Indigenous scholarships having positive impact on student success

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), school completion rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are well below the rates for non-Indigenous students.

It remains a major national challenge, with many factors influencing it, including physical, cultural, economic and informational.

While many schools in Australia are working hard to close the gap through culture changes and school-wide and student-focused strategies, Indigenous scholarships are also making a positive difference.

Reducing financial barriers and increasing participation

Educational and leadership foundations focused on empowering Indigenous people from regional and remote Australia are finding that Indigenous scholarships for high school students are reducing financial barriers and increasing participation.

Government-backed and non-government scholarships and success programs reduce financial pressure on Indigenous families by funding scholarships that cover education costs and accommodation throughout secondary schooling years. With no financial stress from funding schooling and related costs, students may be less likely to leave school, improving retention and completion rates.

Research is limited on the direct link between scholarship funding and graduation rates, but programs that combine scholarships with academic and cultural support show positive effects on retention and engagement.

Improving engagement and well-being

Programs and scholarships that provide financial support, along with academic and pastoral services, are generally associated with positive experiences. Students report increased confidence in completing ongoing study and a stronger sense of belonging.

According to a 2024 report on The Social Impact of Yalari, an Indigenous educational and leadership foundation, 95% of students reported feeling supported in their learning journey, and 87% reported feeling motivated to do well in school. A further 83% said they felt more confident about achieving their goals.

Achieving greater academic success

Indigenous students in Australia who receive scholarships and income support are more likely to succeed and complete their university studies. This is because scholarships and other forms of financial assistance address key barriers, such as study-related expenses and the cost of living.

Year on year, the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in Australian higher education who are achieving success is increasing, and access to targeted financial equity is a predominant factor.

How we can close the school completion gap for Indigenous students

Scholarships are helping thousands of Indigenous students achieve their academic goals every year, but there’s no denying that a school completion gap remains. According to the AIHW, current research in Australia and overseas indicates three crucial areas that are shown to be effective in secondary schooling for increasing school completion rates, achievement and engagement:

A school culture and leadership acknowledging and supporting Indigenous students and families, which includes: a shared vision for the school community; a drive for ongoing improvement; Indigenous community involvement in education planning; high success expectations for students and staff; and a learning environment responsive to individual needs.

School-wide strategies revolving around enhancing learning outcomes and maintaining student engagement, including: programs for attendance and absenteeism; quality career education; broad curriculum provision; and quality vocational education and training (VET) options.

Student-focused strategies that meet the needs of students who are at risk of leaving early or low achievement, such as: mentoring; welfare support; intensive case management; targeted skill development; and engagement programs.



While many factors influence the success of Indigenous students in secondary schools, scholarships play an integral role. By removing financial stress, students are better able to focus on getting an education rather than wondering how they will pay for it.