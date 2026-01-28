The ultimate 2026 guide to choosing removalists in Melbourne

Moving house ranks among life's most stressful events , and in a city like Melbourne, it presents a unique set of challenges. Between the infamous "four seasons in one day" weather, the narrow laneways of the inner north and the frantic pace of the housing market, it is not a task for the faint-hearted.

The Melbourne moving industry generated a staggering $2.6 billion in revenue in 2025, reflecting a market that is both massive and competitive. With over 150 companies operating across the metropolitan area, finding the right fit requires more than a quick Google search and the cheapest quote.

As we settle into 2026, the landscape of relocation has shifted. You don’t just need a truck; you need a partner who can navigate a hook turn with a sofa in the back, manage complex parking permits and get your antique cabinet to the third floor without a scratch.

This guide cuts through the noise to help you find professional, reliable Melbourne removalists who are worth their weight in bubble wrap.

The state of moving in 2026: what’s changed?

Before you start googling quotes, it helps to understand the current market. Rising fuel costs and inflation have pushed moving expenses up by roughly 15% since 2024. In 2026, we are seeing distinct trends impacting moving services in Melbourne:

High Velocity Market: Melbourne accounts for roughly 38% of all capital city outflows across Australia. This high volume of movement means good removalists are booked out weeks in advance.

Cost Pressures: The cost of running a logistics business has risen. With the 3.5% wage increase for transport workers introduced in mid-2025, alongside rising insurance premiums due to extreme weather events, rates are higher this year than in 2024.

Higher Density: With more apartment complexes in suburbs like Box Hill, South Yarra and Footscray, movers now require specific expertise in lift logistics and strata regulations.

1. Accreditation

The quickest way to separate a professional outfit from a "man with a van" Gumtree ad is accreditation. In Australia, the gold standard is the Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA). This is especially important if you are arranging specialised services such as furniture delivery Melbourne, where you want assurance that your items are handled by trained professionals rather than casual operators.

Why does AFRA matter?

An AFRA-accredited company isn't just paying a membership fee. They are audited. Their equipment, vehicles and staff training modules are inspected to ensure they meet strict industry standards. If a removalist damages your goods and refuses to fix the issue, AFRA has a dispute resolution process—a safety net you won't get with an unaccredited operator.

Actionable Tip: Don’t just take their word for it. If a website claims AFRA accreditation, verify it on the official AFRA website before booking.

Beyond AFRA: Also check for a valid Australian Business Number (ABN) and Workers' Compensation coverage. These credentials separate professional operators from unlicensed operators working out of a garage.

2. Decoding the costs: what is a fair price in 2026?

Pricing is often the most stressful part of choosing removalists. In 2026, the standard hourly rate for a professional crew usually sits between 140 and 220, with many reputable companies averaging around 157.53 per hour. For families planning a move, especially if you are relocating into a new area or researching the best suburb in Melbourne for families, understanding these costs upfront helps you compare locations and moving quotes more realistically.

Here is a realistic baseline for 2026:

2 Movers + Truck: $140 – $190 per hour

3 Movers + Truck: $190 – $260 per hour

Weekend Surcharges: Expect to pay an extra $10 to $40 per hour on Saturdays or Sundays.

Typical Job Cost: A standard 3-bedroom house move in Melbourne now typically costs between $660 and $1,118, depending on access and distance.

The "too good to be true" warning

If you see a quote for $90/hour in 2026, proceed with extreme caution. To operate legally with proper insurance and fair wages, that price point is mathematically impossible for a legitimate business. These operators often hide costs elsewhere—charging for stairs, fuel levies, or "back-to-base" fees that weren't disclosed upfront.

Budget Tip: If your schedule allows flexibility, booking mid-week (Tuesday to Thursday) can save you up to 25% on your total moving costs compared to weekends.

3. Insurance: the "we are insured" myth

This is where 90% of disputes happen. When a removalist says, "We are fully insured," they usually mean Public Liability Insurance.

Public Liability: Covers the removalist if they smash your wall, scratch the floorboards, or drop a box on your foot. It protects the property and people.

Transit Insurance (The Missing Link): This covers your goods if they are damaged in the truck or dropped on the driveway.

Crucial Insight: By law, removalists are not automatically liable for damage to your goods unless negligence is proven. You must ensure you have Transit Insurance. Some removalists are authorised to sell this to you; others will direct you to a third-party provider. If they dodge questions about specific policy details, move on immediately.

4. Local knowledge is a logistical necessity

Melbourne is not a grid city like Adelaide; it’s a complex web of tram lines, clearways and one-way streets. When house movers in Melbourne lack local knowledge, it costs you money.

The CBD & Inner North: Does the driver know how to navigate Fitzroy’s narrow laneways without blocking traffic? Do they know the clearway times on Hoddle Street?

Apartment Access: High-rise moves in Southbank or Docklands require booking a loading dock and a service lift. A removalist who forgets to ask about this can leave you stranded on moving day.

Companies with decades of service—some Melbourne firms have operated for 50 years or more—bring accumulated knowledge that newer businesses simply can't match.

5. Getting the quote: video vs. in-person

Never accept a fixed quote over the phone without an assessment. Reliable removalists offer on-site evaluations, either through a physical visit or a detailed video walkthrough.

Request itemised quotes from at least three companies. Each quote should specify:

Hourly rate vs. fixed price

Number of movers and truck size (e.g., 40m³ vs 20m³)

Insurance coverage limits

Inclusions (packing materials, disassembly/reassembly)

Red Flag: Be wary of quotes that are significantly lower than the average. Undercutting on price often means cutting corners on training or equipment.

6. The "red flag" checklist

Before you sign a contract or pay a deposit, scan for these warning signs:

Large Upfront Deposits: Standard deposits range from 10% to 25%. Requests for 50% or more upfront suggest financial instability.

Mobile Number Only: If they don't have a physical depot address or a landline listed, they could disappear overnight.

Cash Only Deals: A refusal to take card payments or provide a tax invoice means you have no proof of service if things go wrong.

No Contract: You should receive a document outlining the Terms and Conditions, specifically looking for their policy on delays and damages.

7. Reviews: reading between the stars

With over 40% of Australians moving every five years, review platforms are full of data. Aim for companies with a 4.5-star rating or above across multiple platforms (Google, ProductReview, Trustpilot).

Look for details that show problem-solving skills:

"They arrived late but called 30 minutes ahead to let us know." (Communication)

"They managed to get our oversized fridge up the spiral staircase." (Skill)

"One glass broke and they processed the claim within a week." (Accountability)

Conclusion: timing is everything

The difference between a smooth relocation and a nightmare often comes down to timing. In the current 2026 market, you should aim to book your removal six to eight weeks in advance, especially if you are moving during school holidays or on a weekend. Choosing the right removalist is about risk management. The cheapest quote on paper is rarely the cheapest option in reality, once you account for broken items and stress. Take your time, verify their AFRA status and insist on Transit Insurance. A great removalist does more than lift heavy boxes; they lift the weight off your shoulders.