How to know when it's time to restring your racquet

Most tennis players replace their racquet long before they give serious thought to their strings.

Yet the string bed is the only part of the racquet that actually makes contact with the ball. Everything that happens in a rally, the power, the spin, the feel, and the control, runs through the strings first. Playing with strings that have lost their tension and elasticity is like driving a high-performance car on flat tyres. The frame might be perfect, but the performance will not be.

The challenge is that string degradation happens gradually. There is rarely a single moment where the strings obviously fail. Instead, the tension drops incrementally, the response becomes duller and the feel changes in ways that are easy to attribute to your technique rather than your equipment. By the time most recreational players notice something is wrong, they have been playing on dead strings for weeks or months.

Understanding the signs that your strings need replacing and knowing what to do about it is one of the simplest and most impactful upgrades any player can make to their game.

The most reliable rule of thumb in the sport is to restring your racquet as many times per year as you play per week. If you play three times a week, you should be restringing approximately three times per year. For competitive players training daily, that means restringing every six to eight weeks. Sturdy Racquets offers a professional restringing service that keeps your string bed performing at the tension your game depends on.

The physical signs your strings are done

The most obvious sign that strings need replacing is a visible break. But waiting for a string to snap means you have already been playing on a compromised setup for some time. The more useful signals appear well before that point.

Look closely at the main strings where they cross. Fraying at the intersections is a reliable indicator that the string has taken significant wear. Once you can see the fibres starting to separate, the string has lost structural integrity even if it has not broken outright.

String movement is another indicator worth monitoring. Fresh strings stay in place after each shot and spring back to position. Strings that have lost their resilience move noticeably during play and require constant realignment. If you find yourself pushing your strings back into position between points, it is a clear sign the string bed needs attention.

The texture of the string surface also changes over time. Natural gut and multifilament strings in particular lose their outer coating with use, which reduces their ability to grip the ball and generate spin. Running your fingers along the main strings tells you a lot about how much life is left in them.

The feel you might be ignoring

Beyond the visible signs, the most informative signal is the feel of the ball on the racquet. Fresh strings at the right tension produce a satisfying, responsive impact. The ball feels connected to the racquet through the swing and launches cleanly with the amount of spin and pace you intended.

Strings that have lost tension produce a noticeably different sensation. The ball feels heavier on impact. The response is mushier and less predictable. Power that used to come from the string bed now requires more arm effort to generate, which over time contributes to the arm fatigue and elbow strain that are among the most common recreational tennis complaints.

Many players who describe arm soreness or a loss of pop in their shots are actually playing on strings that are significantly below their optimal tension. The fix is not a new racquet. It is a restring.

Tension loss happens even when you're not playing

One of the less intuitive aspects of string maintenance is that tension loss is not only caused by hitting. Strings lose tension simply through time, exposure to temperature changes and the stress of being under constant tension in the frame.

A racquet that has sat in a hot car, a cool shed, or a gear bag for several months will have lost meaningful tension even if it has barely been used. This is why the number of times per year you play is a guide rather than an absolute rule. If your racquet has been sitting idle for several months, it is worth restringing before a significant match or an intensive training block regardless of how much use it has seen.

How string type affects how long they last

Not all strings degrade at the same rate. Polyester strings, which are common among intermediate and advanced players for their durability and spin-friendly texture, hold tension for longer than natural gut or multifilament strings. However, polyester strings also lose their playability more suddenly and feel dead for longer before a player notices the degradation.

Natural gut and multifilament strings provide superior feel and arm comfort but require more frequent restringing because they lose tension more quickly. Players who use these string types generally restring more frequently and notice a more obvious performance difference when they do.

Hybrid setups, combining a polyester main with a natural gut or multifilament cross, balance durability with comfort and are increasingly popular among players who want the best of both categories. Regardless of string type, the timing principles remain the same.

Making restringing a habit rather than a reaction

The players who get the most out of their equipment treat restringing as a regular part of their tennis routine rather than something they do only after a string breaks. Building a restring schedule into your training calendar, tied to the number of times you play each week, keeps your string bed performing consistently and removes the performance variable that dead strings introduce.

Your technique, your fitness and your tactics all improve with practice, and coaching. Your strings should not be the thing holding your game back.