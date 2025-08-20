The ten best shipping companies in Australia

Finding the right shipping company in Australia can make a major difference for businesses and individuals who rely on reliable transport and logistics.

The industry includes well-established names that handle everything from domestic freight to international container shipping. Knowing which companies stand out helps ensure goods move efficiently, safely and on time.

This article looks at some of the most recognised shipping providers operating across Australia. It highlights companies with strong reputations in freight, logistics and transport, giving a clear picture of who plays a key role in keeping supply chains moving.

1) Powerhouse International QLD

Powerhouse International QLD has more than 35 years of experience in freight forwarding and customs brokerage. Based in Brisbane, the company serves both domestic and international clients with a wide range of logistics solutions.

Its services include sea freight and air freight, giving businesses flexibility depending on their shipping needs. The company also supports supply chain requirements through warehousing, 3PL and cross-trade shipping.

Located between Brisbane Airport and the Port of Brisbane, Powerhouse International QLD is positioned to handle imports and exports efficiently. This location allows faster connections for time-sensitive shipments.

The team also provides customs clearance and compliance support. Their knowledge of quarantine rules and import regulations helps reduce delays and ensures goods move smoothly through Australian borders.

Powerhouse International QLD works with clients across different industries, from small businesses to larger enterprises. They adapt services to suit the scale and urgency of each shipment.

2) Linfox

Linfox is one of the largest privately-owned logistics companies in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in Australia more than 60 years ago, it has grown into a major provider of transport and supply chain services.

The company operates across road, rail and coastal shipping, giving customers flexible options for moving goods. Its services cover industries such as retail, resources, manufacturing and healthcare.

Linfox manages a network of more than 200 warehouses and distribution centres across Australia. This infrastructure supports the movement of food, medicine and essential goods to businesses and communities.

With a workforce of over 24,000 employees, Linfox has the capacity to handle both domestic and international freight requirements. It continues to invest in technology and sustainable practices to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

In 2025, Linfox ranked among the top freight and logistics companies in Australia by revenue, with an estimated $7.8 billion. This positions it as a key competitor to other major players such as Toll Group and Brambles.

3) Toll Group

Toll Group is one of the largest logistics and transport companies in Australia. Founded in 1888, it has grown into a global operator with headquarters in Melbourne. The company provides freight and supply chain services by road, rail, sea and air.

It serves a wide range of industries and customers, offering solutions that include warehousing, distribution and courier services. Toll delivers millions of items each year across Australia and internationally, using a diverse fleet of vehicles and transport modes.

The company employs tens of thousands of people worldwide and generates billions in annual revenue. In recent years, Toll has ranked among the top logistics providers in Australia by revenue, ahead of many competitors.

Toll’s long history and scale make it a key player in the transport sector. Its operations support both domestic and international trade, making it an important link in global supply chains.

4) Aurizon

Aurizon is Australia’s largest rail freight operator and a listed company on the ASX. It plays a key role in moving bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore and agricultural products across the country.

The company operates an extensive rail network and also provides containerised freight services. These services help move everyday goods, vehicles and machinery to both urban and regional areas.

Aurizon has invested in partnerships to strengthen supply chains. For example, it has worked with shipping company ANL to connect ocean freight with rail services through the Port of Darwin.

Rail transport offers environmental benefits compared to road freight and Aurizon highlights its lower greenhouse gas emissions per tonne of goods moved. This makes it an important player in supporting more sustainable freight transport in Australia.

5) Patrick Corporation

Patrick Corporation is a well-known name in Australia’s shipping and logistics industry. The company has long provided port and terminal services, supporting both domestic and international trade. Its operations focus on efficient cargo handling and supply chain support.

It manages container terminals in key locations such as Brisbane, Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney. These facilities play an important role in moving goods through Australia’s busiest ports. The company works with shipping lines, importers, exporters and freight forwarders.

Patrick Corporation’s services include stevedoring, bulk cargo handling and logistics solutions. By offering integrated supply chain support, it helps businesses manage the movement of goods more effectively.

