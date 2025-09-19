Top 10 relocation support services for plan managed NDIS participants in Melbourne

Moving under the NDIS is smoother when supports are lined up early.

For plan-managed participants, success means coordination, compliant invoices and providers who understand accessibility. These ten services help keep move day predictable, safe and aligned with your goals. Line up bookings early and confirm invoices to avoid delays later.

1. Plan management and budget check — NDSP PLAN MANAGERS

NDSP Plan Managers is an NDIS registered plan manager with a Melbourne-based team. They handle financial admin, paying invoices promptly and tracking your budget in real time. They’ll clarify which budget categories fund each part of your move (Core vs Capacity Building), what service agreements or approvals are needed and what travel/weekend rates are claimable.

With a knowledgeable plan manager, you focus on the move while they keep costs compliant and providers paid on time, no receipt chasing, fewer surprises. Their guidance helps you line up bookings with confidence and avoid last-minute funding issues.

2. Moving and relocation services — NORTH REMOVALS

If you’re searching for the best-rated removalists in Melbourne for NDIS moves, North Removals stands out with a perfect 5-star Google rating from over 600 reviews. This locally owned company specialises in accessible, careful relocations across metro Melbourne and beyond for people with disabilities.

North Removals’ team is trained to handle mobility equipment and navigate homes with ramps, lifts or narrow corridors. They come equipped with modern trucks, ample padding, and tools to protect furniture and assistive devices alike. From packing delicate items to manoeuvring power wheelchairs, the crew works efficiently while prioritising safety.

As a plan managed participant, you’ll appreciate North Removals’ transparent quotes and detailed invoices (with dates, hours and GST clearly outlined for your plan manager). Booking your move with a highly rated specialist means a stress-free moving day with a team that arrives on time, communicates openly and treats your belongings with the utmost care.

3. Occupational therapy home assessment — BETTER REHAB

Better Rehab’s occupational therapists across Melbourne assess your current or future home and recommend practical changes, checking door widths, bathrooms, transfer spaces and pathways to make it safe and accessible from day one. Simple tweaks like grab rails, small ramps or rearranged furniture can significantly lift safety and independence.

Each assessment is documented in a brief report to support NDIS funding for home modifications or assistive technology, helping you prioritise key changes and equipment before move-in.

4. Home modifications and accessibility trades — RESTORE HOME MODIFICATIONS

Restore Home Modifications is a Melbourne builder specialising in accessibility. From OT recommendations, they install ramps and wedges, widen doors, modify bathrooms (roll in showers, grab bars) and adjust kitchens (lower benchtops, lever handles), from minor tweaks to structural works, all NDIS compliant. No project is too small, from a single handrail to a full bathroom upgrade.

They also coordinate quotes, permits and scheduling so essential works finish by move-in, giving you confidence the home will meet your needs the moment you arrive.

5. Assistive technology and equipment setup — AIDACARE

Aidacare supplies mobility aids and disability equipment across Melbourne – wheelchairs, hoists, beds and daily living aids – and can time delivery and on-site setup with moving day to ensure everything is assembled and calibrated. Product specialists check positioning and controls so equipment is ready to use safely.

As a registered NDIS provider, they navigate prescriptions and trials for complex equipment and can arrange short-term rentals if permanent items are delayed, so the right AT is ready and working from day one.

6. Packing and unpacking services — NORTHBOX

Packing often takes longer than the move itself. A last-minute pack team can box kitchens, wardrobes and fragile items in hours, not days. They bring materials, label by room and stage essentials for first-night access. If you need a reliable option this week, NorthBox offers professional pack & unpack services across Melbourne with fast scheduling when available.

Teams work room by room, protect breakables and set priorities so you can keep working or supervising kids while the home gets boxed efficiently.

7. Bond cleaning and deep clean — SELECT CLEANING MELBOURNE

Select Cleaning Melbourne is an NDIS-approved provider for end-of-lease and pre-move cleans. Their trained team takes care of bathrooms, kitchens, carpet steam cleaning, wall wiping, and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, using non-toxic products when needed and paying close attention to accessibility features such as handrails, ramps and shower chairs.



For plan-managed clients, they provide clear quotes and invoices with detailed line items for easy approval and processing. Book your clean just before moving in (or right after you vacate) to ensure a smooth handover and a fresh, hygienic start—one less task to worry about during a busy transition.

8) Utilities and digital setup — MYCONNECT

MyConnect is a free service that arranges electricity, gas, water and internet in one call, comparing plans and organising connections with 20+ providers for your move-in date (they’re paid by providers, not you). One call can save hours of ringing around to energy companies and ISPs.

This is critical if you rely on powered equipment or need internet for smart aids; connections can be timed so you arrive to lights, hot water and Wi Fi from day one.

9. Temporary storage, insurance and contingencies — NATIONAL STORAGE

National Storage offers secure, clean units across Melbourne, from lockers to garage-size on flexible terms, with CCTV, PIN access, on-site managers and climate-controlled options; seven-day access lets you retrieve items between homes. This is handy if you’re staying in interim accommodation.

They can help insure stored items, especially mobility aids. Having storage as a contingency keeps your timeline flexible during gaps or modification delays, knowing your belongings are safe and accessible.

10. Accessible transport and community participation — INCARE HEALTH SERVICES

InCare Health Services helps you stay connected with community during a move. Their support workers can accompany you to explore your new neighbourhood, join groups, or attend appointments and classes. They can organise transport, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, or provide travel training for local public transit.

Programs are tailored to interests – art classes, library visits, even footy games – so routines aren’t disrupted and you can re-establish belonging quickly with practical assistance and companionship.