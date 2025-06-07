How to use stock photos of people effectively as a small business

Discover how stock people images can benefit your small business by boosting trust, engagement and storytelling. Learn how to use them legally and strategically.

Using stock photos of people: A smart strategy for small business growth

Today, visuals dominate digital communication. That’s why stock people images have become an invaluable resource for small businesses, as they allow brands to tell compelling stories, build trust and connect with their audiences on a deeper level.

This article will help you understand both the strategic and legal sides of using images of people in your commercial content. Read on!

What exactly are stock images of people?

These are photographs that are taken by professionals and portray people (or groups of people) in various settings, poses and situations. Such visuals are uploaded to stock platforms for licensed use by others: businesses, designers, marketers, bloggers and media outlets. The stock image market is immensely popular these days and is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2033.

Stock images can show people:

in lifestyle scenes;

in business settings;

expressing different emotions;

engaging in various activities.

How using people images can benefit small businesses

Visual content is generally a powerful communication tool. What’s more, using stock photos of people can be especially impactful for your small businesses as it allows you to create deeper emotional connections with your audience and build greater trust.

Here are the key benefits of using people images for your small business.

It helps your brand look more human

Adding photographs of people to your content is a quick way to make your business feel more relatable and authentic. It is more efficient than showcasing abstract products or faceless graphics, especially if you use diverse pictures that also reflect the personality of your target audience.

In any case, it shows users that your company is run by real people and designed for real people, which can be especially important for small businesses that are trying to compete with larger, more impersonal corporations.

It helps build trust and credibility

Trust is a crucial currency for small businesses. That’s why using stock photos of a person engaging with your products, working in your environment, or interacting with your team members can serve as visual proof of legitimacy. A thoughtful selection of stock visuals (for instance, those that mimic real customer interactions or behind-the-scenes moments) can help you create transparent and credible visual content.

It helps you demonstrate the use of your product or service

Pictures of someone actively using your product or benefiting from your service can help potential customers imagine themselves in those same scenarios. Although this isn’t obligatory for content, it can help attract more attention to your brand. For instance, in UGC videos, moderate face presence (30-40 per cent of video frames) can help achieve higher engagement.

It helps support meaningful storytelling

Every small business has a story to tell. This can be a story about your mission, your customers, or the community you serve. In any case, stock images of people can illustrate that story in ways words alone can’t. Furthermore, if you don’t have a budget for commissioning custom photo shoots, high-quality stock images can become an affordable alternative. The right photo can evoke emotion, set the scene, or represent a shared experience, making your key messages deeper and more relatable.

How to use people stock photos for your small business legally

Using people stock photos legally is essential to protect your small business from copyright infringement and privacy issues. Here’s how you can stay compliant when using stock images of people in your marketing, website, or branding.

Work with trustworthy stock platforms

Trusted stock photo websites, like Depositphotos, can clearly outline licensing terms and help you understand them to avoid legal issues. That’s why it’s so important to stick to them. Avoid downloading images from random internet sources or using Google Images, as most of these are copyrighted and not legally reusable.

Understand the license types

Each platform has a clear description of the license type it offers. Some of the most common ones you can work with are:

Royalty-Free (RF) : you pay once for images and use them numerous times within the license scope;

: you pay once for images and use them numerous times within the license scope; Rights-Managed (RM) : image usage is restricted by duration, location, platform, or audience size. This license is generally more expensive and is often used for exclusive campaigns;

: image usage is restricted by duration, location, platform, or audience size. This license is generally more expensive and is often used for exclusive campaigns; Editorial-Use-Only: even though it’s not explicitly a license type, it’s a usage restriction that means these images can only be used in non-commercial contexts, like news articles or blogs. They aren’t allowed to be used for advertising or product promotion.

Be mindful of model releases and sensitive use

If a stock photo features a recognisable person, it needs to have a model release. This legal document confirms that the person has given permission for their likeness to be used commercially. Trustworthy stock platforms handle this for you and ensure that commercial-use images of people include signed releases.

However, even if you have a model release, you shouldn’t use a stock photo of a person in a sensitive or controversial context (mental health, politics, addiction, medical conditions) unless the license explicitly allows it. Otherwise, this can lead to legal and reputational risks.

Don’t modify people’s faces

Usually, you can freely crop or edit a stock photo. However, you shouldn’t alter a person’s appearance to mislead audiences or imply they endorse your product unless you have specific permission or a license allowing it. This also includes adding logos to stock visuals, changing people’s expressions, or suggesting they’re a real customer.

To sum up

Using stock people images can be a game-changer for small businesses. Such visuals can help humanise your brand and increase engagement to tell richer stories and build trust. However, with this power comes responsibility: you must respect licensing terms, model releases, and ethical considerations to protect your business and the people represented in your visuals.