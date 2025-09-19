Top 10 urban clean up services every Melbourne council should know

Keeping public spaces clean, safe and welcoming is a moving target for councils. Short lead times, multiple contractors and strict documentation can break schedules if coordination slips.

Use this guide to line up responsive providers, ask for itemised quotes and request before and after photos for records. Prioritise hazards first, then presentation, so budgets deliver the most visible impact for residents and traders. Standardise purchase orders with location codes and waste handling notes. Share a single contact and request GPS-stamped photos for your records. Retain copies for audit.

1. Graffiti removal and anti-graffiti coatings — GRAFFITIGONENOW

GraffitiGoneNow focuses on fast graffiti removal in Melbourne and long-lasting protection. Crews attend quickly, colour match on site and use methods that protect brick, render and painted surfaces. Where tagging persists, they apply clear sacrificial or permanent coatings so future clean-ups are faster and cheaper. Ask for a simple map of hotspots, a response time target and a coating maintenance plan.

Their aim is minimal ghosting, consistent finish across assets and a clear audit trail. On heritage or delicate substrates, they test small patches first and consult heritage guidelines before full removal. For murals, they work to retain intended art and provide advice on deterrence lighting and planting.

2. High-pressure cleaning — WIZZ PRESSURE CLEANING

Water pressure alone can damage surfaces or leave zebra marks. Wizz Pressure Cleaning calibrates pressure and heat for each substrate and captures runoff where required. Typical programs cover footpaths, mall pavers, bin bays, and facade washdowns before events.

The team can stage works by zone to maintain access and work within noise windows. Expect concise risk assessments, slip control measures and photos that show the real difference after rinse and neutralising.

3. Rubbish removal — MELBOURNE RUBBISH REMOVAL SERVICE

Illegal dumping and overflow around bins undermine the amenity quickly. This team offers rapid pick-ups for loose waste, hard rubbish and green waste, with same-day options for busy precincts. They sort loads to minimise landfill and provide disposal receipts. For recurring hotspots, they can schedule routine sweeps and leave bays tidy for the morning rush. Clear pricing per cubic metre keeps approvals simple and helps planners predict monthly spend.

4. Carpet cleaning — MELBOURNE VACATE AND CARPET CLEANER

Civic venues, libraries and community centres need clean, safe carpets for daily use. This provider combines hot water extraction with spot treatments to lift stains while protecting fibres. They plan around venue bookings, use low moisture methods where drying time is tight and move furniture safely. Ask for a stain log that identifies repeat problems and a rotation plan by zone. The result is fresher air, better presentation and extended carpet life across high traffic areas.

5. Chewing gum removal — THE STAIN EATERS

Gum blights kerbs and pavers, and standard washing rarely shifts it. The Stain Eaters use controlled heat and gentle pressure with vacuum capture to lift gum without scarring. Programs often run overnight to avoid pedestrian conflicts and finish with a neutralising rinse. They can include spot sealers to slow re-soiling in heavy zones. Request a grid plan so counts shrink week by week and pair with education signs to reinforce public pride.

6. Sticker, poster and adhesive removal — ALLSAFE COATINGS

Old stickers and glue shadows date assets fast. Allsafe Coatings removes adhesives from poles, bins and glass without haze and can apply anti-poster coatings to deter repeat placement. They work around live traffic, use safe solvents and protect paint lines. A standard pack should include a substrate checklist, disposal notes and a minor touch-up allowance. The goal is crisp surfaces that hold up through events and routine cleaning.

7. End of lease cleaning — MINISTRY OF CLEANING

When council properties change tenants, timelines are tight. Ministry of Cleaning handles detailed internal cleans, kitchens, bathrooms and window tracks and can add steam cleaning for carpets. They coordinate access, bring all materials and focus on kitchens and amenities that drive bond disputes. Specify the scope by room and add a photo checklist so expectations are clear. A tidy handover reduces complaints and frees property staff to focus on the next allocation.

8. Street furniture refresh — KROFT RESTORATIONS

Seats, bollards and timber elements wear quickly in coastal and high-use zones. Kroft Restorations sands, oils and re-coats timber, polishes metal and replaces missing fixings so assets look cared for. They can standardise finishes across precincts and suggest durable products that resist UV and graffiti. Ask for a rolling schedule by street so disruption stays low and presentation stays high. The refresh helps extend asset life and reduces replacement spend.

9. Signage and wayfinding cleaning — TIGERCORP

Dirty or faded signs reduce legibility and safety. Tigercorp cleans sign faces, removes stickers, treats oxidation on aluminium and checks fixings. They can re-level posts, replace missing reflectors and flag signs that need replacement. For events or new trails, they can add temporary wayfinding and remove it cleanly afterwards. A simple asset list with condition grades helps budgets target the worst first and keep routes clear for visitors.

10. Carpark cleaning — DTMF GROUP

Carparks collect litter, oil stains and slip hazards. DTMF Group provides sweeping, degreasing and pressure washing with wastewater capture where required. They plan closures by level or bay to maintain access and can line-mark touch-ups after cleaning. Ask for monthly or quarterly programs that include stairwells, lifts and ticket machine surrounds. Cleaner decks improve safety, reduce complaints and support a stronger retail experience. They also clean columns, bollards and drainage grates and can test slip ratings after treatment where required.