trip go smoothly:

Tourist tax : As of June 2025, there's a $1-per-night tourist tax at 4 and 5-star hotels. It's not included in your booking, so you'll pay it at check-in. Kids under 12 are exempt, as are stays longer than 14 days. Some hotel chains cover this for guests, so ask when you book.

: As of June 2025, there's a $1-per-night tourist tax at 4 and 5-star hotels. It's not included in your booking, so you'll pay it at check-in. Kids under 12 are exempt, as are stays longer than 14 days. Some hotel chains cover this for guests, so ask when you book. Getting around : Domestic flights are cheap and save massive amounts of time. Turkey is bigger than you think — Istanbul to Antalya is a 10-hour drive but a 1-hour flight.

: Domestic flights are cheap and save massive amounts of time. Turkey is bigger than you think — Istanbul to Antalya is a 10-hour drive but a 1-hour flight. Currency: Turkish Lira is the currency, though many tourist areas accept Euros and dollars. Still, you'll get better rates paying in lira. ATMs are everywhere in cities.

Ready to book your Turkey adventure?

Turkey gives you everything: ancient history you can touch, natural wonders that look photoshopped but aren't, food that'll make you want to move there, and people who actually want to hear where you're from and share their stories. The fact that you can do all this without breaking the bank makes it even better.

First-time visitors often make the mistake of trying to see everything. Don't. Pick three or four regions, spend real time there and leave something for your next visit. Because, trust me, there will be a next visit.

Istanbul, Cappadocia, and either the Aegean coast (Ephesus and surroundings) or the Mediterranean coast make a solid two-week itinerary. Add in a few extra days if you want to include the biblical sites or go deeper into any region.

The best part? Turkey's tourism infrastructure is excellent. English is widely spoken in tourist areas, hotels and restaurants know how to handle international guests and transportation runs smoothly. This isn't a difficult country to navigate, even as a first-timer.

So book that ticket. Turkey has been attracting visitors for thousands of years, and after your first visit, you'll understand exactly why those ancient Romans, Byzantines and Ottomans all fought so hard to control this crossroads of civilizations. Your turn to experience it.