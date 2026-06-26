Top 10 best-rated car accident lawyers Brisbane

Compare no-win no-fee firms, specialist accreditations and client reviews to find the right lawyer for your claim.

Being involved in a car accident in Brisbane can turn your life upside down in seconds. Between doctor appointments, time off work and dealing with insurance companies, the last thing you need is a legal process you do not understand. The good news is you do not have to handle it alone.

Queensland law gives injured people the right to claim compensation through the Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance scheme. But knowing your rights and actually getting what you deserve are two different things. That is where a specialist car accident lawyer comes in.

This list covers the ten best-rated car accident lawyers in Brisbane, based on client reviews, specialist accreditations, fee structures and the quality of service they provide. Whether your injury is minor or life-changing, these firms have a track record of helping Brisbane residents get fair compensation.

Splatt Lawyers is a Brisbane-based compensation firm that focuses on Queensland personal injury law. The firm is led by Kerry Splatt, a Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury Law for more than 25 years, which means serious and complex claims are handled at the highest level.

With 4.8 stars from 283 Google reviews, Splatt Lawyers is one of the most consistently well-reviewed car accident law firms in Brisbane.

Splatt Lawyers operates on a genuine 100% no-win, no-fee model. This includes covering all disbursements, such as medical report costs and court fees, until your claim is settled. You pay nothing unless you win, with no upfront costs or hidden fees along the way. They also offer a free case review and you can book an appointment online.

You get direct access to a senior lawyer from day one, rather than being passed between junior staff. The firm offers a free initial case evaluation so you can understand exactly where you stand before committing to anything.

They handle all types of road accident claims, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, Uber and taxi injuries, e-scooter and e-bike incidents, and quad bike accidents.

Pros:

Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury Law leading your case, which matters for complex or high-value claims.

Full disbursement cover with no litigation loans required, keeping you financially protected throughout.

Large enough to provide reliable advice but small enough to provide attentive, personalised service.

Cons:

As a Queensland-only firm, they are not suited for cross-state or interstate accident claims.

The Car Accident Compensation Lawyers QLD is a dedicated Queensland road accident firm with an Accredited Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer heading the team. Their focus is on making the claims process as straightforward as possible for injured people across Brisbane and greater Queensland.

Their 100% no-win, no-fee arrangement covers all file running costs right through to settlement. There are no upfront fees, no hidden charges and nothing to pay if your claim is unsuccessful. The obligation-free initial consultation is designed to give you a clear answer on whether you have a valid claim, without any pressure.

Splatt Lawyers provides direct access to a senior lawyer rather than funnelling clients through intake staff. The firm handles the full range of road accident claim types across Queensland, including car and truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, ride-share injuries involving Uber and taxis, e-scooter and e-bike incidents and quad bike accidents.

Pros:

Senior-led from the first contact, giving injured clients confidence their matter is being handled properly from the start.

Full cost coverage throughout the claim means no out-of-pocket expenses at any stage, reducing financial stress during recovery.

Cons:

As a specialist personal injury firm, they do not handle other legal matters, so clients needing broader legal support will need a separate firm.

Online presence is newer compared to some longer-established Brisbane firms, which may make initial research harder for some clients.

3. Trilby Misso Lawyers

Trilby Misso Lawyers has been operating in Queensland since 1956, making them one of the longest-running compensation-focused firms in the state. They were Queensland's first law firm to specialise exclusively in compensation law and have built a reputation over decades for accessible, client-focused service.

Trilby Misso offers flexible consultation options, including home visits, hospital visits and virtual meetings, which are particularly valuable for clients who cannot travel after their accident. The firm describes its process simply: free consultation, you approve the approach, they build and present your case, then reach a settlement. Claims are settled faster than average, according to client feedback.

Pros:

Queensland-specific compensation experience means deep familiarity with local courts, insurers and claim processes.

Home and hospital visits are available, making access to legal help genuinely practical for seriously injured clients.

Cons:

Focus is on Queensland-based compensation matters only, limiting scope for clients with interstate connections.

Some reviews note initial wait times for case updates during busy periods.

4. Carter Capner Law

Carter Capner Law has been serving Queensland clients for over 75 years and handles car accident claims for drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians across Brisbane and the rest of the state.

Carter Capner covers the full range of losses in a car accident claim, including past and future lost income, medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life. Their free initial consultation allows clients to understand their position before any commitment.

The firm also assists clients with Sickness and Accident policy claims, covering injuries from car, motorcycle, truck, boat and bicycle accidents. This gives clients an additional avenue for compensation that many law firms overlook.

Pros:

Long-standing Queensland presence with over 75 years of experience handling personal injury and compensation matters.

Handles insurance policy claims alongside CTP claims, which can open additional compensation entitlements for some clients.

Cons:

A broader practice area compared to pure personal injury specialists means car accident clients may not always get a dedicated specialist on their file.

Mixed reviews around communication on long-running cases, with some clients noting slower updates during settlement negotiations.

