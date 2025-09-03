Top 10 best removalists In Melbourne

Moving to a new home or office can feel overwhelming without the right support in place. With so many companies offering similar services, it becomes essential to know which ones consistently deliver reliable results.

Finding the best removalists in Melbourne means choosing a team that combines efficiency, care and professionalism to make the process as smooth as possible.

This article explores some of the most trusted names in Melbourne’s moving industry, from small local teams to larger, well-established providers. By looking at different options, it becomes easier to match specific moving needs with the right service.

1) Quick Pick Movers

Quick Pick Movers is a Melbourne-based removals company with more than 17 years of industry experience. They operate across the city and extend their services to rural Victoria, handling both residential and commercial relocations.

Their team manages a wide range of moves, from single items to full household contents. They are also equipped to transport larger or more specialised items such as pianos and pool tables.

Customers can choose from services that include packing, furniture removals, and office relocations. The company uses modern trucks and equipment to carry out moves efficiently and with care.

Quick Pick Movers has built a strong reputation locally, supported by positive customer reviews and a high rating on Google. Their focus on reliable service and fair pricing makes them a well-regarded option for people moving within Melbourne or further afield in Victoria.

2) Little Red Trucks

Little Red Trucks has built a strong reputation in Melbourne for handling small to medium moves efficiently. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing reliable service across the city’s suburbs, from inner-city apartments to family homes.

Their fleet consists of compact red trucks designed to navigate Melbourne’s narrower streets and laneways. Customers can choose between one or two movers depending on the size of the job, making the service flexible for different needs.

The trucks are large enough to move the contents of a two-bedroom home while remaining easy to park in busy areas. This makes them a practical option for people relocating within central and inner-suburban Melbourne.

Pricing is structured by the hour, starting at competitive rates compared to larger removalist companies. This approach allows clients to manage costs while still accessing professional service.

Reviews often highlight the team’s punctuality, friendly attitude and careful handling of furniture. Many repeat customers note that the company offers a balance of affordability and quality, especially for smaller household moves.

3) Man with a Van

Man with a Van has operated in Melbourne since 2001 and has built a reputation for reliable moving services. The company offers a fleet of modern trucks and provides a damage guarantee, giving customers confidence that their belongings are handled with care.

The service caters to a wide range of moves, from small apartments to larger homes and offices. Customers can choose from different vehicle sizes, including vans and trucks ranging from 4 to 12 tonnes, with the number of movers adjusted according to the vehicle size.

For smaller relocations, such as moving a few pieces of furniture or personal items, the company also provides single mover options. This flexibility makes it suitable for both quick, light moves and more complex relocations that need additional manpower.

With transparent pricing and a strong reputation backed by positive reviews, Man with a Van remains a popular choice in Melbourne. It combines efficiency with a straightforward approach, which appeals to individuals and businesses seeking dependable removalists.

4) Deadset Removalists

Deadset Removalists has built a reputation in Melbourne for reliable moving services that cover both residential and commercial needs. They focus on careful handling of items and aim to make relocations straightforward for their clients.

The company offers a range of services, including local moves, interstate relocations and packing assistance. Their team is trained to manage different property types, from small apartments to larger family homes and offices.

Customers often highlight their punctuality and professional approach. Transparent pricing and clear communication are also noted as strengths, helping clients plan their moves with confidence.

Deadset Removalists combines practical experience with attention to detail, which makes them a consistent choice for people seeking dependable moving support in Melbourne.

5) Two Men

Two Men services in Melbourne provide a straightforward moving option for households and small businesses. Customers typically book two movers with a truck, making it suitable for standard relocations without the need for large teams.

The service offers flexibility in truck sizes, ranging from smaller 4-tonne vehicles to larger 12-tonne options. For bigger moves, an additional mover may be included to ensure efficiency.

Many companies in Melbourne operate under the “Two Men and a Truck” model, including well-known providers such as Easy Peasy Removals, CBD Movers and Melbourne Central Movers. This makes it a widely accessible choice across the city.

The model is designed for convenience, allowing customers to balance cost with the right level of support. Whether moving a few items or a full household, the service adapts to different needs.

