Navigating the Australian tax system as a new arrival

Ripe with opportunities and known for its promising economic conditions, living in Australia is a dream for many foreign nationals.

That said, living in the country also entails contributing to the nation’s taxation system, particularly if you’re working a part-time or full-time job above a standard salary threshold.

As an inbound migrant, figuring out a new country’s taxation system can be mind-boggling and confusing at first. You may find yourself asking questions like how much tax you need to pay, whether your residency status affects taxation requirements, and what deductions or exemptions you’re qualified to get.

If you’re keen to navigate the Australian tax system a little bit better, then you’re in the right place. This article will provide you with some insights into how the local taxation system works so that you can manage your finances and earnings better while in the country.

Let’s jump right into it!

How the Australian tax system works for new migrants

If you’re earning money in Australia, you’ll need to be familiar with the tax system as it will apply to you, regardless of whether you’re a long-term resident or a newly arrived migrant.

The Australian Government, particularly the Australian Taxation Office (or ATO for short), taxes income generated within the country’s borders. All migrants who have arrived in the country will have to contribute taxes once they start their part-time or full-time work. For employees, this will be automatically deducted by the employer from the payslip.

Your residency status matters significantly in how you get taxed. Foreign nationals with a temporary visa get taxed differently from migrants holding a permanent residency card. These distinctions can also affect access to key benefits, such as exemptions and lower tax rates.

That being said, all migrants will need to undergo the process of applying for a tax file number. If their income is above the annual threshold, then they’ll need to lodge a tax return to ensure that they’re contributing their taxes legitimately. Australia’s financial year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and most individuals are required to lodge their tax return by 31 October each year.

Compliance with tax laws is something that all migrants earning income should do while in the country.

While getting familiar with Australia’s tax system may take some time and effort, Australia’s tax system is relatively structured and transparent once you understand the basics. You can also contact local taxation specialists to give you a rundown or clarify any questions you may have regarding the country’s tax system in greater detail.

If you want to know more about the country’s taxation system, see tax obligations for migrants in Australia.

What does residency mean?

It’s important to work out the state of your residency to ensure that you’re paying your taxes correctly. There are four residency tests that can help determine your status, namely: the residency test, the domicile test, the 183-day test and the Commonwealth superannuation test.

If, according to these tests, you are deemed a resident in the country, then you’ll need to pay taxes in accordance with the law. For migrants, you can be deemed an Australian citizen for tax purposes without being recognised as one by the Department of Home Affairs. ATO goes into detail about the matter.

Taxation system for temporary residents

Temporary residents in Australia are generally taxed only on income earned within the country. This includes wages from Australian employers and income from self-run business ventures. Foreign-sourced income isn’t subject to local tax for people holding this form of residency.

However, temporary residents may face different tax rates and have limited access to certain benefits. For instance, temporary residents won’t be taxed the Medicare levy, as they won’t be eligible for it under their visa’s conditions. Furthermore, the tax threshold will differ from person to person based on their tax residency classification, income level and visa conditions.

In the fiscal year 2025 to 2026, individuals with a working holiday visa (either subclass 417 or 462) – one of Australia’s most popular visa types – are taxed as follows based on their income bracket, according to the ATO:

For temporary residents with other visa classifications, the overall taxation approach is largely similar, but the rates, thresholds and entitlements can vary depending on how the ATO assesses their tax residency status. Because of these nuances, tax outcomes for temporary residents are not always one-size-fits-all.

It’s best to review your tax stats with a professional to ensure that you’re looking at your tax correctly and in compliance with Australian tax laws.

Taxation system for permanent residency holders

Permanent residency (PR) holders in Australia are generally treated as tax residents, which means they are taxed in an identical way to citizens.

This entails a higher tax contribution relative to non-PR residents, but the benefit is that it also grants these citizens access to local benefits that can improve financial stability and quality of life.

PR holders are taxed on both Australian and overseas income. This structure is used to support Australia’s public systems and other amenities that citizens can access.

Here are some benefits available to permanent residency holders:

lower marginal tax rates compared to non-residents;

access to Medicare through the Medicare levy;

eligibility for capital gains tax discounts for qualified assets;

eligibility for family-related tax benefits; and

various tax deductions and tax offsets.

As seen, holding permanent residency gives migrants some exemptions and offsets that can reduce your tax burden, even if the tax obligations are higher in general. The taxation on overseas income and Medicare is offset by a tax-free threshold, lower marginal rates and other potential deductions based on your individual profile and employment status.

For migrants planning to move to Australia and live in the long term, it’s essential to learn about your tax positions to ensure that you’re paying your fair share and within legal bounds. We hope that this article will serve you well as you navigate taxation in Australia as a migrant. Best of luck with your new life!