5. Attwood Marshall Lawyers

Attwood Marshall Lawyers operates across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and New South Wales. With more than 80 years of experience in personal injury law, they have a team of accredited specialists across multiple practice areas.

Their Brisbane office handles car accident claims on a no-win, no-fee basis with free initial consultations and the team can visit clients at home, in hospital, or in aged care facilities when needed.

The firm also handles hit-and-run and unregistered or uninsured vehicle claims through the Nominal Defendant, an important point for clients who may assume they have no claim because the at-fault driver cannot be identified.

Pros:

After-hours phone support gives clients access to their team when urgent questions come up, not just during business hours.

Handles Nominal Defendant claims for unidentified and uninsured driver accidents, covering situations other firms may turn away.

Cons:

Larger full-service firm structure means car accident clients are one department among many, rather than the core focus of the practice.

Brisbane is a newer office location compared to their original Gold Coast base, so local knowledge at the Brisbane level may vary by team member.

6. Littles Lawyers

Littles Lawyers is a multi-state compensation firm with a Brisbane presence that handles car accident claims under Queensland's CTP framework. Their Brisbane car accident team provides free case assessments and operates on a no-win, no-fee basis.

The firm takes a structured approach to claims: they assess eligibility, manage all legal steps to reduce client stress, compile supporting documents, including police reports, medical records and proof of income, and then handle insurer negotiations. Clients do not need to coordinate evidence themselves.

Littles Lawyers also handles workers' compensation and superannuation claims, which is useful if a client's car accident occurred during a work commute and multiple claim types apply.

Pros:

Evidence and document management are handled in-house, reducing the admin burden on clients who are already dealing with recovery.

Handles cross-claim matters where a car accident intersects with a WorkCover entitlement, giving broader compensation coverage in one firm.

Cons:

Multi-state firm structure means Brisbane clients may not always work with a locally-based lawyer who knows Queensland courts firsthand.

Less visible public profile in the Brisbane market compared to Queensland-founded firms, which can make initial trust-building harder.

7. Sciaccas Lawyers

Sciaccas Lawyers has been operating in Brisbane for over 40 years and carries a strong reputation for personal injury and motor vehicle accident work across Queensland. Based at Level 8, 157 Ann Street in the Brisbane CBD, they provide free, no-obligation case reviews and operate on a no-win, no-fee basis.

Sciaccas positions itself firmly in the social justice space, focusing on ensuring injured people can access quality legal representation regardless of financial position. Their team travels throughout Queensland to provide advice, making them accessible to clients outside the CBD.

The firm keeps a close watch on Queensland's laws regarding motor vehicle accidents, which change regularly. Clients benefit from lawyers who actively track regulatory updates that affect their claim entitlements.

Pros:

40-plus years of Brisbane-based operation gives deep familiarity with the Queensland legal landscape and local insurer practices.

Willingness to travel throughout Queensland for consultations makes them genuinely accessible to regional clients, not just Brisbane CBD-based ones.

Cons:

Smaller firm footprint with less online visibility may make it harder for new clients to research and verify the firm before making contact.

Limited publicly available information on specialist accreditations compared to some competitors on this list.

8. LHD Lawyers

LHD Lawyers is a national personal injury firm that has grown from a Sydney-based practice to over 30 locations across Australia, including Brisbane. They have been helping injured Australians for more than 35 years and operate entirely on a no-win, no-fee basis with free case assessments.

LHD handles car accident, workers' compensation, public liability, criminal injury, aviation and TPD claims, making them suitable for clients whose accidents have triggered multiple legal issues. Their Queensland lawyers investigate all possible compensation avenues rather than focusing on a single claim type.

Clients in reviews highlight the team's communication throughout the process and the speed of settlements relative to expectations. Their national infrastructure means they have the resources to take on complex and high-value matters.

Pros:

National firm resources with multiple Queensland lawyers across locations, providing backup and capacity that smaller boutique firms cannot always match.

Handles multiple claim types in one place, useful when a car accident overlaps with WorkCover, TPD, or criminal injury entitlements.

Cons:

Large firm size can reduce the personal touch, with some client reviews noting inconsistency in the level of individual attention received.

As a national firm, Queensland cases may not always be handled by a lawyer who specialises solely in Queensland CTP matters.

9. Revolution Law

Revolution Law is a family-owned boutique personal injury firm based in South East Queensland, covering Brisbane, Logan and the Gold Coast. They specialise in road accident injury claims, workers' compensation and public liability under a no-win, no-fee structure.

Revolution Law describes itself as treating clients as a "legal family" rather than case numbers and their reviews back this up. Clients consistently mention responsive communication and the personal attention they received throughout their claims. The firm has won industry awards for its approach to compensation law.

Their road accident practice covers CTP claims for car, motorcycle, cycling, pedestrian and public transport accidents, as well as psychological injury claims arising from accidents.

Pros:

Family-owned boutique structure means clients genuinely receive personal attention from senior team members rather than being managed by junior staff.

