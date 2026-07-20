Reading a private health insurance policy in Australia can feel confusing at first. Policy documents often include unfamiliar terms, fine print and details that are easy to overlook when you are focused on price alone.

The good news is that once you know what to look for, these documents become much easier to understand. In most cases, you only need to check a few key things: the type of cover, what is included, what is restricted or excluded, any out-of-pocket costs and when you can start claiming.

This guide explains how to read a private health insurance policy step by step, so you can compare cover more confidently and avoid unexpected costs later.

Why understanding your policy matters

A low premium can look appealing, but the cheapest policy is not always the best fit. Lower-cost policies may come with a higher excess, more exclusions, restricted services, or lower extras limits.

If you do not understand these details, you may only discover the gaps when you need treatment.

That can mean:

paying for services you thought were covered;

waiting longer than expected before claiming;

facing higher out-of-pocket costs in hospital; and

choosing a policy that does not suit your health needs.

Taking a few minutes to read your policy carefully can help you make a better decision now and avoid surprises later.

Step 1: Check what type of cover you have

Before you look at limits or waiting periods, make sure you know what type of policy you are reading.

Hospital cover

Hospital cover helps pay towards treatment as a private patient in hospital. In Australia, hospital policies are usually grouped into Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Basic tiers. These tiers apply to hospital cover only.

Extras cover

Extras cover helps with services outside hospital, such as:

dental;

optical;

physiotherapy;

chiropractic; and

podiatry.

Extras cover usually has annual limits, sub-limits and waiting periods that vary between health funds.

Combined cover

A combined policy includes both hospital cover and extras cover. This is an important first step because people often assume they have more cover than they actually do. For example, having hospital cover does not automatically mean you are covered for dental or optical.

Step 2: Start with the Private Health Information Statement

One of the easiest ways to begin is by reading the Private Health Information Statement (PHIS). The PHIS is a summary document that helps you compare private health insurance policies more easily.

It usually includes:

the type of cover;

the hospital tier;

included clinical categories;

excess or co-payments;

waiting periods;

benefit limits; and

key exclusions or restrictions.

The PHIS is a good starting point because it gives you a simple overview without making you read the full policy first.

However, it is only a summary. Before you choose a policy, also check the:

policy brochure;

product sheet;

full terms and conditions; and

insurer or health fund website.

If anything is unclear, contact the health fund and ask for the exact wording that applies to your policy.

Step 3: Learn the key terms

Understanding a few common health insurance terms will make the rest of the policy much easier to follow.

Specific definitions and policy rules can vary between health funds, so always check how your provider explains these terms.

Step 4: Look closely at inclusions, restrictions and exclusions

This is one of the most important parts of reading a private health insurance policy.

Inclusions

These are the treatments and services your policy covers. For hospital cover, this may include certain clinical categories such as joint reconstructions, gynaecology, or digestive system services, depending on the policy tier.

Restrictions

Restricted cover means the policy pays only limited benefits for that treatment. This is often misunderstood. A restricted service is not the same as full cover. In a private hospital, restricted cover may still leave you with substantial out-of-pocket costs because the insurer may only pay the minimum benefit.

Exclusions

Excluded services are not covered by your policy at all. If you go to a private hospital for an excluded treatment, you may need to pay the full cost yourself.

When reading this section, ask:

Are the treatments I am most likely to need included?

Are any important services restricted?

Are there exclusions that could affect me or my family?

If you know you may need pregnancy services, mental health support, joint treatment, dental, or optical, check those areas carefully rather than assuming they are covered.

Step 5: Understand what you might need to pay yourself

A private health insurance policy is not just about the premium. You also need to understand the costs you may still face when you use the cover.

Premium

This is your regular payment for the policy. A lower premium can sometimes mean less cover, a higher excess, or lower benefit limits.

Excess

An excess is a fixed amount you agree to pay towards your hospital treatment when you are admitted as a private patient, before your health insurer pays any benefits. For example, if your policy has a $500 excess, you may need to pay this amount when you are admitted to hospital. Choosing a higher excess may generally reduce your premium.

Co-payment

A co-payment is an amount you agree to contribute when your insurer pays benefits for your treatment. In many cases, this may apply for each day you are admitted to hospital, up to a limit set per admission or per year, depending on the policy.

Gap payments

Even when a treatment is covered, your doctor or specialist may charge more than the amount paid by Medicare and your insurer. The difference is known as the gap. This is why “covered” does not always mean “no out-of-pocket costs”.

When reading your policy, check whether it mentions:

excess;

co-payments;

no-gap or known-gap arrangements;

provider networks; and

any costs you may still need to pay yourself.

Step 6: Check the waiting period

Waiting period are another area people often miss when comparing private health insurance in Australia. A waiting period is the time you must serve before you can claim certain services.

For hospital cover, common waiting period rules include:

up to 12 months for pregnancy and birth-related services;

up to 12 months for pre-existing conditions; and

up to 2 months for most other hospital services.

For extras cover, waiting periods vary by insurer and by service. This means a policy may look suitable on paper, but if you need treatment soon, the waiting period could make a big difference.

Before choosing a policy, check:

which services have waiting periods;

how long each waiting period is;

whether the waiting period applies to new members only; and

whether waiting periods can be recognised when switching from another eligible policy.

Step 7: Review benefit limits for extras cover

If your policy includes extras cover, do not stop at “yes” or “no” for a service. You also need to check the benefit limits. For example, a policy may include dental or physiotherapy, but the amount you can claim each year may be limited.

Look for:

annual limits;

per-service limits;

sub-limits;

per-person limits; and

lifetime or course limits for some treatments.

For example, your extras policy may cover physiotherapy, but only up to a set dollar amount each year. Once you reach that limit, you will need to pay the rest yourself.

This is especially important if you regularly use:

dental;

optical;

physiotherapy;

remedial massage;

chiropractic; and

podiatry.

Common mistakes to avoid

When reading a health insurance policy, these are some of the most common mistakes people make:

Choosing based on premium alone: A lower premium can mean more exclusions, lower limits, or higher out-of-pocket costs.

Confusing restricted cover with full cover: Restricted services may still leave you paying a large share of the bill.

Skipping the waiting periods: If you need treatment soon, waiting periods can affect whether you can claim at all.

Not checking extras limits: A service may be covered, but only up to a low annual amount.

Assuming all policies work the same way: different health funds can structure benefits, waiting periods and claim limits differently.

Conclusion

Reading a private health insurance policy does not need to be overwhelming. Start with the type of cover, use the Private Health Information Statement for a quick overview, then review the fine print for inclusions, restrictions, exclusions, waiting periods and benefit limits.

The goal is not just to find the lowest premium. It is to understand what is covered for, what you may still need to pay and whether the policy suits your needs. When you know what to look for, it becomes much easier to compare private health insurance in Australia and choose cover with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available information. While reasonable efforts are made to ensure accuracy, readers should confirm all details directly with private health insurance providers or authorised distributors. Econnex Comparison may receive a commission from selected providers if users purchase a policy through its platform. Not all policies or providers may be included in the comparison and availability can vary. This content does not constitute professional or health advice and should not be relied on as the sole basis for making decisions about private health insurance.