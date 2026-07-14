Solar 365 reached a milestone in the Western Australian solar market, becoming one of the leading solar companies by delivering high-quality solar solutions to customers.

Solar 365 highlights several key achievements, including a growing customer base and offering premium solar products. They built a strong reputation and became the best solar installation company in Western Australia's renewable energy industry.

With the increasing demand for solar panels, Solar 365 has become a trusted name for homeowners and businesses. Over the years, Solar 365 has successfully installed more than 40,000 solar panels while building a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. They provide a complete solar system for the residential and commercial sectors. Their solar solutions include high-efficiency solar panels, a hybrid inverter, a battery storage system and an EV charging solution from global trusted and reputable solar manufacturers. They not only provide single brands or systems, but also have a huge variety of solar products and offer customisation to customers.

Their experienced solar team works closely with customers to understand their energy requirements and recommend a customised solar system tailored to their home's energy needs. Solar 365 partners with globally recognised manufacturers to supply premium-quality solar panels, inverters, and battery storage systems that deliver reliable performance and long-term value.

Western Australia is one of the state which have a leading rooftop solar market. According to the Western Australian government, approx 41 per cent of homes are connected to the state’s main electricity grid. These numbers show the awareness of the people about renewable power, and they want to save more money with solar power and make the environment carbon-free. Solar energy not only helps you save money, but it also gives you energy independence for your home. Solar 365 not only installs high-quality solar systems, but its professional solar team also guides customers to understand solar energy and maximise their savings. Their solar industry experts write informative, research-based blogs that provide valuable insights on choosing the right solar panels, inverters and batteries, understanding government rebates, reducing electricity costs, and other essential solar topics.

Solar 365 expanded its operations by relocating its headquarters to a modern, technology-driven warehouse at 16 Clayton Street, Bellevue, Perth, WA 6056. Initially focused on serving customers across Western Australia, the company has since grown its reputation and customer base, allowing it to expand its services nationwide.

The larger warehouse provides significantly more storage capacity, enabling Solar 365 to keep a higher volume of solar panels, inverters, batteries and other equipment in stock. This allows the company to respond to customer orders more quickly, reduce installation wait times and improve overall service efficiency. The new headquarters reflects Solar 365's long-term commitment to delivering better customer service while supporting its continued growth across Australia.

Solar 365 is approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC). Their 60 per cent solar leads come from referrals and recommendations. When customers recommend Solar 365 to their family, friends, neighbours, or business contacts, it demonstrates a high level of trust in the company. Their customers strongly support them because they are satisfied with their solar services.

Solar 365 has received recognition from several independent online publications within Australia's solar industry. Solar 365 ranks on the first page in Solar Nerds' solar installation report and major online platforms on Google. When searching for "top solar companies in Perth" on Google, Solar 365 is featured among leading solar installers by publications such as Top10SolarCompanies, MEXC News, Energypedia.info, and SolarPanelsWA. These independent evaluations consider factors including installation quality, customer reviews, product range, industry experience, after-sales support and overall market reputation when assessing solar companies.