Top 7 best removalists in Brisbane (great reviews and competitive rates) — 2026

Moving house or office in Brisbane can be both exciting and stressful — especially if you don’t have the right removalist team to help you.

A good removalist company should combine trustworthy service, competitive rates, positive reviews and professionalism to make your relocation smooth and stress-free.

In this detailed blog, I break down the top seven removalists in Brisbane you should consider in 2026 based on online reviews, transparency of rates, services offered and reputation.

1. Shift Buddies

Rating: 4.8

Shift Buddies earns its place as one of Brisbane’s most trusted local removalists thanks to strong reviews and transparent pricing. The company offers flexible hourly rates and detailed online estimates — so there are no surprise costs on moving day. Beyond local jobs, they excel in interstate routes, too, providing reliable Brisbane-to-Sydney and Brisbane-to-Melbourne interstate moving services for seamless long-distance moves.

Why choose them?

Competitive hourly rates and custom quotes tailored to your move size.

Comprehensive services: packing, loading, transporting, unpacking — even rubbish removal after the move.

Positive local feedback on courteous, careful crews.

Best for: Local home moves, office relocation within Brisbane and furniture moves.

2. Brisbane Removalists

Rating: 4.7

A long-standing removalist firm with a solid 4.7-star rating and hundreds of reviews, Brisbane Removalists strikes a great balance between quality service and fair pricing.

Why choose them?

Local expertise across Brisbane and nearby suburbs.

Professional handling of furniture and household items.

Positive customer sentiment about punctuality and care.

Best for: Standard residential moves and medium-sized household relocations.

3. Ben Moves Brisbane

Rating: 4.8

Ben Moves Brisbane is a highly recommended family-owned removalist with years of local experience and glowing client feedback. Customers often mention the team’s professionalism, efficiency and how carefully they handle belongings.

Perks to know:

Strong reputation for stress-free house and office moves.

Friendly, professional staff praised for punctuality and respectful service.

Reviewers highlight great value for money and helpful crew members.

Best for: Brisbane families and individuals looking for attentive, personalised service.

4. Mini Movers — Removalists Brisbane

Rating: 4.4

Mini Movers is a well-established removalist service that focuses on affordable, no-hidden-fees moves across Brisbane and beyond.

Highlights:

Transparent pricing with a no-damage guarantee on moves.

Excellent for moving bulky furniture, fragile items and general household goods.

Also offers packing and post-move cleanup options.

Best for: Budget-minded local moves and smaller households.

5. Book A Mover — Removalists Brisbane

Rating: 4.5

If competitive rates and flexible booking are high on your list, Book A Mover is worth considering. The company offers a broad range of services and prides itself on reliable, prompt local moves.

Why they stand out:

Live price estimates and easy online booking process.

Service includes packing, unpacking and fast responses to customer queries.

Customers highlight professional movers who handle delicate and heavy items carefully.

Best for: Those wanting a quick, affordable removal experience with good support.

6. Groove Movers – Trusted and highly rated team

Rating: 4.7

Groove Movers may be based on the Gold Coast, but they’re a popular and trusted choice for Brisbane relocations, too. Reviews often mention their professionalism, clear communication and fair pricing.

Why people like them:

Experienced crew that handles belongings with care and efficiency.

Clear communication and reliable timing during the moving process.

Competitive rates and repeated recommendations in review platforms.

Best for: Relocations where you want excellent customer service and professionalism.

7. Kent Removals & Storage – Traditional and trusted choice

Rating: 4.3

For Brisbane residents or businesses looking for a removalist with deep industry experience, Kent Removals & Storage is a standout. With over 75 years in the moving business, this team brings professionalism and full-service options to the table.

Top features:

Experience in both local and interstate relocations.

Secure packing and unpacking plus storage solutions if you need time between moves.

Full range of services for larger households or corporate moves.

Best for: Full-service moves and clients who want storage included.

Conclusion

Brisbane has a wide range of excellent removalists, from budget-friendly local teams to comprehensive full-service experts. Whether you’re moving a small apartment or a large family home, the companies above have proven track records of satisfied customers and competitive offerings.

Start your moving journey by requesting quotes now — and pick up the mover that fits your schedule, budget and expectations.