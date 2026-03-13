Navigating your borrowing options as Australia's financial landscape shifts

The way Australians access credit is changing fast. Between rising living costs, regulatory shake-ups in the short-term lending space, and a housing market that keeps testing new affordability records, the decisions around borrowing have never felt more consequential.

Whether you need a few thousand dollars to cover an unexpected bill or you are trying to get into your first home, the options available to you today look quite different from what they did even a couple of years ago. And for many households, the stakes are high enough that choosing the wrong product or the wrong lender can set you back considerably.

Here is a clear look at what has changed, why it matters and what borrowers at both ends of the spectrum can do about it.

The short-term lending market has just shifted

One of the more significant changes affecting Australian borrowers in recent months is the exit of Cash Converters from the small loan market. In October 2025, the company stopped offering loans under $2,000, following industry-wide regulatory changes that made Small Amount Credit Contracts (SACCs) commercially unviable for many larger players.

For anyone who relied on that kind of quick access to a few hundred dollars, it has created a real gap. The change stems from a 10% protected earnings cap, which limits how much of a borrower's net income can go toward repayments. While the rule is genuinely designed to protect people from overcommitting, the practical outcome has been that some of the most visible lenders have stepped back from the segment entirely.

The good news is that the mid-tier borrowing space, covering loans between $2,001 and $5,000, remains active and accessible. For anyone looking to switch from Cash Converters to City Finance, the process is more straightforward than most people expect. City Finance offers same-day funding on approved applications, accepts a range of income types including Centrelink, and has built its product around the needs of borrowers who need practical help rather than a lengthy approval process.

The shift is also a useful reminder that not all lenders in this space are built the same. Some operators have a long history of stretching the rules around fees and responsible lending. Australia's payday lending regulations have been tightened repeatedly in recent years, largely because consumer advocates and regulators have consistently found evidence of borrowers being pushed into larger, more expensive products than they actually needed.

Knowing where you can borrow responsibly, and understanding exactly what you are agreeing to, is the foundation of any sensible financial decision.

Understanding what you actually need to borrow

Before committing to any loan product, it is worth pausing to assess whether you need short-term credit at all, or whether a medium-term loan is a more practical fit for your situation.

Short-term credit works best for genuine, one-off emergencies with a clear repayment path. If you are covering a car repair before your next pay period and you know you can clear the balance, it makes sense. If the underlying issue is an ongoing shortfall between income and expenses, a small loan is unlikely to solve the problem and could make it worse.

While short-term credit addresses immediate needs, the financial challenge that is weighing most heavily on Australians in 2026 is housing. Home values have climbed roughly 47% since March 2020. Saving a standard 20% deposit now takes an average of nearly 12 years nationally, and in Sydney or Melbourne, that figure is considerably worse.

Interest rates have come down from their 2024 peak, but the RBA's rate cuts have not resolved the underlying affordability gap. Servicing a new mortgage still consumes around 45% of median household income at the national level. For first home buyers especially, navigating the current market without good advice is genuinely risky.

That is where the value of a qualified broker becomes real, not just in theory. Working with an experienced mortgage broker gives buyers access to a wider panel of lenders than most people would approach on their own, along with the kind of product-by-product comparison that reveals meaningful differences in rate structures, offset features and long-term costs. For self-employed buyers, investors, or anyone with a non-standard income situation, a broker is often the difference between an approval and a rejection.

Beyond rate shopping, a good broker will also help you understand your actual borrowing capacity against the current serviceability buffer requirements, which APRA mandates at 3% above the headline rate. In a market where pre-approval is increasingly a prerequisite for competitive bidding, knowing your numbers before you start is essential.

Mapping the full financial picture

Borrowing decisions, whether they involve a short-term personal loan or a 30-year mortgage, work best when they sit within a broader understanding of your financial position.

For anyone currently carrying short-term debt alongside an aspiration to eventually buy property, it is worth thinking about the sequencing. Outstanding personal loans, car finance, credit card limits, and even buy-now-pay-later usage all reduce your borrowing capacity in the eyes of a lender. Clearing or reducing that debt before applying for a home loan can meaningfully improve what you are able to borrow.

This is not about being overly conservative. It is about making sure the short-term choices you make today do not create unnecessary friction for the bigger financial goals you are working toward.

The landscape has shifted considerably, and it continues to move. Regulatory changes in short-term lending, interest rate adjustments, and structural pressure in the housing market all create both challenges and opportunities for Australian borrowers. Understanding where you sit in that landscape is the starting point for making better decisions with the money you have, and the money you need to access.