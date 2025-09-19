Top 10 last minute services if you are moving this week in Melbourne

Moving on very short notice is about coordination, clear quotes and providers who can mobilise in hours, not weeks. Use this list to line up essentials fast, keep invoices tidy and cut stress on move day.

Book what you need first, confirm dates and ask for itemised invoices so reimbursement stays simple.

1. Demolition and excavation — VIC DEMOLITION

If the property needs light demolition or earthworks before handover, a responsive crew can save your schedule. Vic Demolition handles urgent make safe works, small structure removal and site tidy so other trades can follow without delay. Typical last week requests include removing garden sheds, lifting old pavers, breaking small concrete sections, soil and rubble cart away and levelling high spots for access. They coordinate with neighbours and building managers, bring the right machinery for tight driveways and clean down when finished.



Ask for a simple scope with photos, dates, equipment and disposal notes so you know exactly what will be done and when. Where approvals are needed, they can guide basic permits and utility checks and supply waste transfer tickets for your records. Fast earthworks keep the move plan on track and prevent hidden obstacles from blowing out time on the day.

2. Electrical services — MELBOURNE ELECTRICAL CO

Power issues can derail a move, especially if you are installing appliances, security or internet gear. Melbourne Electrical Co offers rapid call-outs for safety checks, new appliance connections, oven and cooktop changeover, switchboard testing and smoke alarm replacements. They can fit extra power points where boxes will live, label circuits, and remove unsafe cords or adapters that build risk during a fast pack. For apartments, they will liaise with building management, book lift times and bring compliance certificates after works.

Confirm a clear quote for call out, labour and materials, and reserve a return visit window in case the plan changes on delivery day. They can pre-wire for the modem location, set up temporary lighting for safe access and test safety switches to reduce risks during heavy traffic on move day.

3. Home packing services — NORTHBOX

Packing usually takes longer than the move itself. NorthBox can deploy a short-notice team to box kitchens, wardrobes and fragile items in hours. Teams work room by room with sturdy boxes and wrap, create a simple inventory by room, and stage first night essentials so you can sleep, cook and shower without hunting through cartons. If you need a reliable option this week, NorthBox offers professional pack and unpack across Melbourne with flexible scheduling when available.

You can keep working or supervising kids while the home is packed efficiently, with breakables protected and priorities set before movers arrive. They can also unpack first night items on arrival, make beds and remove packing waste so the initial evening is calm and low effort.

4. Window cleaning — WINDOW CLEANING MELBOURNE CO

Clear glass lifts precincts and retail fronts. Window Cleaning Melbourne Co delivers scheduled and rapid cleans for council buildings, libraries, sports pavilions and shopfronts. Trained crews use pure water poles up to several storeys, squeegee detail for entries and rope access or elevated platforms for high rise assets. They tape off pedestrian areas, manage slip risk and provide risk assessments with before and after photos. Services cover frames, tracks, skylights, solar panels and hard water stain removal, with graffiti safe approaches for etched glass. Ask for itemised quotes by site and facade, work during low foot traffic windows and a simple maintenance plan to keep clarity between visits.

5) Pest control services — PEST CONTROL WORKS

At Pest Control Works, we take a smarter, safer approach to keeping homes and businesses pest-free. As specialists, we deliver precise, innovative solutions with care.

We treat the full range of pests—ants, cockroaches, spiders, wasps, silverfish, fleas, flies, rats and mice—using thorough inspections, targeted baiting and clear reporting. For long-term peace of mind, we offer rodent proofing and CCTV monitoring, plus comprehensive termite management including inspections, barrier installations and baiting systems. Choose a general spray, one-off treatment or scheduled maintenance—each plan tailored to your property.

We also protect cafés, restaurants, warehouses and offices, and work with builders to install compliant pre-construction termite barriers. Locals trust us for meticulous inspections, eco-friendly options safe for kids and pets, access to proven products and licensed, experienced technicians.

Choose Pest Control Works—smarter, safer, stronger protection.

Call 0415 926 292.

6. Locksmith — AFFORDABLES BMOBILE LOCKSMITH

New keys mean peace of mind. This mobile locksmith service cuts and rekeys locks on the spot, replaces worn cylinders, adjusts sticky doors and installs deadbolts and window locks. They can meet you at settlement or after handover, set master keys for carers or cleaners, and supply new remotes for roller doors and gates. Bring identification, list the doors to be rekeyed and confirm after-hours rates if you expect an evening appointment. Ask for a simple invoice that itemises service call, labour, parts and any new keys.

7. Pet boarding and transport — HANROB PET HOTELS

Pets pick up on moving stress. Hanrob Pet Hotels provides short stay boarding, day care and airport or door-to-door transport so you can focus on the heavy lifting. Facilities include regular exercise, feeding to your instructions and medication administration where required. If you need same-day help, call ahead with vaccination records, diet notes and contact details. Arrange pick up after furniture delivery, then bring them home to a calmer setup with beds, bowls and litter already in place.

8. Gardening and landscaping Melbourne — MUST HAVE MAINTENANCE

A tidy exterior helps with bond, sale photos or just a fresh start. Must Have Maintenance can deliver a fast garden reset, mowing, edging, hedge trimming, weeding, green waste removal and simple plant tidy. If access is tight, they can work around movers and cars, and they will sweep paths and decks for safety. Share before photos and any body corporate rules so they know where to tip clippings and how to keep noise within allowed hours.

9. Utility connection services — MYCONNECT

Avoid hours on hold. MyConnect compares plans and organises electricity, gas, water and internet in one call, timing activations to match key collection. They are paid by providers, so the service is free to you. Confirm disconnection dates for the old address and activation at the new one, especially if you run medical devices, security systems or smart home gear that must be online on day one.

10. Furniture assembly and handyman help — ASSEMBLY MAGIC

Flat packs and minor fixes can stretch into late nights. Assembly Magic sets up beds, wardrobes, desks and shelves, mounts TVs, hangs curtains and helps with small repairs like door stops and loose handles. They bring the right tools, remove packaging and photograph completed items for your records. Group tasks by room, prioritise bedrooms and fridge installation first, and keep a short list ready for a return visit if anything arrives late.