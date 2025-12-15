Sri Lanka’s floods trigger one of the worst humanitarian disasters in years as communities call for coordinated global support

Sri Lanka is facing one of its most severe flood events in recent memory, with entire districts submerged, homes destroyed, and tens of thousands displaced.

What began as a week of heavy monsoonal rain escalated rapidly into a nationwide humanitarian emergency, overwhelming local response systems and prompting renewed calls for coordinated international assistance.

For families in the hardest-hit regions, the devastation unfolded in a matter of hours. Roads that once connected vital supply routes were washed away. Power outages swept across multiple provinces. Rural communities that depend on daily income found themselves unable to work for days on end as water levels continued to rise.

Independent monitors, including ReliefWeb, have described the flooding as part of a broader pattern of intensifying climate shocks across South Asia.

“It wasn’t just a natural disaster. It was livelihoods collapsing in real time,” said one resident of Gampaha, one of the worst affected areas.

Among those witnessing the crisis firsthand was investment analyst Arjuna Nayanka Samarakoon, also known as Arj Samarakoon, who has spent the last several days on the ground supporting relief efforts and assessing the scale of damage. Samarakoon, who has written extensively on Sri Lanka’s reform trajectory in outlets such as Sri Lanka Mirror and the Daily FT, describes a situation far more complex than the images circulating online capture.

“Lives were disrupted overnight. Entire neighbourhoods woke up to water inside their homes, schools turned into shelters, and families were forced to relocate within minutes. The immediate priority is safety and relief, but the medium-term challenge will be getting these communities back on their feet,” Samarakoon said.

Local authorities and volunteers have mobilised rapidly, yet the severity of the flooding has exposed deep systemic issues: limited drainage capacity, insufficient early-warning systems, and the strain placed on Sri Lanka’s already fragile economic recovery. Regions dependent on agriculture have suffered severe crop damage, and small businesses that were just beginning to stabilise post-pandemic now face renewed setbacks.

Humanitarian groups warn that without rapid, coordinated support, the long-term consequences will compound. Children are among the most vulnerable, particularly in districts where schools have been converted into temporary shelters. Health workers have also raised concerns about waterborne diseases, which tend to spike after extended flooding.

Samarakoon emphasises that the disaster should be seen not only as a crisis but also as a moment for global and regional partners to re-engage with Sri Lanka. "When a country is struck by floods of this scale, it’s not just an environmental issue. It becomes a social, economic, and developmental challenge. The diaspora, the private sector, and international institutions can play a vital role in helping the recovery move faster and more sustainably,” he noted.

He added that community networks had stepped up remarkably, often filling gaps before official relief arrived. Diaspora groups, particularly those connected to local temples and community centres, have been sending supplies, coordinating transport, and organising medical support for affected families.

Arjuna Nayanka Samarakoon, also known as Arj Samarakoon, helping assess urgent needs of displaced families. (Image supplied)

Climate scientists have long warned that South Asia remains one of the most exposed regions globally to extreme weather events. A recent analysis from the Asian Development Bank highlights Sri Lanka’s growing vulnerability to climate-induced flooding and urges major investments in resilience infrastructure. The latest disaster only reinforces those warnings.

As waters begin to recede in some areas, the country’s attention is shifting from immediate relief to rebuilding. The coming weeks will determine whether families can return home and whether local economies can recover before further rainfall. For many communities, the road ahead will be long, but the rapid grassroots mobilisation offers a glimpse of hope.

“The resilience of the Sri Lankan people is extraordinary. What they need now is support that is fast, well coordinated, and focused on restoring stability. If that happens, the nation can rebuild stronger than before,” Samarakoon said.