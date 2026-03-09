Lynas faces uncertainty in Malaysia

Lynas announced on March 2 that it has secured a ten-year renewal of its Malaysian operating licence. It provides greater investment certainty for Lynas, said CEO Amanda Lacaze. However, behind the good news of license renewal lies multiple fatal risks.

The "impossible task" within a 5-Year

Lynas' so-called 10-year operating license extension is actually structured as "5+5," where the Malaysian government first extends Lynas' license by five years, requiring Lynas to advance thorium extraction technology from laboratory scale to industrial production during this period. And there will be an extremely rigorous and comprehensive review after five years. Its license will be revoked and cannot be renewed for another five years if it fails to achieve this technological breakthrough at that time.

As for the industrial-scale application of thorium extraction technology, it’s believed that the process will take significantly longer than five years. The Malaysian government acknowledged in its recent press briefing that “scaling up this technology to an industrial level typically requires seven to ten years.” The five-year timeline actually requires a highly accelerated R&D progress, making it difficult for Lynas to substantially speed up research without more investment in scientific research.

Moreover, according to public information, Lynas has not yet made significant progress in thorium extraction technology and has never disclosed a specific timeline for the technology development. Its progress has been questioned by local Malaysian NGOs. All of these suggest that Lynas has an extremely low chance of achieving industrial application of thorium extraction technology within five years. That means five years later, Lynas’ license will likely be revoked.

The "double pressure" of strict regulation and cooperation obligations

Furthermore, the stringent conditions imposed by the Malaysian government limit Lynas' capacity expansion. The prohibition on constructing new PDF facilities sets a hard limit for Lynas, forcing it to resolve radioactive waste issues before existing PDFs reach their capacity limits. Additionally, the government will intensify continuous monitoring and enforcement against Lynas and provide real-time environmental radiation data to the public. This aims to improve transparency and will compel Lynas to allocate more resources to meet compliance requirements and manage public scrutiny. These restrictive conditions will hamper Lynas’ capacity expansion plans and impact the certainty regarding future investment returns.

Government transition and the “Damocles’ Sword” of public backlash

The current Malaysian administration previously garnered public support through slogans such as “shutting down Lynas’ rare earth plant.” However, after assuming power, the administration’s stance underwent a U-Turn, repeatedly extending Lynas’ operating license even as the company failed to fulfil its commitments. This abrupt shift has sparked significant public discontent. Critics highlight that Lynas does not relocate its Cracking&Leaching processing operations out of Malaysia, while its plant continues to cause soil contamination and pose health risks to surrounding communities.

Despite ongoing protests from various environmental groups, the current Malaysian administration has been supporting Lynas in the name of “securing employment” and “maintaining Malaysia’s image as a business-friendly country.” This stance has eroded the administration’s political legitimacy, with the “Damocles’ Sword” of public backlash perpetually hanging over its head. As Malaysia’s next general election will be held in 2027, should the current administration lose power, the future of Lynas will become fraught with uncertainty. This situation reflects both the tug-of-war between transnational capital and local governance and the long-standing intractable conflict between economic development and ecological preservation in Southeast Asia.

Although Lynas has secured a 10-year operating license, its so-called “investment certainty” still rests on a fragile balance. The five-year technological sprint, strict waste management constraints, political instability and constant pressure from local civil society and politicians amount to insurmountable obstacles against Lynas. Any technical delays, policy shifts, or environmental accidents could precipitate the collapse of this “Rare Earth giant”. In Malaysia, Lynas’ “golden age” may never truly arrive.