The company has changed ownership over the years. Once a publicly listed business, it was acquired by Toll Holdings in 2006 and later came under joint ownership by Brookfield Asset Management and Qube Holdings. This shift reflects its continued importance in Australia’s transport and logistics sector.

Patrick Corporation remains a key operator in the Australian shipping industry. Its scale and presence across multiple ports make it a central part of the country’s trade network.

6) Qube Holdings

Qube Holdings is one of the largest logistics and infrastructure companies in Australia. It provides integrated import and export services across ports, rail and road networks. The company plays a key role in connecting goods from international trade routes to domestic markets.

It operates more than 200 locations in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. Its workforce includes over 10,000 employees, making it a major employer in the transport and logistics sector.

Qube manages a large fleet, including more than 900 prime movers and a wide range of trailers. This allows it to move containerised cargo efficiently between ports, warehouses and customers.

The business is structured across multiple divisions, including operating services, property and its stake in Patrick Terminals. This mix supports both logistics operations and long-term infrastructure development.

With a market capitalisation of around $6.5 billion as of June 2024, Qube has a strong presence in the Australian logistics industry. Its scale and range of services position it as a key provider for importers, exporters and retailers.

7) K&S Corporation

K&S Corporation is a well-established transport and logistics company based in Australia. It has grown from regional operations in Mount Gambier to become a major provider across Australia and New Zealand.

The company operates one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country. Its services cover road, rail, and sea transport, supported by extensive warehousing facilities and container resources.

K&S manages more than 160,000 square metres of warehousing space. This allows it to handle a wide range of freight and distribution needs for different industries.

The business is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and employs around 1,800 people. It maintains over 80 locations, giving it a strong presence in both metropolitan and regional areas.

In addition to transport, K&S also operates in fuel distribution. This diversification strengthens its role as a multi-modal logistics provider with broad capabilities.

8) SeaRoad Shipping

SeaRoad Shipping is a privately owned Australian company that focuses on transport and logistics across Bass Strait. It operates purpose-built roll-on/roll-off vessels designed to handle the unique demands of this route.

The company provides freight services for a wide range of cargo, including vehicles, containers and specialised equipment. Its operations are supported by a dedicated logistics infrastructure that helps ensure reliable and consistent services.

With decades of experience, SeaRoad has developed a strong presence in coastal shipping between Tasmania and mainland Australia. Its focus on Bass Strait transport makes it a key provider in this important trade corridor.

SeaRoad also offers tailored solutions for businesses that require flexible shipping schedules. By combining shipping expertise with integrated logistics, it helps clients move goods efficiently across the region.

9) ANL Container Line

ANL Container Line is a major shipping company based in Australia and operates as part of the CMA CGM Group. It has a strong presence across Oceania and connects to key trade routes in Asia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North America and the Indian Subcontinent.

The company provides container shipping services for a wide range of industries. Its network includes both sea and inland transport, allowing customers to move cargo efficiently between ports and inland destinations.

ANL places a focus on reliable service and customer support. It also highlights sustainability as part of its operations, aiming to reduce environmental impact while maintaining service quality.

With access to one of the largest maritime networks in the region, ANL is positioned as a dependable choice for businesses that need international and regional shipping solutions.

10) Swire Shipping

Swire Shipping has operated in the Asia-Pacific region for more than a century, making it one of the longest-standing providers of ocean transport in this market. It is the liner shipping arm of The China Navigation Company, with headquarters in Singapore and offices across Australia and other global locations.

The company offers regular services linking Australia with Asia, the Pacific Islands and beyond. Its network covers over 130 ports, providing connections for both containerised and project cargo. This makes it a reliable choice for businesses needing regional and international trade routes.

Swire Shipping continues to expand its services. For example, it recently upgraded its North Asia Express service to include fixed-day weekly sailings, improving connections between China, Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea. It also runs direct routes between Singapore and North West Australia.

In addition to shipping, Swire provides end-to-end logistics support. Services include customs clearance, warehousing, distribution and project logistics management. This integrated approach allows customers to manage complex supply chains through a single provider.

Sustainability also plays a role in the company’s operations. Swire Shipping has introduced initiatives to reduce emissions and improve efficiency, aligning its services with the growing demand for more responsible transport solutions.