Two Men services are often chosen for their simplicity and clear pricing structure. With multiple providers offering similar packages, customers can compare quotes and select the option that best fits their move.

6) Allied Van Lines

Allied Van Lines operates in Melbourne as part of a global moving network. The company provides services for local, interstate, and international relocations, making it a suitable option for households and businesses with varied moving needs.

Their Melbourne team includes experienced removalists who handle packing, transport and unpacking. Customers can also access storage solutions, which adds flexibility for those who require temporary space during a move.

Allied has built a reputation for large-scale relocations, including office and commercial moves. With a structured process and trained staff, they aim to reduce disruptions and keep moves on schedule.

The company also offers online quote tools, allowing people to estimate costs before booking. Reviews show mixed feedback, with some customers noting reliable service and others pointing out areas for improvement.

For those seeking a provider with international reach and a long history in the industry, Allied Van Lines remains a recognised name in Melbourne’s removalist market.

7) Melbourne City Movers

Melbourne City Movers is one of the longest-running removalist companies in the city. They have built a reputation for handling both local and interstate moves, covering homes, offices, and specialised items such as pianos and equipment.

The company offers services at competitive hourly rates, which makes them a practical choice for a wide range of budgets. Customers often value their straightforward pricing and the ability to request quotes before booking.

Their team provides packing, loading and transport, aiming to make relocations more efficient. With over a decade of experience, they have developed processes to manage moves across Melbourne’s suburbs as well as longer-distance relocations.

Melbourne City Movers also focus on flexibility, offering different vehicle sizes to suit small apartments through to larger homes. This adaptability allows them to cater to both individual and business clients.

Many reviews highlight their reliability and consistent service, which has helped them maintain a strong presence in Melbourne’s competitive moving industry. Their combination of affordability and experience makes them a commonly recommended option for those seeking professional removalists in the area.

8) Melbourne Removal Experts

Melbourne Removal Experts provide a range of moving services designed for both households and businesses. They handle local relocations across the city as well as larger moves that require more planning and coordination.

The team focuses on careful packing and secure transport to reduce the risk of damage. They are experienced in moving common household goods along with heavier or more fragile items that need extra attention.

Customers can request tailored services, including packing materials, storage solutions and assistance with furniture assembly. This flexibility allows people to choose only the support they need for their move.

With a reputation built on reliability and practical service, Melbourne Removal Experts have become a trusted option for many in the city. Their approach aims to make moving more efficient while maintaining clear communication throughout the process.

9) Kent Removalists

Kent Removalists has operated in Melbourne for decades and is one of the most established names in the industry. The company provides services for local, interstate and international moves.

They offer professional packing, secure transport and storage options through their large facilities. Their storage centres are among the most extensive in the Southern Hemisphere, giving customers flexible solutions for both short and long-term needs.

Customer feedback highlights a strong reputation, with thousands of reviews available online. Many clients note reliable service and careful handling of belongings, though experiences can vary as with any large provider.

Kent’s long history in removals shows its ability to adapt to different moving requirements. Whether relocating a household or managing a larger interstate transfer, their team is equipped to handle a wide range of moves.

10) Interstate Removal Specialists

Interstate removal specialists in Melbourne focus on helping individuals and businesses relocate between states with minimal disruption. They manage the logistics of long-distance moves, including transport, packing and storage when required.

Many providers offer tailored services to suit different needs, from small household moves to large office relocations. Some companies also provide fixed pricing and insurance options, giving customers more certainty during the moving process.

Experienced removalists often handle moves to and from major Australian cities such as Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. Their teams are trained to manage furniture, fragile items and bulky goods with care.

Several Melbourne-based companies, including Kent Removals & Storage, ZOOM and Safe Removalist Australia, have built reputations for reliable interstate services. Others, such as Easy Peasy Removals and All The Right Moves, focus on customer service and flexible scheduling.

With a wide range of providers available, customers can compare reviews, request quotes and select a service that best matches their requirements. This makes it easier to find a removalist that balances cost, reliability, and service quality.