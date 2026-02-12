Top 7 best removalists in Brisbane (great reviews and competitive rates) — 2026

Moving house or office in Brisbane can be both exciting and stressful — especially if you don’t have the right removalist team to help you.
A good removalist company should combine trustworthy service, competitive rates, positive reviews and professionalism to make your relocation smooth and stress-free.
In this detailed blog, I break down the top seven removalists in Brisbane you should consider in 2026 based on online reviews, transparency of rates, services offered and reputation.
1. Shift Buddies
Rating: 4.8
Shift Buddies earns its place as one of Brisbane’s most trusted local removalists thanks to strong reviews and transparent pricing. The company offers flexible hourly rates and detailed online estimates — so there are no surprise costs on moving day. Beyond local jobs, they excel in interstate routes, too, providing reliable Brisbane-to-Sydney and Brisbane-to-Melbourne interstate moving services for seamless long-distance moves.
Why choose them?
- Competitive hourly rates and custom quotes tailored to your move size.
- Comprehensive services: packing, loading, transporting, unpacking — even rubbish removal after the move.
- Positive local feedback on courteous, careful crews.
Best for: Local home moves, office relocation within Brisbane and furniture moves.
2. Brisbane Removalists
Rating: 4.7
A long-standing removalist firm with a solid 4.7-star rating and hundreds of reviews, Brisbane Removalists strikes a great balance between quality service and fair pricing.
Why choose them?
- Local expertise across Brisbane and nearby suburbs.
- Professional handling of furniture and household items.
- Positive customer sentiment about punctuality and care.
Best for: Standard residential moves and medium-sized household relocations.
3. Ben Moves Brisbane
Rating: 4.8
Ben Moves Brisbane is a highly recommended family-owned removalist with years of local experience and glowing client feedback. Customers often mention the team’s professionalism, efficiency and how carefully they handle belongings.
Perks to know:
- Strong reputation for stress-free house and office moves.
- Friendly, professional staff praised for punctuality and respectful service.
- Reviewers highlight great value for money and helpful crew members.
Best for: Brisbane families and individuals looking for attentive, personalised service.
4. Mini Movers — Removalists Brisbane
Rating: 4.4
Mini Movers is a well-established removalist service that focuses on affordable, no-hidden-fees moves across Brisbane and beyond.
Highlights:
- Transparent pricing with a no-damage guarantee on moves.
- Excellent for moving bulky furniture, fragile items and general household goods.
- Also offers packing and post-move cleanup options.
Best for: Budget-minded local moves and smaller households.
5. Book A Mover — Removalists Brisbane
Rating: 4.5
If competitive rates and flexible booking are high on your list, Book A Mover is worth considering. The company offers a broad range of services and prides itself on reliable, prompt local moves.
Why they stand out:
- Live price estimates and easy online booking process.
- Service includes packing, unpacking and fast responses to customer queries.
- Customers highlight professional movers who handle delicate and heavy items carefully.
Best for: Those wanting a quick, affordable removal experience with good support.
6. Groove Movers – Trusted and highly rated team
Rating: 4.7
Groove Movers may be based on the Gold Coast, but they’re a popular and trusted choice for Brisbane relocations, too. Reviews often mention their professionalism, clear communication and fair pricing.
Why people like them:
- Experienced crew that handles belongings with care and efficiency.
- Clear communication and reliable timing during the moving process.
- Competitive rates and repeated recommendations in review platforms.
Best for: Relocations where you want excellent customer service and professionalism.
7. Kent Removals & Storage – Traditional and trusted choice
Rating: 4.3
For Brisbane residents or businesses looking for a removalist with deep industry experience, Kent Removals & Storage is a standout. With over 75 years in the moving business, this team brings professionalism and full-service options to the table.
Top features:
- Experience in both local and interstate relocations.
- Secure packing and unpacking plus storage solutions if you need time between moves.
- Full range of services for larger households or corporate moves.
Best for: Full-service moves and clients who want storage included.
Conclusion
Brisbane has a wide range of excellent removalists, from budget-friendly local teams to comprehensive full-service experts. Whether you’re moving a small apartment or a large family home, the companies above have proven track records of satisfied customers and competitive offerings.
Start your moving journey by requesting quotes now — and pick up the mover that fits your schedule, budget and expectations.