Strong client satisfaction scores across multiple review platforms, reflecting consistent service quality rather than one-off results.

Cons:

South East Queensland focus means they are best suited to Brisbane, Logan and Gold Coast clients rather than those in regional or North Queensland.

Smaller firm size could mean limited availability for very large or multi-party claim matters.

10. Go To Court Lawyers

Go To Court Lawyers is a nationally recognised firm rated number one on ProductReview with 780 reviews, a 4.5-star rating and 89 per cent of clients rating their experience positively. They handle personal injury matters in Brisbane and offer a 24/7 legal hotline for urgent queries.

Go To Court Lawyers covers personal injury alongside a wide range of other legal matters, which suits clients who need multiple types of legal support following an accident. Their Brisbane team handles claims through the District and Supreme Courts of Queensland, depending on the value of the matter.

Their 24/7 legal hotline gives clients access to preliminary legal guidance at any hour, which is particularly useful in the immediate hours after an accident when questions about what to do are most pressing.

Pros:

24/7 availability through their legal hotline means clients can get initial guidance at any time, including immediately after an accident.

Nationally recognised with hundreds of verified reviews, providing a high level of accountability and a transparent track record.

Cons:

Broad general practice focus means personal injury is one of many practice areas rather than the firm's sole or primary specialisation.

National firm structure may result in less consistent Queensland-specific CTP expertise, depending on which lawyer is assigned to your matter.

What to expect during a free car accident lawyer consultation in Brisbane

Most of the firms on this list offer a free initial consultation with no obligation. Here is a straightforward breakdown of what typically happens.

The lawyer will ask about your accident. You will be asked for the basic facts: when and where it happened, how it occurred, who was involved and whether the police attended. You do not need a detailed written account prepared ahead of time. Just tell them what happened in your own words.



They will ask about your injuries. Be honest about all injuries, even ones that seem minor. Whiplash and soft tissue injuries often worsen over days or weeks. A good lawyer will explain that you should document all symptoms and treatment from the start.



They will ask whether you have seen a doctor. Medical records are a foundation of any compensation claim. If you have not yet seen a doctor, the lawyer will likely advise you to do so as soon as possible, both for your health and for the claim.



They will assess whether you have a valid claim. The lawyer will explain whether you are eligible to make a CTP claim under Queensland law, what types of compensation you may be entitled to and roughly what the process looks like for your situation.



They will explain the fee arrangement. A legitimate Brisbane car accident lawyer will clearly explain their no-win, no-fee terms during this consultation, including whether disbursements are covered or whether you will need to fund those separately.



You are under no obligation. A free consultation does not commit you to anything. You can speak with multiple firms before deciding who to go with.

How long do you have to make a car accident claim in Queensland?

Time limits apply strictly to car accident claims in Queensland. Missing a deadline can cost you your right to claim entirely.

You must serve a Notice of Accident Claim (NOAC) on the at-fault driver's CTP insurer within 9 months of the accident, or within 1 month of first consulting a lawyer. For hit-and-run or unregistered vehicle accidents, the Nominal Defendant must be notified within three months. Court proceedings generally must start within 3 years of the accident date.

The safest approach is to speak to a lawyer as soon as possible after your accident, even if your injuries seem minor at the time.

What can you claim compensation for?

Queensland's CTP scheme covers a range of losses for people injured in car accidents that were not their fault.

These include:

medical and rehabilitation expenses, past and future;

lost income and reduced future earning capacity;

pain and suffering;

out-of-pocket expenses related to the accident and recovery;

care and assistance provided by family members or professionals; and

loss of enjoyment of life

In some cases, you may also have an entitlement under a Sickness and Accident or Income Protection policy. A specialist car accident lawyer will check all avenues, not just the CTP claim, to make sure nothing is missed.

How to choose the right car accident lawyer in Brisbane

A few things worth checking before you commit to a firm:

Specialist accreditation

Look for Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialists in Personal Injury Law. This is a recognised standard that goes beyond general legal qualifications.

Who actually handles your file

Ask whether you will have direct access to a senior lawyer or whether your matter will be managed by junior staff or paralegals.

What no-win, no-fee actually covers

Some firms cover all disbursements. Others do not, which can mean out-of-pocket costs for medical reports and court fees during your claim. Clarify this upfront.

Communication style

You will be working with this firm for months, possibly longer. Make sure their communication style suits you and that you can reach them when you have questions.

Queensland experience

CTP law is state-specific. A firm with deep Queensland knowledge will understand local courts, insurers and medical assessors better than a generic national practice.

Final thoughts

The best car accident lawyer for you depends on your specific situation, the type of accident, the severity of your injuries and how you prefer to work with legal professionals. All 10 firms listed here operate on a no-win, no-fee basis and offer free initial consultations, so there is no financial risk in making contact and finding out where you stand.

Start with a Splatt Lawyers or a firm that has specialist personal injury accreditation and a strong track record in Queensland. The sooner you speak to a lawyer after your accident, the more options you will have.